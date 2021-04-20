VirtualBox 6.1.20

VirtualBox ist eine Virtualisierungssoftware des US-amerikanischen Unternehmens Oracle, die ursprünglich von der InnoTek Systemberatung GmbH aus Baden-Württemberg entwickelt wurde. Nach der Übernahme durch Sun Microsystems im Februar 2008 wurde es Sun xVM VirtualBox bezeichnet, da Sun es in sein xVM-Portfolio eingliederte. Sun Microsystems wurde 2010 von Oracle übernommen, das Oracle VM VirtualBox nunmehr ebenfalls in sein VM-Portfolio eingliederte. Die freie Variante behielt jedoch den ursprünglichen Namen.
VirtualBox kann auf den Betriebssystemen FreeBSD, Linux, macOS, OS/2 bzw. eComStation, Solaris und Windows als Wirtssystem auf x86- (32 Bit) und x86-64-Systemen (64 Bit) eingesetzt werden. (Anmerkung: Version 6.x unterstützt nur noch 64 Bit)
Als Gastsystem können wiederum x86- bzw. x64-Betriebssysteme eingesetzt werden. Für eine Vielzahl an Betriebssystemen werden Treiber, Kernel-Module bzw. ‑Erweiterungen mitgeliefert; diese stehen bei der Einrichtung einer neuen virtuellen Maschine zur Auswahl. Quelle: VirtualBox (Wikki)
changelog
This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: Fixed extremely poor VM performance depending on the timing of various actions (regression in 6.1.0)
- VMM: Fixed guest OS hanging under certain circumstances when Hyper‑V is present (bug #20141)
- VMM: Fixed Guru Meditation error when using a nested hypervisor under certain circumstances (bug #20175)
- VMM: Fixed a SMAP related host panic affecting Solaris 11.4 systems with Intel Haswell CPUs or later (bug #16068)
- OCI: Add cloud-init support for export to OCI and for OCI instance creation
- GUI: Fixed “Delete all files” leaving behind Logs/VBoxUI.log (bug #20235)
- Audio: Multiple fixes and enhancements
- Audio: Fixed detection of duplex audio devices on macOS (5.0 regression; bug #20171)
- Network: Fixed link status reporting for “not attached” adapters
- Network: Fixed connectivity issues with e1000 in OS/2 guests (6.1.18 regression; bug #20148)
- Network: Fixed VxWorks e1000 driver compatibility issue (bug #20182)
- Network: Fixed GUI checks for port forwarding rules rejecting IPv6 with “Nat Network” (bug #14847)
- DHCP: Don’t crash in the presence of fixed address assignments (bug #20128)
- Serial: Fixed possible VM hang when using the a serial port in disconnected mode (bug #19854)
- Webcam: Fixed interoperability with v4l2loopback and fixed a crash under certain circumstances (bug #20176)
- NVMe: Fixed sporadic Windows VM hang or reboot on high CPU load
- VBoxManage: Allow changing network adapter attachment of a saved VM with “modifyvm”
- vboximg-mount: Fix for argument processing to honor the ‘–root’ option (6.0 regression; bug #20073)
- Linux host and guest: Support kernel versions 5.11 (bug #20198) and 5.12
- Linux host: Maximum MTU size increased to 16110 for host-only adapters on Linux kernels 4.10+ (bug #19122)
- Linux Guest Additions: Fix vboxvideo module compilation for kernel version 5.10.x
- Linux Guest Additions: Fixed kernel module build for RHEL 8.4 beta and CentOS Stream (bug #20289)
|Download:
|Download VirtualBox
|Version:
|6.1.20
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|20 April 2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, OS X, Solaris.
|Lizenz:
|GNU General Public License, version 2
|Webseite
|About VirtualBox