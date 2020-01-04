FreeCommander XE 2020 Build 810

Der in der 32-Bit-Version kostenlose FreeCommander ist eine leicht bedienbare Alternative zum Standard-Dateimanager von Windows. Das Programm hilft bei der täglichen Arbeit mit Windows und bietet unter anderem Zweifenstertechnik (optional auch ein Fenster) mit wahlweise vertikaler oder horizontaler Teilung, Registerkarten (Tabs) für einen schnellen Ordnerwechsel, eine Favoritenliste für Programme und Ordner und optionale Baumansicht in jedem Fenster.
Changelog:
Important changes and bug fixes in the release 810 compared to 790a
- Bug fix: No auto refresh after deleting file from smartphone
— Bug fix: Exception in internal viewer https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=28890#p28890
— Bug fix: If the options “One tree per panel” and “Keep expanded nodes per tab” are active: by switching between left and right pane — the expanded folders in the inactive tree are closed
— Bug fix: Layout switching may cause the exception
— Bug fix: Program start fail on Windows 2003 https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=19&p=29009#p29009
— Bug fix: Path change through DOS prompt writes the path to the address bar with trailing delimiter.
— Bug fix: After opening the zip file with the internal plugin fc_internal_zip, different unspecific exceptions can occur later.
— Bug fix: Exception on program start if small icons used in the splitter toolbar
— Bug fix: Opening multiple files causes a crash https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9317
— Bug fix: If the option “Quick filter bar always visible” is not active then exception appears on click in main menu
— Bug fix: Tree is not updated correctly after restart; https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9444
— Bug fix: Multirename on smartphone works again
— Bug fix: Synchronize folders — the Quick Viewer does not follow the changes made to the selection in the file list.
— Bug fix: When using “Copy name without extension as text” to copy name of the folder with dot (e.g. aaa.bbbcccddd), only the first part is copied (e.g. aaa)
— Bug fix: Filenames that start with periods (e.g.: .config) are not displayed correctly if the “Right align extension …” option is active.
— Bug fix: Toolbar buttons for List, Details, Thumbnails stay in down state if “Small icons” or “Large icons” is in menu selected
— Bug fix: Rename of the volume drive does not work if rename operation with dialog is defined
— Bug fix: Search files — Find duplicate files may provide false result https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9669
— Bug fix: Search for files/folders does not work with “;” in path. Use ” to enclose path with “;” https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9699
— Bug fix: Quick viewer close button does not work in multi rename dialog https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9707
— Bug fix: New added column profile is not visible on “Auto selectable views” tab https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=6&t=9678
— Bug fix: Multi rename dialog — “Activate profiles combo box first” broken with quick view https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=30211#p30211
— Bug fix: When using a toolbar button “Show main menu as popup menu” some submenus may not work (e.g. Color schemes, Favorite tools)
— Bug fix: Search files dialog — selecting files in the result list does not count selected (if Shift key is used) https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9717
— Bug fix: Favorite folder tree — drop on node with folder is broken
— Bug fix: Favorite folder dialog — active item color is unreadable https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9624
— Bug fix: Chosen custom column profile “A” changes to custom profile “B” when a file is moved https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?p=30087#p30087
— Bug fix: Scrolling in the details view is slower as in the previous version https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=19&p=30356#p30356
— Bug fix: Sorting by any column in the search dialog changes the width of the columns https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=30358#p30358
— Bug fix: Viewer — zoom with mouse wheel is broken
— Bug fix: Main menu minor issue https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9772
— Bug fix: Minor issue when using multi rename button/hotkey https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9789
— Bug fix: Create new folder tab from file container tab https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?p=30437
— Bug fix: Selecting files via commandline may not work for network paths https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=30622#p30622
— Bug fix: Deleting a file in the rename dialog from the context menu doesn’t remove it from the list https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=30631#p30631
— Bug fix: Deleting a file in the search dialog from the context menu doesn’t remove it from the list
— Bug fix: Search dialog list — multiple items delete issue https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9909
— Bug fix: Sorting broken on delete https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9926
— Bug fix: Layout definition — the option ‘Ignore main window size and position’ will be unchecked if “Auto save current layout” is used.https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=30814#p30814
— Bug fix: Multirename dialog — deleting a file in quick viewer doesn’t remove it from the list
— Bug fix: Search dialog — deleting a file in quick viewer doesn’t remove it from the list
— Bug fix: Thumbnails view doesn’t work with “Auto selectable views” + Plain view https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10000
— Bug fix: Plain view mode — deleteing a file from context menu doesn’t remove it from the list https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9972
— Bug fix: A slow double click on a folder in the tree view allows the renaming of the folder even though the option “Allow rename on slow double click” is not set
— Bug fix: “Keep expanded nodes per Tab”: does not work when closing a tab https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=19&t=10012
— Bug fix: Multi rename dialog, “Search for” field — the help after klick on “?” picture is wrong
— Bug fix: Adding a profile to a search filter doesn’t immediately show paths https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10057
— Bug fix: Sorting by “Bit rate” may be wrong https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10049
— Bug fix: Lock view issue https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10041
— Bug fix: Auto selectable views — minor sorting issue https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9983
— Bug fix: Plain view is lost if used with quick filter on tab switch https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10066
— Bug fix: Recycle Bin panel switch issue https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10070
— Bug fix: Recycle Bin refresh issue https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10071
— Bug fix: Quick viewer focus issue https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10073
— Bug fix: Rename in the tree: DEL key want delete the renamed folder
— Bug fix: Option “Show drives as button bar — Use large icons” does not work if the option “Show drive bar per panel” is not active
- Implemented: New action “Set Quick Filter from clipboard”
— Implemented: New menu item “Edit -> Filter files with same ext.” (Set quick filter to the extension of the focused item in the current panel )
— Implemented: Confirm overwrite dialog — file version info is showed now
— Implemented: Exif info in viewer — Context menu “Copy to clipboard” (selected lines)
— Implemented: Folder view in viewer — Context menu “Copy to clipboard” (selected text)
— Implemented: New option “Always open in new tab” for shell menu settings added
— Implemented: “Redirect Win+E to FreeCommander” function opens the program in the foreground
— Implemented: Create checksum — space characters are ignored in the field “Compare with the pattern sum”
— Implemented: “Make folder/file list…” now possible for archive files and SFTP folders
— Implemented: Thumbnails for epub files
— Implemented: New action for main splitter added “Split 0/100 %” and “Split 100/0%” (Compatibility with old version)
— Implemented: JPG as screenshot format added
— Implemented: Position of the settings dialog is saved
— Implemented: Unpacking the archive file from the desktop to another desktop folder is now possible.
