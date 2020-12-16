Thunderbird 78.6.0

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.6.0 veröffentlicht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren wohl nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.6.0. In Thun­der­bird (auch in Ver­si­on 68 wird 78 nun als Update ange­bo­ten) sel­ber gibt es nun auch eine inter­ne Updatefunktion.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.6.0 mit Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen (OpenPGP, Kalen­der und Adress­buch) , Ände­run­gen und neu­en Funktionen:

What’s New

• Mail­Ex­ten­si­ons: Added browser.windows.openDefaultBrowser()

Chan­ges

• Thun­der­bird now only shows quo­ta excee­ded indi­ca­ti­ons on the main window

• Mail­Ex­ten­si­ons: menus API enab­led in messages being composed

• Mail­Ex­ten­si­ons: Honor allow­Script­sTo­C­lo­se argu­ment in windows.create API function

• Mail­Ex­ten­si­ons: APIs that retur­ned an accoun­tId will reflect the account the mes­sa­ge belongs to, not what is stored in mes­sa­ge headers

Fixes

• Key­board short­cut for toggling mes­sa­ge “read” sta­tus not shown in menus

• OpenPGP: After impor­ting a secret key, Key Mana­ger dis­play­ed pro­per­ties of the wrong key

• OpenPGP: Inli­ne PGP par­sing improvements

• OpenPGP: Dis­co­vering keys online via Key Mana­ger some­ti­mes fai­led on Linux

• OpenPGP: Encryp­ted attach­ment “Decrypt and Open/Save As” did not work

• OpenPGP: Impor­ting keys fai­led on macOS

• OpenPGP: Veri­fi­ca­ti­on of clear signed UTF‑8 text failed

• Address book: Some colum­ns incor­rect­ly dis­play­ed no data

• Address book: The address book view did not update after chan­ging the name for­mat in the menu

• Calen­dar: Could not import an ICS file into a Cal­DAV calendar

• Calen­dar: Two “Home” calen­dars were visi­ble on a new profile

• Calen­dar: Dark the­me was incom­ple­te on Linux

• Dark the­me did not app­ly to new mail noti­fi­ca­ti­on popups

• Fol­der icon, mes­sa­ge list, and con­ta­ct side bar visu­al improvements

• Mail­Ex­ten­si­ons: HTTP refresh in brow­ser con­tent tabs did not work

• Mail­Ex­ten­si­ons: mess­age­Dis­play­Scripts fai­led to run in main window

• Various secu­ri­ty fixes

Known Issu­es

• Thun­der­bird per­forms slug­gish­ly on macOS Big Sur