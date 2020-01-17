Notepad++ 7.8.3

Notepad++ ist ein freier Texteditor für Windows, der unter anderem die Syntax gängiger Programmiersprachen hervorhebt und gegenüber dem Windows-Original einige Zusatzfunktionen bietet. Des weiteren können Plugins installiert werden, die den Funktionsumfang zusätzlich erweitern.
Changelog:
Notepad++ v7.8.3 enhancements & bug-fixes:
- Add the “Expand All”, “Fold All” and “Select/Show current editing file” capacity into Folder as Workspace.
- Fix restoring line position issue while document is wrapped.
- Improve Json syntax highlighting.
- Make filling find field of Find dialog with selected word(s) optional.
- Make doSaveOrNot dialog simpler when there’s a single file to save.
- Fix auto-insert {[“”]} imbrication not working issue.
- Make cmd cli (for “Open Containing Folder in cmd”) customizable.
- Prevent from setting Updater’s Proxy as Notepad++ is not in Admin mode.
- Disable file association settings when Notepad++’s no admin right.
- Fix incremental search bar “highlight all” option not conserved bug.
- Enhance SQL syntax highlighting (add 2 more keyword lists).
- Fix too small buffer issue during add text macro playback.
- Fix “Close All Unchanged” not working issue for sub-view.
- Eliminate garbage displaying in Find-result fold margin.
|Download:
|Notepad++
|Version:
|7.8.2
|Dateigröße
|3,56 MiB (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|16.01.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Notepad++