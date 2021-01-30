paint.net 4.2.15

paint.net ist eine kostenlose Bildbearbeitungssoftware für Microsoft Windows, die ursprünglich von der Washington State University und Microsoft entwickelt wurde. Seit der Version 4.0.20 setzt sie Windows 7 SP1 sowie das .NET Framework ab Version 4.7 voraus.
Die Bild- und Fotobearbeitungssoftware bietet eine intuitive und innovative Benutzeroberfläche mit Unterstützung für Ebenen, unbegrenztes Rückgängigmachen, Spezialeffekte und eine Vielzahl nützlicher und leistungsfähiger Werkzeuge. Für paint.net sind zahlreiche Tutorials und Plugins verfügbar.
Changelog:
- New: “Tolerance Alpha Mode” toggle button added to the toolbar for the Magic Wand, Paint Bucket, and Recolor tools. This permits switching the algorithm for color comparison between premultiplied (default) and straight. “Straight” will distinguish between transparent pixels with different color values, whereas premultiplied will see them as equivalent.
- New: Holding Ctrl while using the Color Picker tool will sample from the merged image (vs. just the current layer)
- New: The file name in the title bar will now have a prepended asterisk when it has unsaved changes
- Changed: The image close ‘X’ button can now be clicked for images that are not currently active
- Changed: In the Text tool, Ctrl+(Backspace, Delete, Arrow Keys) has been improved to work more like Microsoft Word. Thanks to @Bruce Bowyer-Smyth for the patch!
- Fixed: The Rectangle Select tool, when used to draw a constrained, fixed ratio, or fixed size selection, will now correctly clamp the rectangle to be within the canvas
- Fixed: Layers -> Move Layer Up/Down/Top/Bottom was not working for images with fewer than 3 layers
- Fixed: Edit -> Erase Selection will now fill with transparent black (#00000000) instead of transparent white (#00FFFFFF)
- Fixed: Custom Shapes will now be displayed in a consistently sorted order
- Fixed: “.pdnSave” ghost files should no longer linger when saving to the desktop. This was due to a bug in Windows and File Explorer.
- Fixed crashes due to DXGI/Direct3D “lost device” or “device removed” errors that can happen for various reasons (duck/undock, driver update, low memory, etc.)
- New: Plugins can now use the IArrayPoolService, a wrapper around .NET’s ArrayPool, to optimize their array allocations
- Updated bundled AVIF FileType Plus to v1.1.6. See the pdn-avif releases page on GitHub (https://github.com/0xC0000054/pdn-avif/releases) for more information.
|Download:
|paint.net
|Version:
|4.2.15
|Dateigröße
|12,1 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|24.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite