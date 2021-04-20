VirtualBox 6.1.20

Vir­tu­al­Box ist eine Vir­tua­li­sie­rungs­soft­ware des US-ame­ri­ka­ni­schen Unter­neh­mens Ora­cle, die ursprüng­lich von der Inno­Tek Sys­tem­be­ra­tung GmbH aus Baden-Würt­tem­berg ent­wi­ckelt wur­de. Nach der Über­nah­me durch Sun Micro­sys­tems im Febru­ar 2008 wur­de es Sun xVM Vir­tu­al­Box bezeich­net, da Sun es in sein xVM-Port­fo­lio ein­glie­der­te. Sun Micro­sys­tems wur­de 2010 von Ora­cle über­nom­men, das Ora­cle VM Vir­tu­al­Box nun­mehr eben­falls in sein VM-Port­fo­lio ein­glie­der­te. Die freie Vari­an­te behielt jedoch den ursprüng­li­chen Namen.

Vir­tu­al­Box kann auf den Betriebs­sys­te­men Free­BSD, Linux, macOS, OS/2 bzw. eCom­Sta­ti­on, Sola­ris und Win­dows als Wirts­sys­tem auf x86- (32 Bit) und x86-64-Sys­te­men (64 Bit) ein­ge­setzt wer­den. (Anmer­kung: Ver­si­on 6.x unter­stützt nur noch 64 Bit)

Als Gast­sys­tem kön­nen wie­der­um x86- bzw. x64-Betriebs­sys­te­me ein­ge­setzt wer­den. Für eine Viel­zahl an Betriebs­sys­te­men wer­den Trei­ber, Ker­nel-Modu­le bzw. ‑Erwei­te­run­gen mit­ge­lie­fert; die­se ste­hen bei der Ein­rich­tung einer neu­en vir­tu­el­len Maschi­ne zur Aus­wahl. Quel­le: Vir­tu­al­Box (Wikki)

chan­ge­log

This is a main­ten­an­ce release. The fol­lowing items were fixed and/or added:

VMM : Fixed extre­me­ly poor VM per­for­mance depen­ding on the timing of various actions (regres­si­on in 6.1.0)

: Fixed extre­me­ly poor per­for­mance depen­ding on the timing of various actions (regres­si­on in 6.1.0) VMM : Fixed guest OS han­ging under cer­tain cir­cum­s­tan­ces when Hyper‑V is pre­sent (bug #20141)

: Fixed guest han­ging under cer­tain cir­cum­s­tan­ces when Hyper‑V is pre­sent (bug #20141) VMM : Fixed Guru Medi­ta­ti­on error when using a nes­ted hyper­vi­sor under cer­tain cir­cum­s­tan­ces (bug #20175)

: Fixed Guru Medi­ta­ti­on error when using a nes­ted hyper­vi­sor under cer­tain cir­cum­s­tan­ces (bug #20175) VMM : Fixed a SMAP rela­ted host panic affec­ting Sola­ris 11.4 sys­tems with Intel Has­well CPUs or later (bug #16068)

: Fixed a rela­ted host panic affec­ting Sola­ris 11.4 sys­tems with Intel Has­well CPUs or later (bug #16068) OCI : Add cloud-init sup­port for export to OCI and for OCI instance creation

: Add cloud-init sup­port for export to and for instance creation GUI : Fixed “Dele­te all files” lea­ving behind Logs/VBoxUI.log (bug #20235)

: Fixed “Dele­te all files” lea­ving behind Logs/VBoxUI.log (bug #20235) Audio: Mul­ti­ple fixes and enhancements

Audio: Fixed detec­tion of duplex audio devices on macOS (5.0 regres­si­on; bug #20171)

Net­work: Fixed link sta­tus repor­ting for “not atta­ched” adapters

Net­work: Fixed con­nec­ti­vi­ty issu­es with e1000 in OS /2 guests (6.1.18 regres­si­on; bug #20148)

/2 guests (6.1.18 regres­si­on; bug #20148) Net­work: Fixed VxWorks e1000 dri­ver com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty issue (bug #20182)

Net­work: Fixed GUI checks for port for­war­ding rules rejec­ting IPv6 with “Nat Net­work” (bug #14847)

checks for port for­war­ding rules rejec­ting IPv6 with “Nat Net­work” (bug #14847) DHCP : Don’t crash in the pre­sence of fixed address assign­ments (bug #20128)

: Don’t crash in the pre­sence of fixed address assign­ments (bug #20128) Seri­al: Fixed pos­si­ble VM hang when using the a seri­al port in dis­con­nec­ted mode (bug #19854)

hang when using the a seri­al port in dis­con­nec­ted mode (bug #19854) Web­cam: Fixed inter­ope­ra­bi­li­ty with v4l2loopback and fixed a crash under cer­tain cir­cum­s­tan­ces (bug #20176)

NVMe: Fixed spo­ra­dic Win­dows VM hang or reboot on high CPU load

hang or reboot on high load VBox­Ma­na­ge: Allow chan­ging net­work adap­ter attach­ment of a saved VM with “modi­f­yvm”

with “modi­f­yvm” vbo­ximg-mount: Fix for argu­ment pro­ces­sing to honor the ‘–root’ opti­on (6.0 regres­si­on; bug #20073)

Linux host and guest: Sup­port ker­nel ver­si­ons 5.11 (bug #20198) and 5.12

Linux host: Maxi­mum MTU size incre­a­sed to 16110 for host-only adap­ters on Linux ker­nels 4.10+ (bug #19122)

size incre­a­sed to 16110 for host-only adap­ters on Linux ker­nels 4.10+ (bug #19122) Linux Guest Addi­ti­ons: Fix vboxvi­deo modu­le com­pi­la­ti­on for ker­nel ver­si­on 5.10.x

Linux Guest Addi­ti­ons: Fixed ker­nel modu­le build for RHEL 8.4 beta and Cent­OS Stream (bug #20289)

