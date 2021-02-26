Media Player Classic — Home Cinema 1.9.10

Media Player Classic — Home Cinema (MPC-HC) ist ein freier und Open-Source Video-und Audio-Player für Windows. MPC-HC basiert auf dem ursprünglichen Guliverkli-Projekt des Media Player Classic von Gabest und enthält viele zusätzliche Funktionen und Fehlerbehebungen. Anfang 2018 wurde ein Fork von Version 1.7.13 erstellt. Seit dem werden nun durch einen Entwickler die internen Bibliotheken aktualisiert, Fehler und Sicherheitslücken beseitigt und kleinere Verbesserungen eingebaut. Da die offizielle Webseite nicht gepflegt werden kann, wird man nur über die GitHub Seite von diesem Fork auf dem neuesten Stand gehalten.
Changelog:
Changes from 1.9.9 to 1.9.10:
Changes/additions/improvements:
- Some optimizations for the seek preview functionality
- Seek preview now gets hidden when dragging the seekbar
- Renamed “System Default” video renderer to “Video Mixing Renderer 7”. This to prevent people from thinking this ancient renderer is the preferred one. Also changed order of the available renderers to put the recommended ones at the top.
- The player now tries to parse JSON output from youtube-dl even when that has encountered an error. This fixes loading of youtube playlists that contain deleted videos.
- Added a timeout in LAV Splitter code to prevent the player from freezing in case of certain network connection errors during playback of online streams
- Added support for text color tags in WebVTT subtitles
- Subtitle render buffer is now disabled by default. It doesn’t provide any noticeable performance benefit for most users.
- A few other small changes
Fixes:
- Fixed subtitle text encoding bug that caused wrong characters to be displayed (regression in 1.9.9)
- Fixed issue that caused wrong keyframe to be show in seek preview window. Now a seek will go to the same frame as shown in the preview.
- Fixed issue in sub picture buffer implementation that could result in reduced rendering performance for animated subtitles in certain cases
- A few other small fixes
|Download:
|Media Player Classic — Home Cinema
|Version:
|1.9.10
|Dateigröße
|15,3 bis 22,6 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|25.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
|Lizenz:
|GPL v3
|Webseite
|MPC — Home Cinema (GitHub)