Thunderbird 78.5.1

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.5.1 veröffentlicht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren wohl nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.5.1. In Thun­der­bird (auch in Ver­si­on 68 wird 78 nun als Update ange­bo­ten) sel­ber gibt es nun auch eine inter­ne Updatefunktion.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.5.1 mit Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen und neu­en Funktionen:

What’s New

• OpenPGP: Added opti­on to dis­able email sub­ject encryption

Chan­ges

• OpenPGP public key import now sup­ports mul­ti-file selec­tion and bulk accep­t­ing impor­ted keys

changed

• Mail­Ex­ten­si­ons: get­Com­po­se­De­tails will wait for “com­po­se-edi­tor-rea­dy” event

Fixes

• New mail icon was not remo­ved from the sys­tem tray at shutdown

• “Place replies in the fol­der of the mes­sa­ge being replied to” did not work when using “Reply to List”

• Thun­der­bird did not honor the “Run search on ser­ver” opti­on when sear­ching messages

• High­light color for fol­ders with unread messages was­n’t visi­ble in dark theme

• OpenPGP: Key were mis­sing from Key Manager

• OpenPGP: Opti­on to import keys from clip­board always disabled

• The “Link” but­ton on the lar­ge attach­ments info bar fai­led to open up File­link sec­tion in Opti­ons if the user had not yet con­fi­gu­red Filelink

• Address book: Prin­ting mem­bers of a mai­ling list resul­ted in incor­rect output

• Unab­le to con­nect to LDAP ser­vers con­fi­gu­red with a self-signed SSL certificate

• Auto­con­fig via LDAP did not work as expected

• Calen­dar: Pres­sing Ctrl-Enter in the new event dia­log would crea­te dupli­ca­te events

• Various secu­ri­ty fixes