AMD StoreMI 2.01.150

Mit AMDs StoreMI können die Start- und Ladezeiten von einer HDD mithilfe einer SSD beschleunigt werden. Ein Caching-System spiegelt dabei die Daten auf die SSD. Voraussetzung hierfür ist ein Mainboard mit X399‑, 400er‑, 500er‑, TRX40 oder WRX80-Chipsatz.
Changelog:
1 Release Highlights
The following new features have been introduced in this release of AMD StoreMI:
- Supports AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors on sWRX8.
- Support enabled for SSD partition to be used as cache.
2 Fixed Issues
The following issues have been fixed in this release:
- Fixed bug check 9f and 7e observed with the previous AMD StoreMI Release.
- Fixes provided for ODD lost issue after installing AMD StoreMI.
3 Known Issues
The following are known issues in this release:
- After installing AMD StoreMI, a performance issue with Solid State Drive (SSD), which is not
a part of AMD StoreMI Drive.
- AMD STOREMI_2.0.1.150 installation fails on some systems where dual operating system
(OS) is configured. In such scenarios, AMD StoreMI is only supported on the primary OS.
- When full SSD is used for cache, AMD StoreMI can support a maximum of 7 storage
devices while creating AMD StoreMI Drive. If SSD is partitioned and used as cache, only 6
Storage devices are supported in AMD StoreMI. This is due to the design limitation of AMD
StoreMI.
|Download:
|StoreMI
|Version:
|2.01.150
|Dateigröße
|72,3 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|27.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|-
|Webseite
|AMD StoreMI