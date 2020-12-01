PowerToys v0.27.0

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run und Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker hin­zu gekommen.

Chan­ge­log:

Release Notes

Gene­ral

Instal­ler impro­ve­ments inclu­ding dark mode

Lar­ge sums of acces­si­bi­li­ty issu­es fixed.

Worked on loca­liz­a­ti­on effort. If you find issu­es, plea­se [make us awa­re so we can cor­rect them][loc-bug].

Color Picker

Updated inter­face and new edi­tor expe­ri­ence done by @martinchrzan and @niels9001

Fan­cy­Zo­nes

Mul­ti-moni­tor edi­tor expe­ri­ence now drasti­cal­ly impro­ved for discoverability.

Zones being for­got­ten on restart

Added in abi­li­ty to have no layout

Image Resi­zer

Updated inter­face

PowerT­oys Run

Remo­ved unused dependencies

Power­Re­na­me

Added Loo­k­be­hind sup­port via Boost library

For the ent­i­re com­mit histo­ry, plea­se look at the 0.27 release. Below are just a few of the bul­let items from this release.