GIMP 2.99.2

Die Open Source Soft­ware GIMP (GNU Image Mani­pu­la­ti­on Pro­gram) ist ein pixel­ba­sier­tes Gra­fik­pro­gramm, das Funk­tio­nen zur Bild­be­ar­bei­tung beinhal­tet. Es ist Bestand­teil vie­ler Linux-Dis­tri­bu­tio­nen, steht aber auch für Win­dows und macOS zur Verfügung.

 

Gimp Ver­si­on 2.10.14

 

Release High­lights

GIMP 2.99.2 marks the first step towards GIMP 3 based on GTK3 user inter­face toolkit.

Release high­lights:

  • GTK3 based user inter­face, with nati­ve sup­port for Way­land and HiD­PI displays.
  • Major refac­to­ring and cleanup
  • New plug-in API
  • Plugins now pos­si­ble with Python 3, Java­Script, Lua, and Vala
  • More (color) space invasion
  • Ren­der caching avail­ab­le for bet­ter performance

Mehr unter: https://www.gimp.org/news/2020/11/06/gimp‑2–99-2-released/

 

Down­load: GIMP
Ver­si­on: 2.99.2
Datei­grö­ße Ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 06.11.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Linux, OS X, Windows
Lizenz: Open Source / GPLv3+
Web­sei­te

