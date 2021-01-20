Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.33 (Hotfix-Release) für Windows 10

GeFor­ce Hot­fix dis­play dri­ver ver­si­on 461.33 is based on our latest Game Rea­dy Dri­ver 461.09.

This Hot­fix dri­ver addres­ses the following:

• Ado­be Pre­mie­re Pro may free­ze when using Mer­cu­ry Play­back Engi­ne GPU Acce­le­ra­ti­on (CUDA) [3230997/200686504]

• [461.09] NVIDIA Broad­cast Came­ra fil­ter may hang. [200691869]

• [Steam VR game]: Stut­te­ring and lag­ging occur upon laun­ching a game (Without using any Hard­ware moni­to­ring tool). [3152190]

• [Detroit: Beco­me Human]: The game ran­dom­ly cras­hes. [3203114]

• [NVENC] Colors of web­cam video image on recei­ving end of Zoom may appe­ar incor­rect [3205912]

• [Assassin’s Creed Val­hal­la] Game may ran­dom­ly crash after exten­ded game­play [200679654]

• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeFor­ce RTX 30 seri­es GPUs. [3220107]

• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is bro­ken. [3169099]

