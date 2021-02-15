Notepad++ 7.9.3

Notepad++ ist ein freier Texteditor für Windows, der unter anderem die Syntax gängiger Programmiersprachen hervorhebt und gegenüber dem Windows-Original einige Zusatzfunktionen bietet. Des weiteren können Plugins installiert werden, die den Funktionsumfang zusätzlich erweitern.
Changelog:
Notepad++ v7.9.3 Enhancements & bug-fixes:
-
- Discontinued support for Windows XP due to technical reasons. Notepad++ 7.9.2 is the last version to run on Windows XP. (Ref)
- Upgrade Notepad++ License: update GPL version from v2 to v3. (Fix #9425)
- Fix the regression of copying line data from search results. (Fix #9334)
- Fix “Print Line Number” preference is ignored for printing regression. (Fix #9379)
- Fix a regression in Chinese Simplified localization. (Fix #9329)
- Fix dockable panels not being displayed regression due to multi-instance mode activation. (Fix #9341 & #9363)
- Make split-lines feature work again with multi-edge rightmost specified edge. (Fix #8262)
- Enhance modern style file dialog for allowing UNIX style file path. (Fix #9374)
- Use the modern browse folder dialog to get folder path. (Fix #8513)
- Improve option for setting save dialog filter to All Types. (Fix #9325)
- Add ability to delete entries from combo box history in Find dialog with DELETE key. (Implement #9366)
- Fix lost session issue on Windows reboot/shutdown. (Fix #7839)
- Add “save Folder as Workspace in session” option in save session dialog. (Implement #9165)
- Make value dialog height accurate in any DPI. (Fix #8443)
- Fix issue that Switch-To-Panel keyboard shortcuts cannot be used in context menu. (Fix #9435)
- Fix a memory leak issue. (Ref)
- Fix blurry display problem on an extended monitor. (Fix #8115)
- Fix incompatible plugin not being deleted issue. (Fix #9377)
- Synchronize GUP localization file (if available) with Notepad++ in installer.
- Enhance “No update” dialog with the download page link in the Notepad++ updater.
- Fix NPPM_SETLINENUMBERWIDTHMODE API not working issue. (Fix #9338)
|Download:
|Notepad++
|Version:
|7.9.3
|Dateigröße
|4,02 MiB (Installer x64)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|15.02.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Notepad++