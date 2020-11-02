Notepad++ 7.9.1

Notepad++ ist ein freier Texteditor für Windows, der unter anderem die Syntax gängiger Programmiersprachen hervorhebt und gegenüber dem Windows-Original einige Zusatzfunktionen bietet. Des weiteren können Plugins installiert werden, die den Funktionsumfang zusätzlich erweitern.
Changelog:
Notepad++ v7.9.1 Enhancements & bug-fixes:
- Fix NUL file-corruption bug after Windows shutdown brutally (Fix #6133).
- Fix inaccurate URL detection by replacing a new URL parser (Fix #3912, #3353, #4643, #5029, #6155, #7791, #8634)
- Fix RegEx look behind operations and \A and and \b and \z (Fix #713, #1870, #2216, #2360, #9004, #4855).
- Split functionList.xml into multifile in “functionList” Folder (Implement #4896).
- Make tray icon work again in administrator mode (Fix #8528).
- Fix dialogs & floating dockable panels don’t minimize to system tray issue (Fix #9044, #8928).
- Add alternative icon set for tab bar (Implement #8068).
- Add ability to remove any duplicate lines in a document, keeping the first occurrence (Fix #8965).
- Fix incorrect icon for monitoring status in Document list panel and in Document switcher (Fix #8783).
- Add copy marked text & styled text to clipboard commands to menu (Implement #8943, #6095).
- Fix find-all-open-docs not finding all matches in ANSI files (Fix #8901).
- Display long lines better in Find-result panel by increasing its max length to 2048 (Fix #7723).
- Fix double clicking on find result line not working (Fix #9009, #8525).
- Fix Find-result rclick-Copy incomplete data bug (Fix #8801).
- Add case insensitive lines sorting (Implement #4479).
- Add “Open Containing Folder as Workspace” command in main menu and in context menu of tabs (Implement #3028).
- Enhance Sel info of status bar (Fix #8524).
- Add new option for save type of normal text files in Save dialog (Fix #8866).
- Fix file path truncated issue in save confirmation dialog (Fix #8812).
- Fix auto-Indent not working for PowerShell (Fix #9049).
- Allow setting of background color for bookmark margin (Fix #8833).
- Fix smart-highlighting not applying to cloned view (Fix #7910).
- Fix smart highlight issue related to EOF (Fix #8908).
- Fix closing file in 2nd view not removed from Doc Switcher (Fix #8800).
- Add Delete keystroke to remove selected root from Folder as Workspace (Fix #8960).
- Add TAB keystroke in Function List to switch between search field and list (Fix #8665).
- Add ESC keystroke in Function List to switch to edit window (Fix #8886).
- Add ESC keystroke to close Search Results Window (Implement #2946).
- Fix data-prefixed attributes are not recognized in HTML (Fix #6200).
|Download:
|Notepad++
|Version:
|7.9.1
|Dateigröße
|3,92 MiB (Installer x64)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|02.11.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Notepad++