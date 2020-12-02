Thunderbird 78.5.1

Thunderbird (Donnervogel) ist ein freies E‑Mail-Programm und Personal Information Manager, Feedreader, Newsreader sowie Chat Client. Nun wurde Version 78.5.1 veröffentlicht.
Bitte die Thunderbird Release Notes beachten, viele Add-ons funktionieren wohl nicht mehr mit Version 78.5.1. In Thunderbird (auch in Version 68 wird 78 nun als Update angeboten) selber gibt es nun auch eine interne Updatefunktion.
Update auf Version 78.5.1 mit Fehlerbehebungen und neuen Funktionen:
What’s New
• OpenPGP: Added option to disable email subject encryption
Changes
• OpenPGP public key import now supports multi-file selection and bulk accepting imported keys
changed
• MailExtensions: getComposeDetails will wait for “compose-editor-ready” event
Fixes
• New mail icon was not removed from the system tray at shutdown
• “Place replies in the folder of the message being replied to” did not work when using “Reply to List”
• Thunderbird did not honor the “Run search on server” option when searching messages
• Highlight color for folders with unread messages wasn’t visible in dark theme
• OpenPGP: Key were missing from Key Manager
• OpenPGP: Option to import keys from clipboard always disabled
• The “Link” button on the large attachments info bar failed to open up Filelink section in Options if the user had not yet configured Filelink
• Address book: Printing members of a mailing list resulted in incorrect output
• Unable to connect to LDAP servers configured with a self-signed SSL certificate
• Autoconfig via LDAP did not work as expected
• Calendar: Pressing Ctrl-Enter in the new event dialog would create duplicate events
• Various security fixes
|Download:
|Thunderbird.net
|Version:
|78.5.1
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|2 Dezember 2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, MAC OS, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Mozilla Public License
|Webseite
|Thunderbird.net