Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.33 (Hotfix-Release) für Windows 10

Changelog:
GeForce Hotfix display driver version 461.33 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 461.09.
This Hotfix driver addresses the following:
• Adobe Premiere Pro may freeze when using Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (CUDA) [3230997/200686504]
• [461.09] NVIDIA Broadcast Camera filter may hang. [200691869]
• [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game (Without using any Hardware monitoring tool). [3152190]
• [Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]
• [NVENC] Colors of webcam video image on receiving end of Zoom may appear incorrect [3205912]
• [Assassin’s Creed Valhalla] Game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [200679654]
• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]
• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]
GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 461.33 Standard
461.33 (Hotfix-Release)
|verschieden
20.01.2021
Windows 10 64-Bit
Treiber
|Webseite