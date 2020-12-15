Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 460.89 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Release Notes 460.89 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new relea­ses. Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day‑1.

Game Rea­dy for Qua­ke II RTX with Vul­kan Ray Tracing

Our latest Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des sup­port for the Qua­ke II RTX v1.4.0 update which enab­les sup­port for the new Vul­kan Ray Tra­cing exten­si­ons. Now, any GPU with sup­port for Vul­kan Ray Tra­cing can expe­ri­ence Qua­ke II RTX in all its path-traced glory.

New Fea­tures and Other Changes

• Sup­ports fina­li­zed Vul­kan Ray Tra­cing extensions

• Sup­ports CUDA 11.2

Win­dows 10 Issues

• [Nice­hash, other mining soft­ware]: Mining soft­ware does not reco­gni­ze the NVIDIA GPU. [3200758]

• [GeFor­ce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desk­top screen may fli­cker. [3200599]

• [Steam VR game]: Stut­te­ring and lag­ging occur upon laun­ching a game. [3152190]

• [HDR]: With HDR enab­led, black levels are incor­rect. [200682795]

• [G‑SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU archi­tec­tu­re]: GPU power con­sump­ti­on may incre­a­se in idle mode on sys­tems using cer­tain hig­her refresh-rate G‑SYNC moni­tors. [200667566]

• [You­Tube]: Video play­back stut­ters while scrol­ling down the You­Tube page. [3129705]

• [Note­book]: Some Pas­cal-based note­books w/ high refresh rate dis­plays may ran­dom­ly drop to 60Hz during game­play. [3009452]

• [G‑Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Per­for­mance drop occurs when using G‑SYNC and swit­ching from full-screen mode to win­do­wed mode using the in-game set­tings. [200681477]

To work­around, eit­her launch the game in win­do­wed mode direct­ly or dis­able G‑SYNC.

• [GeFor­ce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the reso­lu­ti­on is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the per­for­mance sta­te is stuck at maxi­mum per­for­mance. [200678414]

• [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Play­er]: When play­ing a 4k video in full-screen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR moni­tor, the video extends bey­ond the edge of the screen. [318683