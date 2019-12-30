SystemRescueCd 6.0.4

Mit Hilfe von SystemRescueCd und einem bootfähigen Medium — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — können zahlreiche Aufgaben rund um das Bearbeiten und Erstellen von Partitionen vorgenommen werden. Dabei werden zahlreiche Dateisysteme unterstützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, reiserfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, samba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Version 6.0.0 basiert SystemRescueCd auf ArchLinux.
Changelog:
- Updated kernel to Long-Term-Supported linux‑4.19.91
- Updated XFCE graphical environment to version 4.14
- Updated parted to 3.3 and gparted to 1.0.0
- Updated Grub boot loader to version 2.04
- Enabled the iptables service to block incoming traffic by default
- Added boot option “nofirewall” to disable the iptables services
- Removed dhcpcd to avoid conflict with network-manager/dhclient
|Download:
|SystemRescueCd
|Version:
|6.0.4
|Dateigröße
|886 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|29.12.2019
|Betriebssystem:
|Linux Boot-CD
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|SystemRescueCd
|Sonstiges
|Paketliste aktuelle Version