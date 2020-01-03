Process Lasso v9.5.1.0

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.
Changelog:
v9.5.1.0 – Jan 1 2020 – minor
- Allow hundredths precision in Watchdog (advanced rules)
- Fixes and improvements to Watchdog
- Expanded new Regular Expressions to ProBalance Exclusions
- Other product enhancements(51) GUI.Watchdog: Improve config dialog up/down button behavior (51) Core: Populate command line field to watchdog log type action events (51) CPUEater: Fix status bar overlap with 'just took action' static control (51) Change copyright years to 2020 (51) Language updates (49) GUI: Remove checkbox on 'Uninstall BHP' menu item (47) Core.Watchdog: Improve handling of redundant log entries (47) Core.Watchdog: Log actions even if no setting change was necessary (process already at target) (47) Core.Watchdog: Other fixes and enhancements (47) Core.Watchdog: Minor optimizations (47) GUI: Update Slovenian (47) GUI: Restore primary listview filter update on items add/removed (45) Core: Support RegEx in ProBalance exclusions (45) GUI: Add process match help to ProBalance exclusion dialog (43) GUI.ActionsLog: Fix to context menu items and auto-select of any matching running process (43) GUI: Change to 'process match' listview column headers in config dialogs (43) GUI: Add tooltip to Watchdog 'Divide CPU % by total core count' option (43) Uninstall: Delete desktop shortcut (41) Core/GUI.Watchdog: CPU and memory thresholds now allow precision in hundredths (41) GUI: Update Russian
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.5.1.0
|Dateigröße
|2,28 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|01.01.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
