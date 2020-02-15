Blender ist eine freie (GPL-Linzenz) 3D-Grafiksuite, die für verschiedene Betriebssysteme (Windows, Linux, macOS) angeboten wird und zahlreiche Funktionen wie etwa Modellierung. Animation, Simulation und Rendering bietet. Sie wird von der Blender Foundation, die sich durch Spenden finanziert, verwaltet und Firmen wie Nvidia und AMD finanzieren sogar Vollzeitstellen für die Entwicklung der Software.
Changelog:
Blender 2.82 Release Notes
Physics
Mantaflow fluid simulation, cloth internal air pressure, cloth internal springs.
Cycles
OptiX denoiser, improvements to shader nodes, custom render passes, and more.
EEVEE
Viewport render passes, and a lot of important fixes.
Textures
UDIM textures for texture painting and rendering in Eevee and Cycles.
Sculpt & Paint
Slide/relax tool, multiplane scrape tool, operator improvements, pose brush and brush updates, paint improvements.
Grease Pencil
User interface, improved tools, multiple strokes modifier.
Modeling
Custom profiles for bevel, cutoff vertex mesh, weld modifier and solidify modifier.
User Interface
Many tools have now a gizmo, like bevel and the UV editor.
Animation & Rigging
Improvements to bones, constraints and F‑curves.
Import & Export
New USD exporter, many glTF improvements, Alembic mesh normals export, VFX platform 2020 compatibility.
Python API
Python API changes, Custom curve profile and widget, changes to handling of Python environment.
Add-ons
Updates to Rigify, Add Mesh Extra objects, BlenderKit, and new add-ons Import Palettes, PDT, Add Node Presets, Collection manager, Sun position and Amaranth toolkit.
|Download:
|Blender
|Version:
|2.82
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS
|Lizenz:
|GNU General Public Licence (GPL)
|Webseite