AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.1

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.11.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wer­den die Spie­le DIRT 5, Assassin’s Creed Val­hal­la, God­fall und Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War unter­stützt. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 sind außer­dem die Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik mit dem Trei­ber kom­pa­ti­bel, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen können.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.1 Highlights

Support For

DIRT 5™

5™ Assassin’s Creed Valhalla™

God­fall™ Using Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 edi­ti­on 20.11.1, a Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT GPU offers on average 7% bet­ter FPS per­for­mance in God­fall ( DX12 ) on the High set­ting, vs. the pre­vious dri­ver ite­ra­ti­on, Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 edi­ti­on 20.10.1. RS-348 Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War



Known Issues

Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry workaround.

Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and the Per­for­mance Tuning tab incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect reporting.

5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect reporting. Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.

Disclaimer

RS-348 , Tes­ting by AMD Per­for­mance Labs as OF Novem­ber 2, 2020 using a test sys­tem con­fi­gu­red with a Ryzen™ 7 3800XT CPU , 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memo­ry, a Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT gra­phics card and Win­dows 10 x64 with Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.11.1, vs. a simi­lar­ly con­fi­gu­red sys­tem with Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.10.1, using the game God­fall on the High pre­set. Per­for­mance may vary.

Important Notes

AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.11.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the following: