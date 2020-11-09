Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 457.30 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
Download GeForce 457.09 WHQL drivers, this new Game Ready Driver provides support for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War supports ray tracing and NVIDIA technologies including NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Highlights and NVIDIA Ansel.
This driver also includes NVIDIA Reflex support for Destiny 2 and delivers the best experience with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Godfall, in addition to adding support for four new G‑SYNC Compatible Displays.
- ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ is Loaded with NVIDIA Tech
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is absolutely full of NVIDIA tech, including:
- DirectX Ultimate ray-traced ambient occlusion, local shadows, and sun shadows that are RTX-accelerated for more immersive gameplay powered
- NVIDIA DLSS to boost frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images.
- NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency.
- NVIDIA Ansel in the campaign enables you to frame and snap unique hi-res screenshots.
- NVIDIA Highlights in Multiplayer, ensuring your most entertaining in-game moments are automatically recorded and saved.
Fixed Issues in this Release
[Warzone][RTX 30 series]: Users may see a drop in performance during gameplay.[3132127
[Notebook]: The internal panel flashes upon resume from sleep mode or from display off [3150038]
[NVIDIA Ampere architecture][G‑SYNC][HDR][Dual-head 8k display]: Display screen goes black.[200667525]
|Download:
|GeForce Driver Version 457.30 W10
|Version:
|457.30
|Dateigröße
|Verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|09.11.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8.x, 7
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite