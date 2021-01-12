Thunderbird 78.6.1

Thunderbird (Donnervogel) ist ein freies E‑Mail-Programm und Personal Information Manager, Feedreader, Newsreader sowie Chat Client. Nun wurde Version 78.6.1 veröffentlicht.
Bitte die Thunderbird Release Notes beachten, viele Add-ons funktionieren wohl nicht mehr mit Version 78.6.1. In Thunderbird (auch in Version 68 wird 78 nun als Update angeboten) selber gibt es nun auch eine interne Updatefunktion.
Update auf Version 78.6.1 mit Fehlerbehebungen inklusive von zwei kritischen Sicherheitslücken:
Changes
• MailExtensions: browserAction, composeAction, and messageDisplayAction toolbar buttons now support label and default_label properties
Fixes
• Running a quicksearch that returned no results did not offer to re-run as a global search
• Message search toolbar fixes
• Very long subject lines distorted the message compose and display windows, making them unusable
• Compose window: Recipient addresses that had not yet been autocompleted were lost when clicking Send button
• Compose window: New message is no longer marked as “changed” just from tabbing out of the recipient field without editing anything
• Account autodiscover fixes when using MS Exchange servers
• LDAP address book stability fix
• Messages with invalid vcard attachments were not marked as read when viewed in the preview window
• Chat: Could not add TLS certificate exceptions for XMPP connections
• Calendar: System timezone was not always properly detected
• Calendar: Descriptions were sometimes blank when editing a single occurrence of a repeating event
• Various printing bugfixes
• Visual consistency and theme improvements
• Various security fixes
|Download:
|Thunderbird.net
|Version:
|78.6.1
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|11 Januar 2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, MAC OS, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Mozilla Public License
|Webseite
|Thunderbird.net