Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 442.19 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx. die GeForce 15xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
What’s New in Version 442.19 WHQL
Game Ready Driver Updates
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases.
Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every
performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day‑1.
Game Ready for Zombie Army: Dead War 4
The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes
for Zombie Army: Dead War 4. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Apex
Legends Season 4 and Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story.
Maximum Framerate
In the last Game Ready Driver, we introduced a new Maximum Framerate Setting into the NVIDIA
Control Panel which allowed gamers to set the max framerate a 3D application or game can
render. With the latest Game Ready Driver, we’ve incorporated community feedback asking for the
limits to be extended. As a result, framerate limits can be as low as 20fps and can be raised as
high as 1000fps.
Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article.
New Features and Other Changes
- NVIDIA Control Panel>3D Settings>Maximum Frame Rate control
Extended the slider values to minimum=20, maximum=1000.
- Added Virtual Reality — Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS) setting to the NVIDIA
Control Panel ->Manage 3D Settings page.
VRSS improves image quality by applying super sampling selectively on the central region of a
frame.This feature is available for VR applications profiled for VRSS. See this Game Ready
Driver article for the latest list of profiled VR apps.
- See also “Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 442.19” on page 9 and “What’s New in Release
440” on page 5.
Fixed Issues in this Release
- [The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Blood and Wine]: The game may crash when a user reaches a
specific cut scene. [2726931]
- [Maxwell GPUs][OpenCL]: SETI@Home shows driver TDR occuring on Maxwell GPUs using
OpenCL. [2739609]
- [Call of Duty Modern Warfare]: Streaming of gameplay using OBS will randomly stop.
[2743477]
- [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to
Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2775906]
- [SLI+G‑SYNC Stutter]: User may experience minor stuttering when using NVIDIA SLI in
combination with G‑SYNC. [2778783]
- [Doom (2016)]: The game crashes when launched on GeForce 600/700 series (Kepler) GPUs
[2791124]
- [NVENC]: Memory leak occurs. [2805384]
- [Multiple Apps][SLI][G‑SYNC]: Stuttering and drop in frame rate occurs during gameplay with
SLI and G‑SYNC enabled [200566678]
|Download:
|GeForce-Treiber
|Version:
|442.12 WHQL
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|04.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 7, 10 64-Bit
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite