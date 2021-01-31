CapFrameX 1.5.8

CapFrameX ist ein Open Source Capture- und Analyse-Tool, mit dessen Hilfe Benchmarks aufgezeichnet und bildlich dargestellt werden können. Es setzt das NET Framework in der Version 4.7.2 voraus. Neu ist auch ein Supportthread bei uns im Forum.
Changelog:
New features
- Option to auto turn off overlay when capturing frametimes to reduce impact on the results.
- New Sensor page to freely set the sensors that will be logged in benchmarks (Analysis page only shows the basic sensors, Sensor page shows all)
- Custom resolution chart export for line graphs on Analysis, Comparison and Synchronization page via context menu (resolution can be set under global options)
- Added “GPU FPS/10W” to metrics and changed “CPU FPS/W” to “CPU FPS/10W” (better visibility for bar charts)
- Added “Used Memory Game”, “GPU Memory Dedicated Game” and “GPU Memory Shared Game” to sensors to log the memory usage of the specific games
- Memory sensor for AMD cards provided by ADL (equivalent to NvAPI)
- Experimental support for Intel Rocket Lake CPUs
Enhancements
- Sensors that are neither used while logging nor displayed in the overlay won’t be updated to further minimize performance impact
- Improved hotkey handling (example: Hotkey “X” now also responds to modifier combinations like “Shift+X” as long as there is no other hotkey using that exact combination)
- “Copy/paste” option for Record lists context menu
- User config is now saved as JSON in the Documents folder to be persistent when installing new versions.
- Record list search bar now also works with comment lines
- General performance optimization
Bug fixes
- Possible Hotkey sound delay
- Legends on Comparison page may still be visible even if toggled off
- Missing power and VRAM (dedicated memory) sensor for AMD GPUs
|Download:
|CapFrameX
|Version:
|1.5.8
|Dateigröße
|69,52 MiB (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|31.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|CapFrameX
Supportthread bei Planet 3DNow!