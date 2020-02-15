AMD Radeon ProRender Blender Version 2.3

AMD Radeon ProRender ist eine leistungsfähige, physikbasierte Rendering-Engine von AMD, die als Plugin für Blender verfügbar ist und für alle Produktdesigns, Architekturvisualisierungen, Grafikeffekte und mehr verwendet werden kann.
Changelog:
Radeon ProRender for Blender v2.3Highlights
- Installers are changed to be more user friendly
- On macOS, the installer prompts users to choose a Blender Location, whereas previous versions asked for the folder. For example, typically Blender installs to /Applications/Blender.app. When prompted, select this file directly, in previous versions you would select the /Applications folder.
- On windows, the installer will allow the user to install for multiple Blender versions. On macOS, simply run the installer multiple times.
- On linux, the Material Library installer is separated from the Blender plugin. Please download that separately. If you already installed the plugin and the material library in previous versions, there is no need to install the Material Library again.
- Download files are smaller
- The installer no longer checks for OpenCL support. If there are no OpenCL devices, none will show up in the plugin.
- Support for Blender 2.82 features:
- Support for Blender 2.82 smoke and fire is added
- Changes to RGB Curves node in Blender 2.82 are supported
- Added support of scale input on Mapping node (as well as negative scale)
- Improved HSV nodes (which are widely used in shader networks). Previously these could not be hooked up to textures. Additionally, they should render faster than previously.
- Object ID AOV passes now output the “Pass Index” setting on Blender Objects.
- Added support for Lookdev mode studio light “Strength”
- Direction Lights use an angle for softness now
Fixed Issues
- Hair width matches better to Blender if the object with hair attached is scaled
- Issue with multiple UV’s if mesh modifiers were attached to an object
- Text objects crashing in viewport
- Freeze with viewport and material preview running simultaneously
- Issue with non-mesh objects using the UV Map node
- Fixed material assignment to metaball and curve objects for viewport modes
- Adaptive subdivision and tile renders using the wrong camera to “adapt” subdivision to.
- Force IES files to update in viewport (sometimes they would not update when loading a new file)
- Loading environment map setting from Blender 2.79 scenes.
- Issue updating the viewport render if a UV Map node is present
- Fixed artifacts when doing viewport renders with Adaptive sampling
- Crash with Color Ramp node connected to displacement
Software
Radeon ProRender for Blender v2.3 is compatible with the following applications:
- Blender 2.80
- Blender 2.81
- Blender 2.82
Compatible Operating Systems
Radeon ProRender for Blender v2.3 is designed to support the following operating system platforms:
- Microsoft Windows® 10 (64-bit)
- Microsoft Windows® 7 (64-bit)
- Ubuntu® 18.04.0
- Ubuntu® 16.04.3
- macOS® High Sierra 10.13.3+
- macOS® Mojave 10.14.0+
|Download:
|AMD Radeon ProRender für Blender
|Version:
|2.3 für Blender 2.80, 2.81 und 2.82
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|12.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS
|Lizenz:
|Lizenzbedingungen AMD
|Webseite