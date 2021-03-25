HWiNFO64 v7.01–4420 Beta

Das Hard­ware-Dia­gno­se­pro­gramm HWiNFO64 (sowie das 32-Bit-Pen­dant HWiNFO32) von REA­LiX war­tet mit vie­len Funk­tio­nen der Kate­go­rien Hard­ware- und Sys­tem-Infor­ma­ti­on auf. Für CPU und GPU wer­den unter ande­rem Takt­ra­ten, Tem­pe­ra­tu­ren und Span­nun­gen ange­zeigt und auf Wunsch mit­ge­loggt. Seit der Ver­si­on 7.00 exis­tiert auch eine PRO-Vari­an­te der Soft­ware für kom­mer­zi­el­le Zwe­cke und eini­gen Zusatz­funk­tio­nen. Gleich­zei­tig wur­den Funk­tio­nen der kos­ten­frei­en Vari­an­te begrenzt.

Chan­ge­log:

Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASRock Z590 OC For­mu­la and Z590 Phan­tom Gaming-ITX.

For­mu­la and Phan­tom Gaming-ITX. Fixed unin­ten­tio­nal waking up of some NVIDIA dGPUs dis­ab­led by Opti­mus technology.

dGPUs dis­ab­led by Opti­mus technology. Added repor­ting of PCI Express Resizab­le BAR capa­bi­li­ty and sta­tus for all devices.

Express Resizab­le capa­bi­li­ty and sta­tus for all devices. Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on MSI Z590 PLUS , MEG Z590 UNIFY and B560M PRO WIFI .

, and . Enhan­ced moni­to­ring of AMD Navi14.

Navi14. Res­to­red moni­to­ring of AMD Navi21 with Rade­on Adre­na­lin 21.3.1.

Navi21 with Rade­on Adre­na­lin 21.3.1. Fixed moni­to­ring of Vcore and VDIMM on ASUS PRIME Z590 ‑A and STRIX Z590 series.

on ‑A and series. Added abi­li­ty to col­lap­se sen­sor groups.

Aggre­ga­ted some sen­sor values into nodes (col­lap­sed by default) to redu­ce amount of infor­ma­ti­on on the screen.

Impro­ved GUI respon­si­ve­ness in some situations.

respon­si­ve­ness in some situations. Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on EVGA Z590 FTW and Z590 DARK .

and . Impro­ved sup­port of Intel Rocket Lake.

A note regar­ding the new sen­sor grou­ping fea­ture (and abi­li­ty to collapse/expand nodes):

This fea­ture was desi­gned to redu­ce the amount of infor­ma­ti­on shown on screen, espe­cial­ly on high-core systems.

It is avail­ab­le in “Fixed order” mode only and cur­r­ent­ly not plan­ned to be avail­ab­le in modes with cus­to­mi­zed order of sen­sor items as this would break exis­ting layouts.