— Implemented: New quick filter option added: Clear edit field when quick filter is deactivated
— Implemented: Color scheme menu icons can now be used https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=9329
— Implemented: Now color scheme is used in Viewer and quick viewer
— Implemented: Two options in “Attributes/Timestamp” dialog added: ‘Copy date “modified” to “created” for each file’, ‘Copy date “created” to “modified” for each file’
— Implemented: Option to define in the freecommander.ini for deactivating of the color scheme in viewer — “ViewerUseColorScheme=0”
— Implemented: Search dialog — file editing from archive file is possible now
— Implemented: Background color of the file list in the search dialog changes if searching is active; line “BusyColor=” in freecommander.find.ini
— Implemented: Multirename dialog — using substring (enclosed with \) for the option “Upper first letter following any of defined characters” is now possible
— Implemented: New command in multirename dialog added — “Copy old name”
— Implemented: New option for “File/folder list” added “Ignore size of link folder (reparse point)”; default value is false; https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=6&p=29686&sid=ebcde0131eafec4ccc9ada14c4a8b621#p29686
— Implemented: Quick viewer — close button in the title bar added
— Implemented: Additional options for “Close all folder tabs”: Close locked tabs too, Apply for both panels
— Implemented: Tab property dialog — icon definition is possible now
— Implemented: Settings — new tab option “Use large images”
— Implemented: Setting for menu font size (Settings->View)
— Implemented: Search dialog — new options for searched text: As entered, Any term, All terms
— Implemented: Search in file container
— Implemented: Quick filter field — with Ctrl+Enter apply quick filter for both panels
— Implemented: Protection against “right to left override” characters in the file name. https://krebsonsecurity.com/2011/09/right-to-left-override-aids-email-attacks/
— Implemented: Drop operation (while holding down the SHIFT key) on a Folder button in the Favorite toolbar works as “Move”.
— Implemented: New condition for “Automatic views”: <newtab>; if defined is always active
— Implemented: Settings->Programs — define %AcceptOnlyFiles% as Parameter if you want to ignore the program start for folders
— Implemented: “Alt+Left Click” on folder or archive file opens new tab in other pane
— Implemented: Option “Ignore diacritical marks” added (quick filter, quick search, filter, multirename)
— Implemented: New command line parameters: ‑LQF (left quick filter, e.g. ‑LQF=*.png ), ‑RQF (right quick filter)
— Implemented: Multirename dialog — new command “Copy old name without extension” added
— Implemented: Multirename dialog — new option “Use big icons” added
— Implemented: Viewer, VLC Player — “Play loop” option added
— Implemented: New action added — “Select all folders”
— Implemented: New action added — “Lock view ; Locks view and disable automatic views”
— Implemented: Search dialog — new option added: “Use big icons”
— Implemented: Multirename dialog — “Options->Select columns” added
— Implemented: “Tools->Settings->Programs->Default action” — %InternalViewer% can be used as program for default acion (double click; Enter key)
- Changed: Multirename dialog — auto-completion disabled for date field
— Changed: Dos-Prompt field — auto-completion disabled
— Changed: “Attributes/Timestamp…” dialog — “Copy Created -> Modified” changed as suggested https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9199#p29099
— Changed: Computing of folder Size — the size of the symbolic link folder is now always 0; https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=6&p=29616#p29616
— Changed: Buttons alignmet for left and right toolbar if buttons caption visible
— Changed: Active option “Open folder with one click” opens the link to folder too
— Changed: Tab properties dialog — now the field ‘Tab name’ is always empty unless you define your own tab name.
— Changed: Address bar alow input of the file URI as suggested https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=18&p=29991#p29991
— Changed: Loading of the favorite tools faster when many favorite tools (more than 100) are defined.
— Changed: Item colors are no longer set in the background but directly while loading of the file list.
— Changed: Drag&drop key modifier for move (favortite folders tree) changed from CTRL to SHIFT https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=9795
— Changed: Define columns dialog — default button changed from Cancel to OK https://freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10023
|Download:
|FreeCommander XE 2020
|Version:
|Build 810
|Dateigröße
|9,13 MiB / 11,73 MiB (Portable Version)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|02.01.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware (64-Bit-Version Donorware)
|Webseite
|FreeCommander