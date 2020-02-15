Blen­der ist eine freie (GPL-Lin­zenz) 3D-Gra­fiksui­te, die für ver­schie­de­ne Betriebs­sys­te­me (Win­dows, Linux, macOS) ange­bo­ten wird und zahl­rei­che Funk­tio­nen wie etwa Model­lie­rung. Ani­ma­ti­on, Simu­la­ti­on und Ren­de­ring bie­tet. Sie wird von der Blen­der Foun­da­ti­on, die sich durch Spen­den finan­ziert, ver­wal­tet und Fir­men wie Nvi­dia und AMD finan­zie­ren sogar Voll­zeit­stel­len für die Ent­wick­lung der Soft­ware.

Chan­ge­log:

Blender 2.82 Release Notes

Man­taf­low flu­id simu­la­ti­on, cloth inter­nal air pres­su­re, cloth inter­nal springs.

OptiX denoi­ser, impro­ve­ments to shader nodes, custom ren­der pas­ses, and more.

View­port ren­der pas­ses, and a lot of important fixes.

UDIM tex­tures for tex­tu­re pain­ting and ren­de­ring in Eevee and Cycles.

Slide/relax tool, mul­ti­pla­ne scrape tool, ope­ra­tor impro­ve­ments, pose brush and brush updates, paint impro­ve­ments.

User inter­face, impro­ved tools, mul­ti­ple strokes modi­fier.

Custom pro­files for bevel, cutoff ver­tex mesh, weld modi­fier and soli­di­fy modi­fier.

Many tools have now a giz­mo, like bevel and the UV edi­tor.

Impro­ve­ments to bones, cons­traints and F‑curves.

New USD exporter, many glTF impro­ve­ments, Alem­bic mesh nor­mals export, VFX plat­form 2020 com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty.

Python API chan­ges, Custom cur­ve pro­fi­le and wid­get, chan­ges to hand­ling of Python envi­ron­ment.

Updates to Rigi­fy, Add Mesh Extra objec­ts, Blen­der­Kit, and new add-ons Import Palet­tes, PDT, Add Node Pre­sets, Collec­tion mana­ger, Sun posi­ti­on and Ama­ranth tool­kit.