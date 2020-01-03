Process Lasso v9.5.1.0

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.

Changelog:

v9.5.1.0 – Jan 1 2020 – minor

  • Allow hund­redths pre­cisi­on in Watch­dog (advan­ced rules)
  • Fixes and impro­ve­ments to Watch­dog
  • Expan­ded new Regu­lar Expres­si­ons to Pro­Ba­lan­ce Exclu­si­ons
  • Other pro­duct enhan­ce­ments 
    (51) GUI.Watchdog: Improve config dialog up/down button behavior
(51) Core: Populate command line field to watchdog log type action events
(51) CPUEater: Fix status bar overlap with 'just took action' static control
(51) Change copyright years to 2020
(51) Language updates
(49) GUI: Remove checkbox on 'Uninstall BHP' menu item
(47) Core.Watchdog: Improve handling of redundant log entries
(47) Core.Watchdog: Log actions even if no setting change was necessary (process already at target)
(47) Core.Watchdog: Other fixes and enhancements
(47) Core.Watchdog: Minor optimizations
(47) GUI: Update Slovenian
(47) GUI: Restore primary listview filter update on items add/removed
(45) Core: Support RegEx in ProBalance exclusions
(45) GUI: Add process match help to ProBalance exclusion dialog
(43) GUI.ActionsLog: Fix to context menu items and auto-select of any matching running process
(43) GUI: Change to 'process match' listview column headers in config dialogs
(43) GUI: Add tooltip to Watchdog 'Divide CPU % by total core count' option
(43) Uninstall: Delete desktop shortcut
(41) Core/GUI.Watchdog: CPU and memory thresholds now allow precision in hundredths
(41) GUI: Update Russian
Down­load: Pro­cess Las­so
Ver­si­on: v9.5.1.0
Datei­grö­ße 2,28 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 01.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kos­ten­pflich­tig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads älte­re Betriebs­sys­te­me: