Notepad++ 7.8.3

Von am

Note­pad++ ist ein frei­er Text­edi­tor für Win­dows, der unter ande­rem die Syn­tax gän­gi­ger Pro­gram­mier­spra­chen her­vor­hebt und gegen­über dem Win­dows-Ori­gi­nal eini­ge Zusatz­funk­tio­nen bie­tet. Des wei­te­ren kön­nen Plugins instal­liert wer­den, die den Funk­ti­ons­um­fang zusätz­lich erwei­tern.

Chan­ge­log:

 

Notepad++ v7.8.3 enhancements & bug-fixes:

  1. Add the “Expand All”, “Fold All” and “Select/Show cur­rent edi­t­ing file” capa­ci­ty into Fol­der as Workspace.
  2. Fix res­to­ring line posi­ti­on issue while docu­ment is wrap­ped.
  3. Impro­ve Json syn­tax high­ligh­t­ing.
  4. Make fil­ling find field of Find dia­log with selec­ted word(s) optio­nal.
  5. Make doSaveOr­Not dia­log simp­ler when there’s a sin­gle file to save.
  6. Fix auto-insert {[“”]} imbri­ca­ti­on not working issue.
  7. Make cmd cli (for “Open Con­tai­ning Fol­der in cmd”) cus­to­miz­ab­le.
  8. Pre­vent from set­ting Updater’s Pro­xy as Note­pad++ is not in Admin mode.
  9. Dis­able file asso­cia­ti­on set­tings when Notepad++’s no admin right.
  10. Fix incre­men­tal search bar “high­light all” opti­on not con­ser­ved bug.
  11. Enhan­ce SQL syn­tax high­ligh­t­ing (add 2 more key­word lists).
  12. Fix too small buf­fer issue during add text macro play­back.
  13. Fix “Clo­se All Unch­an­ged” not working issue for sub-view.
  14. Eli­mi­na­te gar­ba­ge dis­play­ing in Find-result fold mar­gin.

 

 

Down­load: Note­pad++
Ver­si­on: 7.8.2
Datei­grö­ße 3,56 MiB (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 16.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te Note­pad++

 

 

 

 

 