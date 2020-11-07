Die Open Source Soft­ware GIMP (GNU Image Mani­pu­la­ti­on Pro­gram) ist ein pixel­ba­sier­tes Gra­fik­pro­gramm, das Funk­tio­nen zur Bild­be­ar­bei­tung beinhal­tet. Es ist Bestand­teil vie­ler Linux-Dis­tri­bu­tio­nen, steht aber auch für Win­dows und macOS zur Verfügung.

Release High­lights

GIMP 2.99.2 marks the first step towards GIMP 3 based on GTK3 user inter­face toolkit.

Release high­lights:

GTK3 based user inter­face, with nati­ve sup­port for Way­land and HiD­PI displays.

based user inter­face, with nati­ve sup­port for Way­land and HiD­PI displays. Major refac­to­ring and cleanup

New plug-in API

Plugins now pos­si­ble with Python 3, Java­Script, Lua, and Vala

More (color) space invasion

Ren­der caching avail­ab­le for bet­ter performance

Mehr unter: https://www.gimp.org/news/2020/11/06/gimp‑2–99-2-released/