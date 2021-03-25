Thunderbird 78.9.0

Thun­der­bird (Don­ner­vo­gel) ist ein frei­es E‑Mail-Pro­gramm und Per­so­nal Infor­ma­ti­on Mana­ger, Feed­rea­der, News­rea­der sowie Chat Cli­ent. Nun wur­de Ver­si­on 78.9.0 veröffentlicht.

Bit­te die Thun­der­bird Release Notes beach­ten, vie­le Add-ons funk­tio­nie­ren nicht mehr mit Ver­si­on 78.9.0. In Thun­der­bird (auch in Ver­si­on 68 wird 78.x nun als Update ange­bo­ten) sel­ber gibt es nun auch eine inter­ne Updatefunktion.

Update auf Ver­si­on 78.9.0 mit eini­gen Feh­ler­be­he­bun­gen und geschlos­se­nen Sicher­heits­lü­cken. Update daher zeit­nah installieren:

Fixes

• New mail noti­fi­ca­ti­on dis­play­ed old messages that were unread

• Spaces fol­lowing soft line breaks in messages using quo­ted-prin­ta­ble and format=flowed were incor­rect­ly encoded; exis­ting messages which were pre­vious­ly incor­rect­ly encoded may now dis­play with some words not sepa­ra­ted by a space

• Some fiel­ds were unread­a­ble in the Dark the­me in the Gene­ral pre­fe­ren­ces panel

• Sen­ding a mes­sa­ge con­tai­ning an anchor tag with an inva­lid data URI failed

• When swit­ching tabs, input focus was not moved to the new tab

• Address Book: Syn­cing a read-only Goog­le address book via Card­DAV failed

• Address Book: Impor­ting VCards with non-ascii cha­rac­ters would fail

• Address Book: Some values may not have been par­sed when syn­cing from Goog­le address books.

• Add-ons Mana­ger did not show if an addon used expe­ri­ment APIs

• Calen­dar: Remo­ving a recur­ring task was not possible

• Various secu­ri­ty fixes

Known Issu­es

• The fix for bug 210148 inclu­ded in Thun­der­bird 78.8.1 was remo­ved. New mail noti­fi­ca­ti­ons not showing if the­re were unread messages from pre­vious notifications.