Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 457.30 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Release Notes 457.30 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

Down­load GeFor­ce 457.09 WHQL dri­vers, this new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des sup­port for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sup­ports ray tra­cing and NVIDIA tech­no­lo­gies inclu­ding NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA High­lights and NVIDIA Ansel.

This dri­ver also inclu­des NVIDIA Reflex sup­port for Desti­ny 2 and deli­vers the best expe­ri­ence with Assassin’s Creed Val­hal­la and God­fall, in addi­ti­on to adding sup­port for four new G‑SYNC Com­pa­ti­ble Displays.

NVIDIA DLSS to boost frame rates while genera­ting beau­ti­ful, crisp game images.

NVIDIA Ansel in the cam­pai­gn enab­les you to frame and snap uni­que hi-res screenshots.

Fixed Issu­es in this Release

[Warzone][RTX 30 seri­es]: Users may see a drop in per­for­mance during gameplay.[3132127

[Note­book]: The inter­nal panel flas­hes upon resu­me from sleep mode or from dis­play off [3150038]

[NVIDIA Ampere architecture][G‑SYNC][HDR][Dual-head 8k dis­play]: Dis­play screen goes black.[200667525]