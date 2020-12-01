PowerToys v0.27.0

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run und Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
Release Notes
General
- Installer improvements including dark mode
- Large sums of accessibility issues fixed.
- Worked on localization effort. If you find issues, please [make us aware so we can correct them][loc-bug].
Color Picker
- Updated interface and new editor experience done by @martinchrzan and @niels9001
FancyZones
- Multi-monitor editor experience now drastically improved for discoverability.
- Zones being forgotten on restart
- Added in ability to have no layout
Image Resizer
- Updated interface
PowerToys Run
- Removed unused dependencies
PowerRename
- Added Lookbehind support via Boost library
For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.27 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.27.0
|Dateigröße
|18,6 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|01.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)