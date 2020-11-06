Process Lasso v9.8.6

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
“Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”
Changelog:
v9.8.6.16 – Nov 6 2020
- Default Governor deployment type to system service
- Further work on limited user contexts
- Performance improvements to GUI
- Other fixes and enhancements(15) GUI: Performance improvements (13) GUI: Go back to empty string for CPU average when it reduces below 0.01 (11) GUI: Change messagebox about config not writable to yes/no query prompting user to elevate (9) GUI: Append 'Use Main / Elevate now' to config not writable graph overlay text (7) InstallHelper: Default Governor deployment type to system service (GaaS) (5) InstallHelper: Remove warning about global paths potentially inaccessible by other users (5) LogViewer: Include last two rotated log files into initial view (3) LogViewer: Stop log view updates after manual load of a log file (1) Governor: Fix looping process creation and termination log events in some rare system conditions when those log events are enabled
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.8.6
|Dateigröße
|2,34 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|06.11.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
