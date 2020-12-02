Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 457.51 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
What’s New in Version 457.51 WHQL
Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU
Fixed Issues in this Release
[NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU]: Blue-screen crash may occur upon waking from sleep. [3173027]
[Freestyle/Ansel]: After launching and then closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on supported games. [3154362]
[Chrome Browser]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing or browsing videos from the Chrome browser. [200668076]
[Notebook]: The Lenovo Y740 notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep. [3178279]
Open Issues in Version 457.51 WHQL
Windows 10 Issues
[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
[G‑SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G‑SYNC monitors. [200667566]
[Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
[Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]
[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
|Download:
|GeForce Driver Version 457.51 W10
|Version:
|457.51
|Dateigröße
|Verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|02.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8.x, 7
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite