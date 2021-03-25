HWiNFO64 v7.01–4420 Beta

Das Hardware-Diagnoseprogramm HWiNFO64 (sowie das 32-Bit-Pendant HWiNFO32) von REALiX wartet mit vielen Funktionen der Kategorien Hardware- und System-Information auf. Für CPU und GPU werden unter anderem Taktraten, Temperaturen und Spannungen angezeigt und auf Wunsch mitgeloggt. Seit der Version 7.00 existiert auch eine PRO-Variante der Software für kommerzielle Zwecke und einigen Zusatzfunktionen. Gleichzeitig wurden Funktionen der kostenfreien Variante begrenzt.
Changelog:
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASRock Z590 OC Formula and Z590 Phantom Gaming-ITX.
- Fixed unintentional waking up of some NVIDIA dGPUs disabled by Optimus technology.
- Added reporting of PCI Express Resizable BAR capability and status for all devices.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on MSI Z590 PLUS, MEG Z590 UNIFY and B560M PRO WIFI.
- Enhanced monitoring of AMD Navi14.
- Restored monitoring of AMD Navi21 with Radeon Adrenalin 21.3.1.
- Fixed monitoring of Vcore and VDIMM on ASUS PRIME Z590‑A and STRIX Z590 series.
- Added ability to collapse sensor groups.
- Aggregated some sensor values into nodes (collapsed by default) to reduce amount of information on the screen.
- Improved GUI responsiveness in some situations.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on EVGA Z590 FTW and Z590 DARK.
- Improved support of Intel Rocket Lake.
A note regarding the new sensor grouping feature (and ability to collapse/expand nodes):
This feature was designed to reduce the amount of information shown on screen, especially on high-core systems.
It is available in “Fixed order” mode only and currently not planned to be available in modes with customized order of sensor items as this would break existing layouts.
|Download:
|HWiNFO32 & HWiNFO64
|Version:
|v7.01–4420 Beta
|Dateigröße
|8,66 MiB (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|25.03.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|
|Webseite
|HWiNFO