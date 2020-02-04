Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 442.19 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeForce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx. die GeForce 15xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeForce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

 

Chan­ge­log:

What’s New in Ver­si­on 442.19 WHQL

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Updates

Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new releases.
Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every
per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day‑1.

Game Rea­dy for Zom­bie Army: Dead War 4

The new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des the latest per­for­mance opti­mi­za­ti­ons, pro­files, and bug fixes
for Zom­bie Army: Dead War 4. In addi­ti­on, this release also pro­vi­des opti­mal sup­port for Apex
Legends Sea­son 4 and Metro Exo­dus: Sam’s Sto­ry.

Maxi­mum Frame­ra­te

In the last Game Rea­dy Dri­ver, we intro­du­ced a new Maxi­mum Frame­ra­te Set­ting into the NVIDIA
Con­trol Panel which allo­wed gamers to set the max frame­ra­te a 3D app­li­ca­ti­on or game can
ren­der. With the latest Game Rea­dy Dri­ver, we’­ve incor­po­ra­ted com­mu­ni­ty feed­back asking for the
limits to be exten­ded. As a result, frame­ra­te limits can be as low as 20fps and can be rai­sed as
high as 1000fps.

Learn more in our Game Rea­dy Dri­ver arti­cle.

New Fea­tures and Other Chan­ges

  • NVIDIA Con­trol Panel>3D Settings>Maximum Frame Rate con­trol
    Exten­ded the sli­der values to minimum=20, maximum=1000.
  • Added Vir­tu­al Rea­li­ty — Varia­ble Rate Super Sam­pling (VRSS) set­ting to the NVIDIA
    Con­trol Panel ->Mana­ge 3D Set­tings page.
    VRSS impro­ves image qua­li­ty by app­ly­ing super sam­pling selec­tively on the cen­tral regi­on of a
    frame.This fea­ture is avail­ab­le for VR app­li­ca­ti­ons pro­fi­led for VRSS. See this Game Rea­dy
    Dri­ver arti­cle for the latest list of pro­fi­led VR apps.
  • See also “Chan­ges and Fixed Issu­es in Ver­si­on 442.19” on page 9 and “What’s New in Release
    440” on page 5.

Fixed Issu­es in this Release

  • [The Wit­cher 3: Wild Hunt — Blood and Wine]: The game may crash when a user reaches a
    spe­ci­fic cut sce­ne. [2726931]
  • [Max­well GPUs][OpenCL]: SETI@Home shows dri­ver TDR occu­ring on Max­well GPUs using
    Open­CL. [2739609]
  • [Call of Duty Modern War­fa­re]: Strea­ming of game­play using OBS will ran­dom­ly stop.
    [2743477]
  • [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Laun­ching Batt­leye with NVIDIA Low Laten­cy Mode set to
    Ultra may cau­se DWM to reset. [2775906]
  • [SLI+G‑SYNC Stut­ter]: User may expe­ri­ence minor stut­te­ring when using NVIDIA SLI in
    com­bi­na­ti­on with G‑SYNC. [2778783]
  • [Doom (2016)]: The game cras­hes when laun­ched on GeForce 600/700 series (Kep­ler) GPUs
    [2791124]
  • [NVENC]: Memo­ry leak occurs. [2805384]
  • [Mul­ti­ple Apps][SLI][G‑SYNC]: Stut­te­ring and drop in frame rate occurs during game­play with
    SLI and G‑SYNC enab­led [200566678]

Kom­plet­tes Chan­ge­log bei Nvi­dia (Pdf)

 

Down­load: GeForce-Trei­ber
Ver­si­on: 442.12 WHQL
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 04.02.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 7, 10 64-Bit
Lizenz: Trei­ber
Web­sei­te

 