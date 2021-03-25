Thunderbird 78.9.0

Thunderbird (Donnervogel) ist ein freies E‑Mail-Programm und Personal Information Manager, Feedreader, Newsreader sowie Chat Client. Nun wurde Version 78.9.0 veröffentlicht.
Bitte die Thunderbird Release Notes beachten, viele Add-ons funktionieren nicht mehr mit Version 78.9.0. In Thunderbird (auch in Version 68 wird 78.x nun als Update angeboten) selber gibt es nun auch eine interne Updatefunktion.
Update auf Version 78.9.0 mit einigen Fehlerbehebungen und geschlossenen Sicherheitslücken. Update daher zeitnah installieren:
Fixes
• New mail notification displayed old messages that were unread
• Spaces following soft line breaks in messages using quoted-printable and format=flowed were incorrectly encoded; existing messages which were previously incorrectly encoded may now display with some words not separated by a space
• Some fields were unreadable in the Dark theme in the General preferences panel
• Sending a message containing an anchor tag with an invalid data URI failed
• When switching tabs, input focus was not moved to the new tab
• Address Book: Syncing a read-only Google address book via CardDAV failed
• Address Book: Importing VCards with non-ascii characters would fail
• Address Book: Some values may not have been parsed when syncing from Google address books.
• Add-ons Manager did not show if an addon used experiment APIs
• Calendar: Removing a recurring task was not possible
• Various security fixes
Known Issues
• The fix for bug 210148 included in Thunderbird 78.8.1 was removed. New mail notifications not showing if there were unread messages from previous notifications.
|Download:
|Thunderbird.net
|Version:
|78.9.0
|Dateigröße
|verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|23 März 2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, MAC OS, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Mozilla Public License
|Webseite
|Thunderbird.net