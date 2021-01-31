CapFrameX 1.5.8

CapF­rameX ist ein Open Source Cap­tu­re- und Ana­ly­se-Tool, mit des­sen Hil­fe Bench­marks auf­ge­zeich­net und bild­lich dar­ge­stellt wer­den kön­nen. Es setzt das NET Frame­work in der Ver­si­on 4.7.2 vor­aus. Neu ist auch ein Sup­port­thread bei uns im Forum.

Chan­ge­log:

New features

  • Opti­on to auto turn off over­lay when cap­tu­ring frame­ti­mes to redu­ce impact on the results.
  • New Sen­sor page to free­ly set the sen­sors that will be log­ged in bench­marks (Ana­ly­sis page only shows the basic sen­sors, Sen­sor page shows all)
  • Cus­tom reso­lu­ti­on chart export for line graphs on Ana­ly­sis, Com­pa­ri­son and Syn­chro­niz­a­ti­on page via con­text menu (reso­lu­ti­on can be set under glo­bal options)
  • Added “GPU FPS/10W” to metrics and chan­ged “CPU FPS/W” to “CPU FPS/10W” (bet­ter visi­bi­li­ty for bar charts)
  • Added “Used Memo­ry Game”, “GPU Memo­ry Dedi­ca­ted Game” and “GPU Memo­ry Shared Game” to sen­sors to log the memo­ry usa­ge of the spe­ci­fic games
  • Memo­ry sen­sor for AMD cards pro­vi­ded by ADL (equi­va­lent to NvAPI)
  • Expe­ri­men­tal sup­port for Intel Rocket Lake CPUs

Enhancements

  • Sen­sors that are neit­her used while log­ging nor dis­play­ed in the over­lay won’t be updated to fur­ther mini­mi­ze per­for­mance impact
  • Impro­ved hot­key hand­ling (examp­le: Hot­key “X” now also responds to modi­fier com­bi­na­ti­ons like “Shift+X” as long as the­re is no other hot­key using that exact combination)
  • Copy/paste” opti­on for Record lists con­text menu
  • User con­fig is now saved as JSON in the Docu­ments fol­der to be per­sis­tent when instal­ling new versions.
  • Record list search bar now also works with com­ment lines
  • Gene­ral per­for­mance optimization

Bug fixes

  • Pos­si­ble Hot­key sound delay
  • Legends on Com­pa­ri­son page may still be visi­ble even if tog­gled off
  • Mis­sing power and VRAM (dedi­ca­ted memo­ry) sen­sor for AMD GPUs

 

Down­load: CapF­rameX
Ver­si­on: 1.5.8
Datei­grö­ße 69,52 MiB (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 31.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te CapF­rameX

Git­Hub Repository

Sup­port­thread bei Pla­net 3DNow!

Sup­port­thread bei PCGH Extreme

