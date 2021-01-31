AMD StoreMI 2.01.150

Mit AMDs Store­MI kön­nen die Start- und Lade­zei­ten von einer HDD mit­hil­fe einer SSD beschleu­nigt wer­den. Ein Caching-Sys­tem spie­gelt dabei die Daten auf die SSD. Vor­aus­set­zung hier­für ist ein Main­board mit X399‑, 400er‑, 500er‑, TRX40 oder WRX80-Chipsatz.

Chan­ge­log:

1 Release Highlights

The fol­lowing new fea­tures have been intro­du­ced in this release of AMD StoreMI:

Sup­ports AMD Ryzen™ Thre­ad­rip­per™ PRO pro­ces­sors on sWRX8.

Ryzen™ Thre­ad­rip­per™ pro­ces­sors on sWRX8. Sup­port enab­led for SSD par­ti­ti­on to be used as cache.

2 Fixed Issues

The fol­lowing issu­es have been fixed in this release:

Fixed bug check 9f and 7e obser­ved with the pre­vious AMD Store­MI Release.

Store­MI Release. Fixes pro­vi­ded for ODD lost issue after instal­ling AMD StoreMI.

3 Known Issues

The fol­lowing are known issu­es in this release: