Notepad++ 7.9.1

Note­pad++ ist ein frei­er Text­edi­tor für Win­dows, der unter ande­rem die Syn­tax gän­gi­ger Pro­gram­mier­spra­chen her­vor­hebt und gegen­über dem Win­dows-Ori­gi­nal eini­ge Zusatz­funk­tio­nen bie­tet. Des wei­te­ren kön­nen Plugins instal­liert wer­den, die den Funk­ti­ons­um­fang zusätz­lich erweitern.

Chan­ge­log:

 

Notepad++ v7.9.1 Enhancements & bug-fixes:

  1. Fix NUL file-cor­rup­ti­on bug after Win­dows shut­down bru­tal­ly (Fix #6133).
  2. Fix inac­cu­ra­te URL detec­tion by repla­cing a new URL par­ser (Fix #3912#3353#4643#5029#6155#7791#8634)
  3. Fix RegEx look behind ope­ra­ti­ons and \A and and \b and \z (Fix #713#1870#2216#2360#9004#4855).
  4. Split functionList.xml into mul­ti­fi­le in “func­tion­List” Fol­der (Imple­ment #4896).
  5. Make tray icon work again in admi­nis­tra­tor mode (Fix #8528).
  6. Fix dia­logs & floa­ting dock­able panels don’t mini­mi­ze to sys­tem tray issue (Fix #9044#8928).
  7. Add alter­na­ti­ve icon set for tab bar (Imple­ment #8068).
  8. Add abi­li­ty to remo­ve any dupli­ca­te lines in a docu­ment, kee­ping the first occur­rence (Fix #8965).
  9. Fix incor­rect icon for moni­to­ring sta­tus in Docu­ment list panel and in Docu­ment swit­cher (Fix #8783).
  10. Add copy mar­ked text & sty­led text to clip­board com­man­ds to menu (Imple­ment #8943#6095).
  11. Fix find-all-open-docs not fin­ding all matches in ANSI files (Fix #8901).
  12. Dis­play long lines bet­ter in Find-result panel by incre­a­sing its max length to 2048 (Fix #7723).
  13. Fix dou­ble cli­cking on find result line not working (Fix #9009#8525).
  14. Fix Find-result rclick-Copy incom­ple­te data bug (Fix #8801).
  15. Add case insen­si­ti­ve lines sor­ting (Imple­ment #4479).
  16. Add “Open Con­tai­ning Fol­der as Works­pace” com­mand in main menu and in con­text menu of tabs (Imple­ment #3028).
  17. Enhan­ce Sel info of sta­tus bar (Fix #8524).
  18. Add new opti­on for save type of nor­mal text files in Save dia­log (Fix #8866).
  19. Fix file path trun­ca­ted issue in save con­fir­ma­ti­on dia­log (Fix #8812).
  20. Fix auto-Indent not working for PowerS­hell (Fix #9049).
  21. Allow set­ting of back­ground color for book­mark mar­gin (Fix #8833).
  22. Fix smart-high­ligh­t­ing not app­ly­ing to clo­ned view (Fix #7910).
  23. Fix smart high­light issue rela­ted to EOF (Fix #8908).
  24. Fix clo­sing file in 2nd view not remo­ved from Doc Swit­cher (Fix #8800).
  25. Add Dele­te keys­tro­ke to remo­ve selec­ted root from Fol­der as Works­pace (Fix #8960).
  26. Add TAB keys­tro­ke in Func­tion List to switch bet­ween search field and list (Fix #8665).
  27. Add ESC keys­tro­ke in Func­tion List to switch to edit win­dow (Fix #8886).
  28. Add ESC keys­tro­ke to clo­se Search Results Win­dow (Imple­ment #2946).
  29. Fix data-pre­fi­xed attri­bu­tes are not reco­gni­zed in HTML (Fix #6200).

 

 

Down­load: Note­pad++
Ver­si­on: 7.9.1
Datei­grö­ße 3,92 MiB (Instal­ler x64)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 02.11.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te Note­pad++

 

 

 

 

 

