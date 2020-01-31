Process Lasso v9.6.0.68

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.
Changelog:
- Add per-session agent to facilitate some features with governor-as-service
- Numerous improvements and fixes to limited user environments, especially when combined with governor-as-service
- IdleSaver now available with governor-as-service
- Improvements to IdleSaver configuration, allowing broader range of settings
- Add back Spanish, Italian, Polish, and French languages
- Considerable other product refinement(65) InstallHelper: Fix an improper warning about config writability (insufficient retries during file contention) (61) GUI: Update languages (61) GUI: Don't allow a prevent sleep rule to exist in both categories by context menu (61) GUI: Cosmetic work to IdleSaver config dialog (59) GUI: Fix single-select process context persistent I/O priority 'none' (57) Core: Fix per-process Prevent Sleep with governor-as-service (57) Core/GUI: Remove a redundant prevent sleep type (now only PC or PC and Display) (57) Core/GUI: Improve ProBalance event occurred signalling to GUI with governor-as-service (57) GUI: Cosmetic work to app power profiles config dialog (57) GUI: Prevent sleep dialog cosmetic and add 'clear all' button (57) Core: Minor code change to config profiles (55) GUI: Fix to detection of governor-as-service with a limited user (55) GUI: Fix limited user governor-as-service can't be manually stopped/started (now prompts for admin) (55) Updater: Fix limited user governor-as-service isn't started after update (55) Licensing: Fix product activation may fail to persist or propagate to other users when initiated by a limited user (51) GUI: Fix activation state or licensee name change not immediately reflected on graph overlay (49) GUI: Improve IdleSaver config dialog idle time setting controls (49) SessionAgent: Add registry option to set refresh rate (HKLM agentrefreshrate, in milliseconds) (49) GUI: Adjust options menu item text for 'Configure IdleSaver' and 'Performance Mode' (45) Core: When application power plan engaged during IdleSaver idle state, on disengage revert to IdleSaver's last seen non-idle power plan instead of the IdleSaver idle power plan that was active at time of engagement (43) GUI: Show/manage some protected processes (security software) ignored in prior versions by default ('Ignore problematic processes') (35) InstallHelper: Add warning if chosen language is out-of-date (33) GUI/Core: Improve handling of invalid Regular Expressions (33) Core: Only install session agent with governor-as-service (31) GUI: Fix Dark Mode title bar in latest Windows Insider builds (27) Update: Require administrator earlier in update process (change seen in updates *from* 27+) (23) Install: Improve exit signal to Lasso instances in multiple sessions (23) InstallHelper: Fix spacing on startup scope radio boxes in config dialog 1 (19) Build system maintenance (15) GUI: Pause sorting while in right-click context menu for primary and active process listviews (15) GUI: Process context menu restart selection on Lasso GUI itself now uses self-restart method (15) GUI: Don't apply process filter if only whitespace (15) GUI: Restore Italian, French, Spanish, and Polish (note that translations are out of date) (09) GUI: Filters now allow traditional substring matches to be inverted by placing '-' or '^' at first position (09) GUI: Filters now allow regex by forward-slash encapsulation (07) GUI: Show warning on graph if config not writable (05) GUI: Show process icons in filtered view (01) Add new per-session agent to pass last session info to governor-as-a-service - IdleSaver now available with governor-as-service - IdleSaver now checks idle time across all interactive sessions (01) Updater: Minor adjustments to close for file replacement (01) Installer: Don't re-add to system path if previously removed
