Process Lasso v9.6.0.68

(65) InstallHelper: Fix an improper warning about config writability (insufficient retries during file contention) (61) GUI: Update languages (61) GUI: Don't allow a prevent sleep rule to exist in both categories by context menu (61) GUI: Cosmetic work to IdleSaver config dialog (59) GUI: Fix single-select process context persistent I/O priority 'none' (57) Core: Fix per-process Prevent Sleep with governor-as-service (57) Core/GUI: Remove a redundant prevent sleep type (now only PC or PC and Display) (57) Core/GUI: Improve ProBalance event occurred signalling to GUI with governor-as-service (57) GUI: Cosmetic work to app power profiles config dialog (57) GUI: Prevent sleep dialog cosmetic and add 'clear all' button (57) Core: Minor code change to config profiles (55) GUI: Fix to detection of governor-as-service with a limited user (55) GUI: Fix limited user governor-as-service can't be manually stopped/started (now prompts for admin) (55) Updater: Fix limited user governor-as-service isn't started after update (55) Licensing: Fix product activation may fail to persist or propagate to other users when initiated by a limited user (51) GUI: Fix activation state or licensee name change not immediately reflected on graph overlay (49) GUI: Improve IdleSaver config dialog idle time setting controls (49) SessionAgent: Add registry option to set refresh rate (HKLM agentrefreshrate, in milliseconds) (49) GUI: Adjust options menu item text for 'Configure IdleSaver' and 'Performance Mode' (45) Core: When application power plan engaged during IdleSaver idle state, on disengage revert to IdleSaver's last seen non-idle power plan instead of the IdleSaver idle power plan that was active at time of engagement (43) GUI: Show/manage some protected processes (security software) ignored in prior versions by default ('Ignore problematic processes') (35) InstallHelper: Add warning if chosen language is out-of-date (33) GUI/Core: Improve handling of invalid Regular Expressions (33) Core: Only install session agent with governor-as-service (31) GUI: Fix Dark Mode title bar in latest Windows Insider builds (27) Update: Require administrator earlier in update process (change seen in updates *from* 27+) (23) Install: Improve exit signal to Lasso instances in multiple sessions (23) InstallHelper: Fix spacing on startup scope radio boxes in config dialog 1 (19) Build system maintenance (15) GUI: Pause sorting while in right-click context menu for primary and active process listviews (15) GUI: Process context menu restart selection on Lasso GUI itself now uses self-restart method (15) GUI: Don't apply process filter if only whitespace (15) GUI: Restore Italian, French, Spanish, and Polish (note that translations are out of date) (09) GUI: Filters now allow traditional substring matches to be inverted by placing '-' or '^' at first position (09) GUI: Filters now allow regex by forward-slash encapsulation (07) GUI: Show warning on graph if config not writable (05) GUI: Show process icons in filtered view (01) Add new per-session agent to pass last session info to governor-as-a-service - IdleSaver now available with governor-as-service - IdleSaver now checks idle time across all interactive sessions (01) Updater: Minor adjustments to close for file replacement (01) Installer: Don't re-add to system path if previously removed