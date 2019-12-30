SystemRescueCd 6.0.4

Mit Hil­fe von Sys­tem­Res­cueCd und einem boot­fä­hi­gen Medi­um — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — kön­nen zahl­rei­che Auf­ga­ben rund um das Bear­bei­ten und Erstel­len von Par­ti­tio­nen vor­ge­nom­men wer­den. Dabei wer­den zahl­rei­che Datei­sys­te­me unter­stützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, rei­serfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, sam­ba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Ver­si­on 6.0.0 basiert Sys­tem­Res­cueCd auf Arch­Li­nux.

Chan­ge­log:

 

  • Updated ker­nel to Long-Term-Sup­por­ted linux‑4.19.91
  • Updated XFCE gra­phi­cal envi­ron­ment to ver­si­on 4.14
  • Updated par­ted to 3.3 and gpar­ted to 1.0.0
  • Updated Grub boot loa­der to ver­si­on 2.04
  • Enab­led the ipta­bles ser­vice to block inco­m­ing traf­fic by default
  • Added boot opti­on “nofire­wall” to dis­able the ipta­bles ser­vices
  • Remo­ved dhcp­cd to avo­id con­flict with net­work-mana­ger/dhcli­ent

 

 

Down­load: Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Ver­si­on: 6.0.4
Datei­grö­ße 886 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 29.12.2019
Betriebs­sys­tem: Linux Boot-CD
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Sons­ti­ges Paket­lis­te aktu­el­le Ver­si­on