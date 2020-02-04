Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 442.19 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeForce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx. die GeForce 15xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeForce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Chan­ge­log:

What’s New in Ver­si­on 442.19 WHQL

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Updates

Game Rea­dy for Zom­bie Army: Dead War 4

Maxi­mum Frame­ra­te

Learn more in our Game Rea­dy Dri­ver arti­cle.

New Fea­tures and Other Chan­ges

NVIDIA Con­trol Panel> 3D Settings>Maximum Frame Rate con­trol

Exten­ded the sli­der values to minimum=20, maximum=1000.

Fixed Issu­es in this Release

[The Wit­cher 3: Wild Hunt — Blood and Wine]: The game may crash when a user reaches a

spe­ci­fic cut sce­ne. [2726931]

Kom­plet­tes Chan­ge­log bei Nvi­dia (Pdf)