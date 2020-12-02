Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 457.51 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Release Notes 457.51 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

What’s New in Ver­si­on 457.51 WHQL

Inclu­des sup­port for the GeFor­ce RTX 3060 Ti GPU

Fixed Issu­es in this Release

[NVIDIA Ampere archi­tec­tu­re GPU]: Blue-screen crash may occur upon waking from sleep. [3173027]

[Freestyle/Ansel]: After laun­ching and then clo­sing Star Wars: Squa­drons, Freestyle/Ansel stops working on sup­por­ted games. [3154362]

[Chro­me Brow­ser]: Blue-screen crash may occur while play­ing or brow­sing vide­os from the Chro­me brow­ser. [200668076]

[Note­book]: The Leno­vo Y740 note­book dis­plays cor­rup­ti­on after waking from sleep. [3178279]

Open Issu­es in Ver­si­on 457.51 WHQL

Win­dows 10 Issues

[Steam VR game]: Stut­te­ring and lag­ging occur upon laun­ching a game. [3152190]

[G‑SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU archi­tec­tu­re]: GPU power con­sump­ti­on may incre­a­se in idle mode on sys­tems using cer­tain hig­her refresh-rate G‑SYNC moni­tors. [200667566]

[Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the free­style fil­ters app­lied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pres­sing [Alt+Tab] while run­ning Vul­kan app­li­ca­ti­ons. [200667477]

[Sun­set Over­dri­ve]: The game may dis­play ran­dom green cor­rup­ti­on if Depth of Field is enab­led from in-game set­tings. [2750770]

[For­za Motor­sport 7]: The curb may dis­play a black strip during a race on cer­tain tracks. [2781776]

[You­Tube]: Video play­back stut­ters while scrol­ling down the You­Tube page. [3129705]

When set­ting the refresh rate hig­her than 100Hz, the color for­mat swit­ches from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990]

[Note­book]: Some Pas­cal-based note­books w/ high refresh rate dis­plays may ran­dom­ly drop to 60Hz during game­play. [3009452]