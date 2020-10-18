CapFrameX 1.5.6

CapFrameX ist ein Open Source Capture- und Analyse-Tool, mit dessen Hilfe Benchmarks aufgezeichnet und bildlich dargestellt werden können. Es setzt das NET Framework in der Version 4.7.2 voraus. Neu ist auch ein Supportthread bei uns im Forum.
Changelog:
New features
- Added experimental support for AMD Zen 3 CPUs
- Added CXRemote compatibility for remotely starting and stopping captures through clients (CXR remote interface)
- Added “Low FPS” to the stuttering pie chart showing the time that wasn’t considered stuttering but still below a customizable FPS threshold
- Added hotkey to toggle through the different overlay configurations
Enhancements
- Decimals can now be used for capture time
- More precise capture time
- Better GPU VRAM performance counter handling
- More entries can be displayed on the overlay at once
- Resolution info on Report page and copy data in current language culture
Bug fixes
- No GPU power sensor (Nvidia graphics cards) when using latest driver
- App crash on capture when entering invalid characters in the capture time box
- Installer with missing DLLs
- Wrong date format (yyyy-dd-mm) for screenshots from any page other than the analysis
Important notes
- To use the portable version the installer must run first to ensure all frameworks are installed.
- The portable version has a larger file size because pdb-files are now included. The pdb-files help us to get more detailed log reports.
|Download:
|CapFrameX
|Version:
|1.5.5
|Dateigröße
|64,85 MiB (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|23.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|CapFrameX
Supportthread bei Planet 3DNow!