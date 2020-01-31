Process Lasso v9.6.0.68

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.

Changelog:

  • Add per-ses­si­on agent to faci­li­ta­te some fea­tures with gover­nor-as-ser­vice
  • Nume­rous impro­ve­ments and fixes to limi­ted user envi­ron­ments, espe­ci­al­ly when com­bi­ned with gover­nor-as-ser­vice
  • Idle­S­aver now avail­ab­le with gover­nor-as-ser­vice
  • Impro­ve­ments to Idle­S­aver con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on, allo­wing broa­der ran­ge of set­tings
  • Add back Spa­nish, Ita­li­an, Polish, and French lan­guages
  • Con­si­dera­ble other pro­duct refi­ne­ment 
    (65) InstallHelper: Fix an improper warning about config writability (insufficient retries during file contention)
(61) GUI: Update languages
(61) GUI: Don't allow a prevent sleep rule to exist in both categories by context menu
(61) GUI: Cosmetic work to IdleSaver config dialog
(59) GUI: Fix single-select process context persistent I/O priority 'none'
(57) Core: Fix per-process Prevent Sleep with governor-as-service
(57) Core/GUI: Remove a redundant prevent sleep type (now only PC or PC and Display)
(57) Core/GUI: Improve ProBalance event occurred signalling to GUI with governor-as-service
(57) GUI: Cosmetic work to app power profiles config dialog
(57) GUI: Prevent sleep dialog cosmetic and add 'clear all' button
(57) Core: Minor code change to config profiles
(55) GUI: Fix to detection of governor-as-service with a limited user
(55) GUI: Fix limited user governor-as-service can't be manually stopped/started (now prompts for admin)
(55) Updater: Fix limited user governor-as-service isn't started after update
(55) Licensing: Fix product activation may fail to persist or propagate to other users when initiated by a limited user
(51) GUI: Fix activation state or licensee name change not immediately reflected on graph overlay
(49) GUI: Improve IdleSaver config dialog idle time setting controls
(49) SessionAgent: Add registry option to set refresh rate (HKLM agentrefreshrate, in milliseconds)
(49) GUI: Adjust options menu item text for 'Configure IdleSaver' and 'Performance Mode'
(45) Core: When application power plan engaged during IdleSaver idle state, on disengage revert to IdleSaver's last seen non-idle power plan instead of the IdleSaver idle power plan that was active at time of engagement
(43) GUI: Show/manage some protected processes (security software) ignored in prior versions by default ('Ignore problematic processes')
(35) InstallHelper: Add warning if chosen language is out-of-date
(33) GUI/Core: Improve handling of invalid Regular Expressions
(33) Core: Only install session agent with governor-as-service
(31) GUI: Fix Dark Mode title bar in latest Windows Insider builds
(27) Update: Require administrator earlier in update process (change seen in updates *from* 27+)
(23) Install: Improve exit signal to Lasso instances in multiple sessions
(23) InstallHelper: Fix spacing on startup scope radio boxes in config dialog 1
(19) Build system maintenance
(15) GUI: Pause sorting while in right-click context menu for primary and active process listviews
(15) GUI: Process context menu restart selection on Lasso GUI itself now uses self-restart method
(15) GUI: Don't apply process filter if only whitespace
(15) GUI: Restore Italian, French, Spanish, and Polish (note that translations are out of date)
(09) GUI: Filters now allow traditional substring matches to be inverted by placing '-' or '^' at first position
(09) GUI: Filters now allow regex by forward-slash encapsulation
(07) GUI: Show warning on graph if config not writable
(05) GUI: Show process icons in filtered view
(01) Add new per-session agent to pass last session info to governor-as-a-service
  - IdleSaver now available with governor-as-service
  - IdleSaver now checks idle time across all interactive sessions
(01) Updater: Minor adjustments to close for file replacement
(01) Installer: Don't re-add to system path if previously removed
Down­load: Pro­cess Las­so
Ver­si­on: v9.6.0.68
Datei­grö­ße 2,35 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 31.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kos­ten­pflich­tig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads älte­re Betriebs­sys­te­me: