Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 460.89 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day‑1.
Game Ready for Quake II RTX with Vulkan Ray Tracing
Our latest Game Ready Driver provides support for the Quake II RTX v1.4.0 update which enables support for the new Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions. Now, any GPU with support for Vulkan Ray Tracing can experience Quake II RTX in all its path-traced glory.
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article here
• Supports finalized Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions
• Supports CUDA 11.2
Windows 10 Issues
• [Nicehash, other mining software]: Mining software does not recognize the NVIDIA GPU. [3200758]
• [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desktop screen may flicker. [3200599]
• [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
• [HDR]: With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrect. [200682795]
• [G‑SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G‑SYNC monitors. [200667566]
• [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
• [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
• [G‑Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G‑SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477]
To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G‑SYNC.
• [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
• [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in full-screen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [318683
|Download:
|GeForce Driver Version 460.89 W10
|Version:
|460.89
|Dateigröße
|Verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|15.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8.x, 7
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite