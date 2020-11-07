Die Open Source Software GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) ist ein pixelbasiertes Grafikprogramm, das Funktionen zur Bildbearbeitung beinhaltet. Es ist Bestandteil vieler Linux-Distributionen, steht aber auch für Windows und macOS zur Verfügung.
Release Highlights
GIMP 2.99.2 marks the first step towards GIMP 3 based on GTK3 user interface toolkit.
Release highlights:
- GTK3 based user interface, with native support for Wayland and HiDPI displays.
- Major refactoring and cleanup
- New plug-in API
- Plugins now possible with Python 3, JavaScript, Lua, and Vala
- More (color) space invasion
- Render caching available for better performance
Mehr unter: https://www.gimp.org/news/2020/11/06/gimp‑2–99-2-released/
|Download:
|GIMP
|Version:
|2.99.2
|Dateigröße
|Verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|06.11.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Linux, OS X, Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source / GPLv3+
|Webseite