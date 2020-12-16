Thunderbird 78.6.0

Thunderbird (Donnervogel) ist ein freies E‑Mail-Programm und Personal Information Manager, Feedreader, Newsreader sowie Chat Client. Nun wurde Version 78.6.0 veröffentlicht.
Bitte die Thunderbird Release Notes beachten, viele Add-ons funktionieren wohl nicht mehr mit Version 78.6.0. In Thunderbird (auch in Version 68 wird 78 nun als Update angeboten) selber gibt es nun auch eine interne Updatefunktion.
Update auf Version 78.6.0 mit Fehlerbehebungen (OpenPGP, Kalender und Adressbuch) , Änderungen und neuen Funktionen:
What’s New
• MailExtensions: Added browser.windows.openDefaultBrowser()
Changes
• Thunderbird now only shows quota exceeded indications on the main window
• MailExtensions: menus API enabled in messages being composed
• MailExtensions: Honor allowScriptsToClose argument in windows.create API function
• MailExtensions: APIs that returned an accountId will reflect the account the message belongs to, not what is stored in message headers
Fixes
• Keyboard shortcut for toggling message “read” status not shown in menus
• OpenPGP: After importing a secret key, Key Manager displayed properties of the wrong key
• OpenPGP: Inline PGP parsing improvements
• OpenPGP: Discovering keys online via Key Manager sometimes failed on Linux
• OpenPGP: Encrypted attachment “Decrypt and Open/Save As” did not work
• OpenPGP: Importing keys failed on macOS
• OpenPGP: Verification of clear signed UTF‑8 text failed
• Address book: Some columns incorrectly displayed no data
• Address book: The address book view did not update after changing the name format in the menu
• Calendar: Could not import an ICS file into a CalDAV calendar
• Calendar: Two “Home” calendars were visible on a new profile
• Calendar: Dark theme was incomplete on Linux
• Dark theme did not apply to new mail notification popups
• Folder icon, message list, and contact side bar visual improvements
• MailExtensions: HTTP refresh in browser content tabs did not work
• MailExtensions: messageDisplayScripts failed to run in main window
• Various security fixes
Known Issues
• Thunderbird performs sluggishly on macOS Big Sur
