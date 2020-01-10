Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.1

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.1.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on sol­len zahl­rei­che Feh­ler besei­ti­gen wor­den sein — unter ande­rem der Open­CL-Feh­ler für Gra­fik­kar­ten mit Rade­on RX 5700/XT, der bei SETI@Home zu feh­ler­haf­ten Resul­ta­ten führt. Außer­dem wird nun das Spiel Mons­ter Hun­ter World: Ice­bor­ne unter­stützt. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen. Für die­se hat AMD auch eine FAQ ver­öf­fent­licht.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.1 Highlights

Support For

  • Mons­ter Hun­ter World™: Ice­bor­ne

Fixed Issues

  • The audi­ble beeps at game start­up from Rade­on Chill, Rade­on Boost, and Rade­on Anti-Lag have been remo­ved. The­se fea­tures now offer audi­ble indi­ca­tors only when activa­ted or deac­tiva­ted via hot­key.
  • The Rade­on ReLi­ve on screen timer indi­ca­tor during record­ings has been dis­ab­led by default but can be enab­led in Rade­on Soft­ware set­tings.
  • Con­trols for ver­ti­cal sync may be hid­den or disap­pe­ar when Rade­on Enhan­ced Sync is enab­led.
  • Rade­on ReLi­ve may expe­ri­ence free­zing or pausing issu­es during record­ings when a high reso­lu­ti­on came­ra is con­nec­ted and in use.
  • CPU usa­ge may some­ti­mes remain high once Rade­on Game Advi­sor has been invo­ked during a game.
  • Some users may expe­ri­ence an error mes­sa­ge “Ano­t­her instan­ce is run­ning” during down­load of a soft­ware update through the Rade­on Soft­ware home screen.
  • The Dupli­ca­te­Desk­top pro­cess may some­ti­mes cau­se high CPU usa­ge while a game is run­ning.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware may clo­se or may expe­ri­ence a crash upon res­uming from sleep.
  • The toast mes­sa­ge detail­ing the hot­key to open Rade­on Software’s Over­lay may still show up in some games after Rade­on Soft­ware Over­lay has been dis­ab­led.
  • Lost Ark™ may expe­ri­ence stut­te­ring inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play.
  • Using a custom stream key with Rade­on ReLi­ve may fail to stream your con­tent.
  • The ‘Stream’ but­ton may remain active when in the pro­cess of choo­sing a regi­on to stream even when a regi­on has not been selec­ted or cho­sen.
  • Some Rade­on R9 200, Rade­on R9 300 and Rade­on R9 Fury series gra­phics pro­duc­ts may expe­ri­ence insta­bi­li­ty with a limi­ted num­ber of DirectX®9 or DirectX®11 games when using a high refresh rate 120hz+ dis­play. A work­around if you are expe­ri­en­cing this issue is to lower your dis­plays refresh rate.
  • Some mjpeg clips may expe­ri­ence a green tint on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts when using Win­dows® Media Play­er or the Movies & TV app­li­ca­ti­on.
  • Mech­War­ri­or 5: Mer­ce­n­a­ries™ may expe­ri­ence a game crash and DXGI dia­lo­gue error when run­ning the game using HDMI and Rade­on Free­Sync dis­play con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Live strea­ming using the Dou­Yu™ app­li­ca­ti­on with hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on enab­led may cau­se video cor­rup­ti­on on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
  • Tri­als Rising™ may expe­ri­ence exces­si­ve fog/smoke in some are­as of the game.
  • Mis­sing text or cor­rup­ti­on may be expe­ri­en­ced in the right eye when play­ing the VR game Bone­works™.
  • Fixed result over­flows that can be expe­ri­en­ced with Rade­on RX 5700 series when using SETI@Home.
  • The ‘Shop AMD Pro­duc­ts’ but­ton may open the AMD.com home­page ins­tead of the pro­per shop­ping web link.
  • The scrol­ling arrow opti­ons may inter­mitt­ent­ly fail to work during Rade­on Soft­ware instal­la­ti­on.
  • Up and Down arrow keys don’t work when using the search bar in Rade­on Soft­ware.
  • Enab­ling HDR enab­led dis­plays in Win­dows® may cau­se colors to beco­me was­hed out.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware side­bar appears behind the Win­dows® task­bar when the task­bar is set to the same side of your dis­play.
  • Play­ing Tom Clancy’s: The Divi­si­on 2™ with HDR enab­led and per­forming a task switch may cau­se dis­play color cor­rup­ti­on that per­sists even once the game is exi­ted.
  • Mixed Rea­li­ty Por­tal™ may expe­ri­ence color cor­rup­ti­on or dis­tor­ti­on near the edge of viewing are­as on some head­sets.
  • Resi­dent Evil™ 2 may expe­ri­ence screen fla­shing when laun­ching the game using DirectX®12 API.

Known Issues

  • The Rade­on Soft­ware Over­lay hot­key noti­fi­ca­ti­on may some­ti­mes be dis­play­ed during video play­back in web brow­sers or laun­ching some video play­er app­li­ca­ti­ons.
  • Inte­ger Sca­ling opti­on is not sho­wing up or avail­ab­le on some Windows®7 sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Fac­to­ry Reset install may keep pre­vious­ly con­fi­gu­red Rade­on Soft­ware game pro­files. This can cau­se mis­match bet­ween glo­bal gra­phics set­tings and per pro­fi­le set­tings.
  • Text over­flow in some UI boxes or toast messa­ges may be expe­ri­en­ced in some lan­guage loca­li­za­ti­ons.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware may open with an incon­sis­tent size or may not keep its pre­vious­ly set size when ope­ned.
  • Some Vul­kan® gaming app­li­ca­ti­ons may crash when per­forming a task switch with Rade­on Image Shar­pe­ning enab­led.
  • Inte­ger Sca­ling may cau­se some video con­tent to show fli­cker when the dis­play reso­lu­ti­on is set to less than nati­ve reso­lu­ti­on.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.1 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 19.50.11.05 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 26.20.15011.5007)

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.1.1
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 482,51 MiB
Win­dows 7:  661,4 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 09.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
