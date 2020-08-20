Process Lasso v9.8.4.2

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
“Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”
Changelog:
v9.8.4.2 – Aug 19 2020
- Show WSL and protected processes
- Assorted fixes and enhancements(37) GUI: Fix a redundant deallocation in a rare logic path (terminate attempted without sufficient access) (37) Build: Improve debug symbol archiving (35) Languages: Update PTBR (33) Core: Emit specific log message if Keep Running feature is disabled due to license (29) GUI: Active Processes Tab: Fix issue where terminated processes could persist in list under some scenarios (27) GUI: Allow multi-select in Actions (log) listview (previously only supported in LogViewer) (27) GUI: Further refactoring to support WSL and protected processes (27) GUI: Improve failsafe icon for pathless processess (27) GUI: Application Power Profiles Config Dialog: Clear edit box after add and prohibit duplicates (25) GUI: Application Power Profiles Config Dialog: Handle double-click to remove listview items (25) GUI: Application Power Profiles Config Dialog: Add 'clear all' button (21) GUI: Supress to Dark Mode compatability warning on older Windows 10/2016 builds [backported to 9.8.2] (19) Core: Allow Application Power Profile rules to be combined with 'Induce Performance Mode' on the same process [backported to 9.8.2] (13) GUI: Add 'Options / Power / Always start Process Lasso with power profile' [backported to 9.8.2] (7) Core: Keep Running and Watchdog launch actions now always launch unelevated (HKLM override available) [backported to 9.8.2] (7) Core: Prohibit process launches when Governor-As-Service (HKLM override available) [backported to 9.8.2] (1) GUI: Change default button on Application Power Profiles config dialog [backported to 9.8.2] (1) Core: Fix an issue with Keep Running failing to launch some console apps due to DETACHED_PROCESS CreateProcess flag [backported to 9.8.2] (0) GUI: Default 'ignore problematic processes' to False (0) GUI: Show WSL and protected processes
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.8.4.2
|Dateigröße
|2,33 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|19.08.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
|Downloads ältere Betriebssysteme: