Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 457.30 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Release Notes 457.30 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

Down­load GeFor­ce 457.09 WHQL dri­vers, this new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des sup­port for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sup­ports ray tra­cing and NVIDIA tech­no­lo­gies inclu­ding NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA High­lights and NVIDIA Ansel.
This dri­ver also inclu­des NVIDIA Reflex sup­port for Desti­ny 2 and deli­vers the best expe­ri­ence with Assassin’s Creed Val­hal­la and God­fall, in addi­ti­on to adding sup­port for four new G‑SYNC Com­pa­ti­ble Displays.

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ is Loa­ded with NVIDIA Tech
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is abso­lute­ly full of NVIDIA tech, including:
  • Direc­tX Ulti­ma­te ray-traced ambi­ent occlu­si­on, local shadows, and sun shadows that are RTX-acce­le­ra­ted for more immer­si­ve game­play powered
  • NVIDIA DLSS to boost frame rates while genera­ting beau­ti­ful, crisp game images.
  • NVIDIA Reflex to redu­ce sys­tem latency.
  • NVIDIA Ansel in the cam­pai­gn enab­les you to frame and snap uni­que hi-res screenshots.
  • NVIDIA High­lights in Mul­ti­play­er, ensu­ring your most enter­tai­ning in-game moments are auto­ma­ti­cal­ly recor­ded and saved.

Fixed Issu­es in this Release
[Warzone][RTX 30 seri­es]: Users may see a drop in per­for­mance during gameplay.[3132127
[Note­book]: The inter­nal panel flas­hes upon resu­me from sleep mode or from dis­play off [3150038]
[NVIDIA Ampere architecture][G‑SYNC][HDR][Dual-head 8k dis­play]: Dis­play screen goes black.[200667525]

Down­load: GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 457.30 W10

GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 457.30 W7/8
Ver­si­on: 457.30
Datei­grö­ße Ver­schie­de­ne
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 09.11.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10, 8.x, 7
Lizenz: Trei­ber
Web­sei­te

 

