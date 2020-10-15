System Information Viewer Version 5.52

System Information Viewer (SIV) ist ein kostenloses Windows-Tool zur Anzeige vieler nützlicher Informationen des eigenen PC-Systems. Mit Windows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vista, XP und NT 4 sowie Windows Me, 98 und 95 werden zahlreiche, auch ältere Windows-Versionen unterstützt.
Changelog:
- Added NVidia RTX 3090 + 3080 + 3070 GPU support, adjusted SIV to compensate for the NVidia driver misreporting the AI Tensor Core count.
- Added Windows 10 21H1 Build 20236 support. Enabled operation of [ACPI Eval], etc..
- Added support for voltages reported via the MSI Mystic Light controller.
- Added CentaurHauls CHA memory controller speed + timing information and Dual Socket system support.
- Adjusted AMD Athlon M1 (Argon) + M2 (Pluto) + M2 (Orion) K7 MSR reporting.
- Added AMD 756 SMBus + VIA KT880 chipset support.
- Added Abit KW7 + ASUS Rampage VI Extreme Encore + TUF Gaming X570-Plus + BIOSTAR B350GT5 + Centaur CHA006 + DFI LP UT X58 + EVGA 134-KS-E377 + Gigabyte 7IXE + MSI MS-7A40 (B450I Gaming Plus AC) + MS-7576 (880G-E45) + MS-7B12 (MEG Z390 Ace) motherboard support.
Hinweis: Sollten die Downloadmirrors noch nicht aktualisiert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menüpunkt OK/Latest Releases beziehen.
