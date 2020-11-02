ZenTimings 1.2.0

Verfasst vonpipin

Zen­Ti­mings ist ein klei­nes Tool, wel­ches alle wich­ti­gen Spei­cher-Timings , Span­nun­gen, Infi­ni­ty Fab­ric- und Spei­cher­con­trol­ler­tak­te für Sys­te­me mit einem AMD Ryzen Pro­zes­sor anzeigt und das .NET Frame­work von Micro­soft benö­tigt (Ver­si­on 4.0 oder neuer).

Changelog:

v1.2.0 Oct 31 2020
  • Rework UI to use WPF, lega­cy ver­si­on still avail­ab­le (inclu­des all fixes)
  • Add dark the­me option
  • Add advan­ced mode switch
  • Add Renoir SVI2 rea­dings, thanks @reous for debug reports
  • Add a work­around for the case when con­fi­gu­red clock speed is repor­ted hal­ved by the system
  • Add preli­mi­na­ry Ver­meer and Gene­sis support
  • Fix SVI2 SoC vol­ta­ge for Threadripper/EPYC gen 1 and 2
  • Chan­ge FCLK rea­ding for Zen2 to report fixed con­fi­gu­red clock
  • Dis­play memo­ry modu­le slot in the dropdown
  • 32bit OS sup­port is back
  • Impro­ve debug report

 

Down­load: Zen­Ti­mings
Ver­si­on: 1.2.0
Datei­grö­ße 0,515 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 31.10.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows XP/Vista/7/8/10
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen