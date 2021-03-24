AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.3.1 (WHQL)

Mit der neu­en Ver­si­on der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wird Unter­stüt­zung für die RX 6700 Serie und DOOM Eter­nal: The Anci­ent Gods — Teil 2 gebo­ten. Nun auch als Haupt­ver­si­on mit WHQL Zer­ti­fi­zie­rung. Sup­port für die Rade­on RX 6000 Kar­ten besteht seit der Ver­si­on 20.11.2. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 sind außer­dem die Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik mit dem Trei­ber kom­pa­ti­bel, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen können.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.3.1 Highlights

Support For

AMD Rade­on™ RX 6700 Graphics

Rade­on™ 6700 Graphics DOOM Eter­nal™: The Anci­ent Gods — Part Two

Eter­nal™: The Anci­ent Gods — Part Two Rade­on Boost GD-158 Now sup­ports DirectX®12 with Varia­ble Rate Shading for select titles.

Rade­on Anti-Lag GD-157 Now sup­ports DirectX®12.

Per­for­mance Tuning Stress Test GD-106 A new built in tool for Per­for­mance Tuning in Rade­on Soft­ware that allows users to stress test their gra­phics pro­ducts tuning profiles.



Added Vulkan® Support

VK_KHR_synchronization2 This exten­si­on modi­fies the ori­gi­nal core syn­chro­niz­a­ti­on APIs to sim­pli­fy the inter­face and impro­ve usa­bi­li­ty of the­se APIs. It also adds new pipe­line sta­ge and access flag types that extend into the 64-bit ran­ge. Pipe­line sta­ges and access flags are now spe­ci­fied tog­e­ther in memo­ry bar­ri­er struc­tures, making the con­nec­tion bet­ween the two more obvious. Addi­tio­nal­ly, Lay­out tran­si­ti­ons have been sim­pli­fied by pro­vi­ding gene­ric lay­outs, which are con­tex­tual­ly app­lied based on the image for­mat. Events are made more effi­ci­ent as well as they inclu­de memo­ry depen­den­cy infor­ma­ti­on when they are set on the device. Fur­ther­mo­re, Queue sub­mis­si­on has also been chan­ged to wrap com­mand buf­fers and sema­pho­res in exten­si­ble struc­tures, which incor­po­ra­te chan­ges from Vul­kan 1.1, VK_KHR_device_group and VK_KHR_timeline_semaphore. This adds a pipe­line sta­ge to the sema­pho­re signal ope­ra­ti­on, mir­ro­ring the exis­ting pipe­line sta­ge spe­ci­fi­ca­ti­on for wait operations.

VK_EXT_4444_formats This exten­si­on defi­nes the VK_FORMAT_A4R4G4B4_UNORM_PACK16_EXT and VK_FORMAT_A4B4G4R4_UNORM_PACK16_EXT for­mats for com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty with other gra­phics APIs to help with por­ting without having to resort to swizzling.

VK_EXT_conditional_rendering This exten­si­on allows con­di­tio­nal draws, com­pu­te dis­patches or clears based on a value in com­mand buf­fer memo­ry. The­se com­man­ds could be dis­car­ded without the application’s inter­ven­ti­on if the con­di­ti­on is not met, which may result in redu­ced latency.

VK_KHR_sampler_ycbcr_conversion This exten­si­on pro­vi­des the abi­li­ty to per­form color space con­ver­si­ons during tex­tu­re sam­pling ope­ra­ti­ons for the Y′ CBCR color space, which is main­ly used for pro­ces­sing inputs from video deco­ders and came­ras. It also adds a selec­tion of mul­ti-pla­nar for­mats, image aspect pla­ne, and the abi­li­ty to bind memo­ry to the pla­nes of an image collec­tively or separately.



Fixed Issues

Rade­on Soft­ware may some­ti­mes have hig­her than expec­ted CPU uti­liz­a­ti­on, even when a sys­tem is at idle.

uti­liz­a­ti­on, even when a sys­tem is at idle. A sys­tem hang or crash may be expe­ri­en­ced when upgrading Rade­on Soft­ware while an Ocu­lus™ VR head­set is con­nec­ted to your sys­tem on Rade­on GCN gra­phics products.

head­set is con­nec­ted to your sys­tem on Rade­on gra­phics products. Mine­craft™ DXR may exhi­bit cor­rup­ted or mis­sing tex­tures when ray tra­cing is enab­led on Rade­on RX 6000 seri­es gra­phics products.

may exhi­bit cor­rup­ted or mis­sing tex­tures when ray tra­cing is enab­led on Rade­on 6000 seri­es gra­phics products. An app­li­ca­ti­on crash may occur in Call of Duty™: Modern War­fa­re when ray tra­cing is enab­led on Rade­on RX 6000 seri­es gra­phics products.

6000 seri­es gra­phics products. Ligh­t­ing fails to ren­der cor­rect­ly on Rade­on RX 6800 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts in Star Citizen™.

6800 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts in Star Citizen™. A black screen may occur when enab­ling and dis­ab­ling Enhan­ced Sync while vsync is enab­led in some Vul­kan® API games.

games. A black screen or sys­tem hang may occur on Hybrid Gra­phics sys­tems for some Vul­kan® API games when Enhan­ced Sync is enabled.

games when Enhan­ced Sync is enabled. Bethes­da™ laun­cher may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash on start­up when laun­ching some games.

Users may be unab­le to crea­te a new sce­ne in the Rade­on Soft­ware Strea­ming tab on first launch or after a set­tings fac­to­ry reset.

Game spe­ci­fic per­for­mance tuning pro­files may fail to load when a glo­bal per­for­mance tuning pro­fi­le has been crea­ted or set.

Dis­ab­ling HDCP sup­port and per­forming a fac­to­ry reset and/or sys­tem restart may some­ti­mes trig­ger a sys­tem crash or hang on boot.

sup­port and per­forming a fac­to­ry reset and/or sys­tem restart may some­ti­mes trig­ger a sys­tem crash or hang on boot. Epic Games™ social over­lay or laun­cher may exhi­bit color corruption.

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII ™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash with DirectX®12 ray tra­cing enab­led on Rade­on RX 6000 seri­es graphics.

™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash with DirectX®12 ray tra­cing enab­led on Rade­on 6000 seri­es graphics. Color cor­rup­ti­on may be expe­ri­en­ced in Cyber­punk 2077™ when Rade­on Boost is enabled.

Dis­play fli­cker or cor­rup­ti­on may occur on high refresh rate/resolution mul­ti-moni­tor sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons on Rade­on RX Vega seri­es graphics.

Vega seri­es graphics. Audio loss or cutout may inter­mitt­ent­ly occur on some TV dis­plays when Win­dows® audio is set to use 5.1 or 7.1 spea­ker configurations.

Known Issues

The start and can­cel but­tons in the per­for­mance tuning stress test may disap­pe­ar when Rade­on Soft­ware is resi­zed to be small.

Rade­on RX 6700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts may report incor­rect core clock values in per­for­mance tuning and/or the sys­tem gra­phics hard­ware infor­ma­ti­on tab.

6700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts may report incor­rect core clock values in per­for­mance tuning and/or the sys­tem gra­phics hard­ware infor­ma­ti­on tab. On a limi­ted num­ber of dis­plays, the pre­fer­red desk­top reso­lu­ti­on in Win­dows® may chan­ge when the dis­play is power cycled.

Enab­ling vsync in Rocket League and set­ting the game to use bor­der­less full­screen may cau­se stut­te­ring or ghosting.

Rade­on RX 400 and 500 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts may expe­ri­ence a TDR during exten­ded peri­ods of video playback.

400 and 500 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts may expe­ri­ence a during exten­ded peri­ods of video playback. Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may inter­mitt­ent­ly occur in some games or app­li­ca­ti­ons when Rade­on™ Free­Sync is enab­led, and the game is set to use bor­der­less fullscreen.

Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry workaround.

Disclaimer

GD-106 — Over­clo­cking AMD pro­ces­sors, inclu­ding without limi­ta­ti­on, alte­ring clock fre­quen­ci­es / mul­ti­pliers or memo­ry timing / vol­ta­ge, to ope­ra­te bey­ond their stock spe­ci­fi­ca­ti­ons will void any app­li­ca­ble AMD pro­duct war­ran­ty, even when such over­clo­cking is enab­led via AMD hard­ware and/or soft­ware. This may also void war­ran­ties offe­red by the sys­tem manu­fac­tu­rer or retailer. Users assu­me all risks and lia­bi­li­ties that may ari­se out of over­clo­cking AMD pro­ces­sors, inclu­ding, without limi­ta­ti­on, fail­u­re of or dama­ge to hard­ware, redu­ced sys­tem per­for­mance and/or data loss, cor­rup­ti­on, or vulnerability.

— Over­clo­cking pro­ces­sors, inclu­ding without limi­ta­ti­on, alte­ring clock fre­quen­ci­es / mul­ti­pliers or memo­ry timing / vol­ta­ge, to ope­ra­te bey­ond their stock spe­ci­fi­ca­ti­ons will void any app­li­ca­ble pro­duct war­ran­ty, even when such over­clo­cking is enab­led via hard­ware and/or soft­ware. This may also void war­ran­ties offe­red by the sys­tem manu­fac­tu­rer or retailer. Users assu­me all risks and lia­bi­li­ties that may ari­se out of over­clo­cking pro­ces­sors, inclu­ding, without limi­ta­ti­on, fail­u­re of or dama­ge to hard­ware, redu­ced sys­tem per­for­mance and/or data loss, cor­rup­ti­on, or vulnerability. GD-157 — Rade­on Anti-Lag is com­pa­ti­ble with Direc­tX 9, Direc­tX 11, Direc­tX 12, and Vul­kan APIs; Win­dows 7 and 10. Hard­ware com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty inclu­des GCN and newer con­su­mer dGPUs and Ryzen 2000 and newer APUs, inclu­ding hybrid and detach­a­ble gra­phics con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. No mGPU sup­port. Cer­tain fea­tures requi­re Adre­na­lin 2020 or later.

— Rade­on Anti-Lag is com­pa­ti­ble with Direc­tX 9, Direc­tX 11, Direc­tX 12, and Vul­kan APIs; Win­dows 7 and 10. Hard­ware com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty inclu­des and newer con­su­mer dGPUs and Ryzen 2000 and newer APUs, inclu­ding hybrid and detach­a­ble gra­phics con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. No mGPU sup­port. Cer­tain fea­tures requi­re Adre­na­lin 2020 or later. GD-158 — Rade­on™ Boost is com­pa­ti­ble with Win­dows 7 and 10 in select tit­les only. Hard­ware com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty inclu­des RX 400 and newer con­su­mer dGPUs, Ryzen 2000 and newer APUs, inclu­ding hybrid and detach­a­ble gra­phics con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. No mGPU sup­port. Rade­on™ Boost for DirectX®12 and varia­ble rate shading is com­pa­ti­ble with AMD Rade­on™ RX 6000 Seri­es Gra­phics exclu­si­ve­ly. For a list of com­pa­ti­ble tit­les see https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/radeon-boost.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 21.3.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the following: