Process Lasso v9.8.6

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 verfügbar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”

Changelog:

v9.8.6.16 – Nov 6 2020

  • Default Gover­nor deploy­ment type to sys­tem service
  • Fur­ther work on limi­ted user contexts
  • Per­for­mance impro­ve­ments to GUI
  • Other fixes and enhancements
(15) GUI: Performance improvements
(13) GUI: Go back to empty string for CPU average when it reduces below 0.01
(11) GUI: Change messagebox about config not writable to yes/no query prompting user to elevate
(9) GUI: Append 'Use Main / Elevate now' to config not writable graph overlay text
(7) InstallHelper: Default Governor deployment type to system service (GaaS)
(5) InstallHelper: Remove warning about global paths potentially inaccessible by other users
(5) LogViewer: Include last two rotated log files into initial view
(3) LogViewer: Stop log view updates after manual load of a log file
(1) Governor: Fix looping process creation and termination log events in some rare system conditions when those log 
events are enabled

 

 

Down­load: Pro­cess Lasso
Ver­si­on: v9.8.6
Datei­grö­ße 2,34 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 06.11.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kostenpflichtig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads älte­re Betriebssysteme:

 

 

