Process Lasso v9.8.4.2

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

v9.8.4.2 – Aug 19 2020

(37) GUI: Fix a redundant deallocation in a rare logic path (terminate attempted without sufficient access) (37) Build: Improve debug symbol archiving (35) Languages: Update PTBR (33) Core: Emit specific log message if Keep Running feature is disabled due to license (29) GUI: Active Processes Tab: Fix issue where terminated processes could persist in list under some scenarios (27) GUI: Allow multi-select in Actions (log) listview (previously only supported in LogViewer) (27) GUI: Further refactoring to support WSL and protected processes (27) GUI: Improve failsafe icon for pathless processess (27) GUI: Application Power Profiles Config Dialog: Clear edit box after add and prohibit duplicates (25) GUI: Application Power Profiles Config Dialog: Handle double-click to remove listview items (25) GUI: Application Power Profiles Config Dialog: Add 'clear all' button (21) GUI: Supress to Dark Mode compatability warning on older Windows 10/2016 builds [backported to 9.8.2] (19) Core: Allow Application Power Profile rules to be combined with 'Induce Performance Mode' on the same process [backported to 9.8.2] (13) GUI: Add 'Options / Power / Always start Process Lasso with power profile' [backported to 9.8.2] (7) Core: Keep Running and Watchdog launch actions now always launch unelevated (HKLM override available) [backported to 9.8.2] (7) Core: Prohibit process launches when Governor-As-Service (HKLM override available) [backported to 9.8.2] (1) GUI: Change default button on Application Power Profiles config dialog [backported to 9.8.2] (1) Core: Fix an issue with Keep Running failing to launch some console apps due to DETACHED_PROCESS CreateProcess flag [backported to 9.8.2] (0) GUI: Default 'ignore problematic processes' to False (0) GUI: Show WSL and protected processes