AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.1

Mit der Version 20.11.1 der Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition werden die Spiele DIRT 5, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Godfall und Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War unterstützt. Seit der Version 19.2.3 sind außerdem die Mobilprozessoren mit integrierter Vega-Grafik mit dem Treiber kompatibel, sodass Notebookbesitzer nicht mehr auf den Treibersupport der jeweiligen Hersteller angewiesen sind, sondern diesen Treiber ebenfalls nutzen können.
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.1 Highlights
Support For
- DIRT 5™
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla™
- Godfall™
- Using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.11.1, a Radeon™ RX 5700 XT GPU offers on average 7% better FPS performance in Godfall (DX12) on the High setting, vs. the previous driver iteration, Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.10.1.RS-348
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
Known Issues
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
Disclaimer
- RS-348, Testing by AMD Performance Labs as OF November 2, 2020 using a test system configured with a Ryzen™ 7 3800XT CPU, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, a Radeon™ RX 5700 XT graphics card and Windows 10 x64 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.1, vs. a similarly configured system with Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.10.1, using the game Godfall on the High preset. Performance may vary.
Important Notes
- AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.1 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.1 Driver Version 20.20.33.02 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.12033.2007)
|Download:
|Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020
|Version:
|20.11.1
|Dateigröße
|Windows 10: 428,33 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|19.10.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10 und 7
|Lizenz:
|proprietär
|Webseite