CapFrameX 1.5.6

Verfasst vonpipin

CapF­rameX ist ein Open Source Cap­tu­re- und Ana­ly­se-Tool, mit des­sen Hil­fe Bench­marks auf­ge­zeich­net und bild­lich dar­ge­stellt wer­den kön­nen. Es setzt das NET Frame­work in der Ver­si­on 4.7.2 vor­aus. Neu ist auch ein Sup­port­thread bei uns im Forum.

Chan­ge­log:

New features

  • Added expe­ri­men­tal sup­port for AMD Zen 3 CPUs
  • Added CXRe­mo­te com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty for remo­te­ly star­ting and stop­ping cap­tures through cli­ents (CXR remo­te inter­face)
  • Added “Low FPS” to the stut­te­ring pie chart showing the time that was­n’t con­si­de­red stut­te­ring but still below a cus­to­miz­ab­le FPS thres­hold
  • Added hot­key to togg­le through the dif­fe­rent over­lay con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons

Enhancements

  • Deci­mals can now be used for cap­tu­re time
  • More pre­cise cap­tu­re time
  • Bet­ter GPU VRAM per­for­mance coun­ter hand­ling
  • More ent­ries can be dis­play­ed on the over­lay at once
  • Reso­lu­ti­on info on Report page and copy data in cur­rent lan­guage cul­tu­re

Bug fixes

  • No GPU power sen­sor (Nvi­dia gra­phics cards) when using latest dri­ver
  • App crash on cap­tu­re when ent­e­ring inva­lid cha­rac­ters in the cap­tu­re time box
  • Instal­ler with mis­sing DLLs
  • Wrong date for­mat (yyyy-dd-mm) for screen­shots from any page other than the ana­ly­sis

Important notes

  • To use the por­ta­ble ver­si­on the instal­ler must run first to ensu­re all frame­works are instal­led.
  • The por­ta­ble ver­si­on has a lar­ger file size becau­se pdb-files are now inclu­ded. The pdb-files help us to get more detail­ed log reports.

 

Down­load: CapF­rameX
Ver­si­on: 1.5.5
Datei­grö­ße 64,85 MiB (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 23.09.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te CapF­rameX

Git­Hub Repo­si­to­ry

Sup­port­thread bei Pla­net 3DNow!

Sup­port­thread bei PCGH Extre­me

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen