Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.33 (Hotfix-Release) für Windows 10

Verfasst voneratte
Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Chan­ge­log:

GeFor­ce Hot­fix dis­play dri­ver ver­si­on 461.33 is based on our latest Game Rea­dy Dri­ver 461.09.

This Hot­fix dri­ver addres­ses the following:
• Ado­be Pre­mie­re Pro may free­ze when using Mer­cu­ry Play­back Engi­ne GPU Acce­le­ra­ti­on (CUDA) [3230997/200686504]
• [461.09] NVIDIA Broad­cast Came­ra fil­ter may hang. [200691869]
• [Steam VR game]: Stut­te­ring and lag­ging occur upon laun­ching a game (Without using any Hard­ware moni­to­ring tool). [3152190]
• [Detroit: Beco­me Human]: The game ran­dom­ly cras­hes. [3203114]
• [NVENC] Colors of web­cam video image on recei­ving end of Zoom may appe­ar incor­rect [3205912]
• [Assassin’s Creed Val­hal­la] Game may ran­dom­ly crash after exten­ded game­play [200679654]
• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeFor­ce RTX 30 seri­es GPUs. [3220107]
• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is bro­ken. [3169099]

Down­load: GeFor­ce Hot­fix Dri­ver Ver­si­on 461.33 Standard

GeFor­ce Hot­fix Dri­ver Ver­si­on 461.33 DCH
Ver­si­on: 461.33 (Hot­fix-Release)
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 20.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 64-Bit
Lizenz: Trei­ber


 

