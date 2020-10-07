Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 456.71 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
- Support for the upcoming Open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
- NVIDIA Reflex for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta
- Administrator privileges are now required to perform EDID override
Fixed Issues
- [Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition]: Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling results in lower frame rate. [3129590]
- [G‑SYNC]: Launching a game in full-screen mode may trigger a black screen on adaptive sync monitors if G‑SYNC is enabled. [200660138]
- [Fortnite][Notebook]: The game may crash when using in-game RTX Shadows/Reflection on some notebook configurations. [200655541]
Windows 7 Issues
- [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Issues
- [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [Call of Duty — Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328]
- To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store.
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [G‑SYNC]: With G‑SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
- [GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49″ display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]
- [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452
|Download:
|GeForce Driver Version 456.71 W10
|Version:
|456.71
|Dateigröße
|Verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|7.10.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8.x, 7
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite