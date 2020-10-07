Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 456.71 WHQL

Verfasst voneratte

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Release Notes 456.71 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

  • Sup­port for the upco­m­ing Open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
  • NVIDIA Reflex for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta
  • Admi­nis­tra­tor pri­vi­le­ges are now requi­red to per­form EDID over­ri­de

Fixed Issu­es

  • [Divini­ty: Ori­gi­nal Sin 2 Defi­ni­ti­ve Edi­ti­on]: Enab­ling Hard­ware-acce­le­ra­ted GPU Sche­du­ling results in lower frame rate. [3129590]
  • [G‑SYNC]: Laun­ching a game in full-screen mode may trig­ger a black screen on adap­ti­ve sync moni­tors if G‑SYNC is enab­led. [200660138]
  • [Fortnite][Notebook]: The game may crash when using in-game RTX Shadows/Reflection on some note­book con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. [200655541]

Win­dows 7 Issu­es

  • [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the inte­gra­ted gra­phics pro­ces­sor as the clo­ne source, dis­play set­tings can­not be chan­ged from the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel. [200594188]

Win­dows 10 Issu­es

  • [World of War­craft Shadow­lands]: When run at frame rates grea­ter than 60 FPS with high dis­play set­tings, moving cha­rac­ters dis­play minu­te twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
  • [Sun­set Over­dri­ve]: The game may dis­play ran­dom green cor­rup­ti­on if Depth of Field is enab­led from in-game set­tings. [2750770]
  • [Call of Duty — War­zo­ne]: Free­style does not work. (200593020)
  • [For­za Motor­sport 7]: The curb may dis­play a black strip during a race on cer­tain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Fort­ni­te]: Blue-screen crash occurs poin­ting to nvlddmkm.sys when play­ing the game at 4K reso­lu­ti­on. [200645328]
  • To work around, set the reso­lu­ti­on to lower than 4k.
  • [Zom­bie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Free­style tabs are unselec­ta­ble. [2810884]
  • You may encoun­ter issu­es instal­ling the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel from the Win­dows Store.
  • [You­Tube]: Video play­back stut­ters while scrol­ling down the You­Tube page. [3129705]
  • [G‑SYNC]: With G‑SYNC enab­led on some Free­sync dis­plays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
  • [GeFor­ce RTX 3080/3090]: Sam­sung G9 49″ dis­play goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]
  • [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the inte­gra­ted gra­phics pro­ces­sor as the clo­ne source, dis­play set­tings can­not be chan­ged from the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel. [200594188]
  • [Note­book]: Some Pas­cal-based note­books w/ high refresh rate dis­plays may ran­dom­ly drop to 60Hz during game­play. [3009452
Down­load: GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 456.71 W10

GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 456.71 W7/8
Ver­si­on: 456.71
Datei­grö­ße Ver­schie­de­ne
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 7.10.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10, 8.x, 7
Lizenz: Trei­ber
Web­sei­te

 

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen