Thunderbird 78.5.1

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.5.1 veröffentlicht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren wohl nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.5.1.  In Thun­der­bird (auch in Ver­si­on 68 wird 78 nun als Update ange­bo­ten) sel­ber gibt es nun auch eine inter­ne Updatefunktion.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.5.1 mit Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen und neu­en Funktionen:

What’s New

• OpenPGP: Added opti­on to dis­able email sub­ject encryption

Chan­ges

• OpenPGP public key import now sup­ports mul­ti-file selec­tion and bulk accep­t­ing impor­ted keys
• Mail­Ex­ten­si­ons: get­Com­po­se­De­tails will wait for “com­po­se-edi­tor-rea­dy” event

Fixes

• New mail icon was not remo­ved from the sys­tem tray at shutdown
• “Place replies in the fol­der of the mes­sa­ge being replied to” did not work when using “Reply to List”
• Thun­der­bird did not honor the “Run search on ser­ver” opti­on when sear­ching messages
• High­light color for fol­ders with unread messages was­n’t visi­ble in dark theme
• OpenPGP: Key were mis­sing from Key Manager
• OpenPGP: Opti­on to import keys from clip­board always disabled
• The “Link” but­ton on the lar­ge attach­ments info bar fai­led to open up File­link sec­tion in Opti­ons if the user had not yet con­fi­gu­red Filelink
• Address book: Prin­ting mem­bers of a mai­ling list resul­ted in incor­rect output
• Unab­le to con­nect to LDAP ser­vers con­fi­gu­red with a self-signed SSL certificate
• Auto­con­fig via LDAP did not work as expected
• Calen­dar: Pres­sing Ctrl-Enter in the new event dia­log would crea­te dupli­ca­te events
• Various secu­ri­ty fixes

Down­load: Thunderbird.net
Ver­si­on: 78.5.1
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­de­ne
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 2 Dezem­ber 2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, MAC OS, Linux
Lizenz: Mozil­la Public License
Web­sei­te Thunderbird.net

