System Information Viewer Version 5.52

Verfasst vonpipin

Sys­tem Infor­ma­ti­on View­er (SIV) ist ein kos­ten­lo­ses Win­dows-Tool zur Anzei­ge vie­ler nütz­li­cher Infor­ma­tio­nen des eige­nen PC-Sys­tems. Mit Win­dows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vis­ta, XP und NT 4 sowie Win­dows Me, 98 und 95 wer­den zahl­rei­che, auch älte­re Win­dows-Ver­sio­nen unter­stützt.

Chan­ge­log:

  • Added NVi­dia RTX 3090 + 3080 + 3070 GPU sup­port, adjus­ted SIV to com­pen­sa­te for the NVi­dia dri­ver mis­re­por­ting the AI Ten­sor Core count.
  • Added Win­dows 10 21H1 Build 20236 sup­port. Enab­led ope­ra­ti­on of [ACPI Eval], etc..
  • Added sup­port for vol­ta­ges repor­ted via the MSI Mys­tic Light con­trol­ler.
  • Added Cen­taur­Hauls CHA memo­ry con­trol­ler speed + timing infor­ma­ti­on and Dual Socket sys­tem sup­port.
  • Adjus­ted AMD Ath­lon M1 (Argon) + M2 (Plu­to) + M2 (Ori­on) K7 MSR repor­ting.
  • Added AMD 756 SMBus + VIA KT880 chip­set sup­port.
  • Added Abit KW7 + ASUS Ram­pa­ge VI Extre­me Encore + TUF Gaming X570-Plus + BIOSTAR B350GT5 + Cen­taur CHA006 + DFI LP UT X58 + EVGA 134-KS-E377 + Giga­byte 7IXE + MSI MS-7A40 (B450I Gaming Plus AC) + MS-7576 (880G-E45) + MS-7B12 (MEG Z390 Ace) mother­board sup­port.

 

Hin­weis: Soll­ten die Down­load­mir­rors noch nicht aktua­li­siert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menü­punkt OK/Latest Relea­ses bezie­hen.

 

Down­load: Sys­tem Infor­ma­ti­on View­er (offi­zi­el­ler Mir­ror)
Ver­si­on: 5.52
Datei­grö­ße 13,61 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 14.10.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te

