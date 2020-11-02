ZenTimings 1.2.0

ZenTimings ist ein kleines Tool, welches alle wichtigen Speicher-Timings , Spannungen, Infinity Fabric- und Speichercontrollertakte für Systeme mit einem AMD Ryzen Prozessor anzeigt und das .NET Framework von Microsoft benötigt (Version 4.0 oder neuer).
Changelog:
v1.2.0 Oct 31 2020
- Rework UI to use WPF, legacy version still available (includes all fixes)
- Add dark theme option
- Add advanced mode switch
- Add Renoir SVI2 readings, thanks @reous for debug reports
- Add a workaround for the case when configured clock speed is reported halved by the system
- Add preliminary Vermeer and Genesis support
- Fix SVI2 SoC voltage for Threadripper/EPYC gen 1 and 2
- Change FCLK reading for Zen2 to report fixed configured clock
- Display memory module slot in the dropdown
- 32bit OS support is back
- Improve debug report
|Download:
|ZenTimings
|Version:
|1.2.0
|Dateigröße
|0,515 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|31.10.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite