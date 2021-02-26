Media Player Classic — Home Cinema 1.9.10

Media Play­er Clas­sic — Home Cine­ma (MPC-HC) ist ein frei­er und Open-Source Video-und Audio-Play­er für Win­dows. MPC-HC basiert auf dem ursprüng­li­chen Guli­verk­li-Pro­jekt des Media Play­er Clas­sic von Gabest und ent­hält vie­le zusätz­li­che Funk­tio­nen und Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen. Anfang 2018 wur­de ein Fork von Ver­si­on 1.7.13 erstellt. Seit dem wer­den nun durch einen Ent­wick­ler die inter­nen Biblio­the­ken aktua­li­siert, Feh­ler und Sicher­heits­lü­cken besei­tigt und klei­ne­re Ver­bes­se­run­gen ein­ge­baut. Da die offi­zi­el­le Web­sei­te nicht gepflegt wer­den kann, wird man nur über die Git­Hub Sei­te von die­sem Fork auf dem neu­es­ten Stand gehalten.

Chan­ge­log:

Changes from 1.9.9 to 1.9.10:

Changes/additions/improvements:

  • Some opti­miz­a­ti­ons for the seek pre­view functionality
  • Seek pre­view now gets hid­den when drag­ging the seekbar
  • Ren­a­med “Sys­tem Default” video ren­de­rer to “Video Mixing Ren­de­rer 7”. This to pre­vent peop­le from thin­king this anci­ent ren­de­rer is the pre­fer­red one. Also chan­ged order of the avail­ab­le ren­de­rers to put the recom­men­ded ones at the top.
  • The play­er now tri­es to par­se JSON out­put from you­tube-dl even when that has encoun­te­red an error. This fixes loading of you­tube play­lists that con­tain dele­ted videos.
  • Added a time­out in LAV Split­ter code to pre­vent the play­er from free­zing in case of cer­tain net­work con­nec­tion errors during play­back of online streams
  • Added sup­port for text color tags in WebVTT subtitles
  • Sub­tit­le ren­der buf­fer is now dis­ab­led by default. It does­n’t pro­vi­de any noti­ce­ab­le per­for­mance bene­fit for most users.
  • A few other small changes

Fixes:

  • Fixed sub­tit­le text enco­ding bug that cau­sed wrong cha­rac­ters to be dis­play­ed (regres­si­on in 1.9.9)
  • Fixed issue that cau­sed wrong key­frame to be show in seek pre­view win­dow. Now a seek will go to the same frame as shown in the preview.
  • Fixed issue in sub pic­tu­re buf­fer imple­men­ta­ti­on that could result in redu­ced ren­de­ring per­for­mance for ani­ma­ted sub­tit­les in cer­tain cases
  • A few other small fixes

 

Down­load: Media Play­er Clas­sic — Home Cinema
Ver­si­on: 1.9.10
Datei­grö­ße 15,3 bis 22,6 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 25.02.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
Lizenz: GPL v3
Web­sei­te MPC — Home Cine­ma (Git­Hub)

