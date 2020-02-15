AMD Radeon ProRender Blender Version 2.3

AMD Rade­on Pro­Ren­der ist eine leis­tungs­fä­hi­ge, phy­sik­ba­sier­te Ren­de­ring-Engi­ne von AMD, die als Plugin für Blen­der ver­füg­bar ist und für alle Pro­dukt­de­signs, Archi­tek­tur­vi­sua­li­sie­run­gen, Gra­fik­ef­fek­te und mehr ver­wen­det wer­den kann.

Chan­ge­log:

Radeon ProRender for Blender v2.3Highlights

Instal­lers are chan­ged to be more user fri­end­ly On macOS, the instal­ler prompts users to choo­se a Blen­der Loca­ti­on, whe­re­as pre­vious ver­si­ons asked for the fol­der. For examp­le, typi­cal­ly Blen­der installs to /Applications/Blender.app. When promp­ted, select this file direc­t­ly, in pre­vious ver­si­ons you would select the /Applications fol­der. On win­dows, the instal­ler will allow the user to install for mul­ti­ple Blen­der ver­si­ons. On macOS, sim­ply run the instal­ler mul­ti­ple times. On linux, the Mate­ri­al Libra­ry instal­ler is sepa­ra­ted from the Blen­der plugin. Plea­se down­load that sepa­r­ate­ly. If you alrea­dy instal­led the plugin and the mate­ri­al libra­ry in pre­vious ver­si­ons, the­re is no need to install the Mate­ri­al Libra­ry again. Down­load files are smal­ler The instal­ler no lon­ger checks for Open­CL sup­port. If the­re are no Open­CL devices, none will show up in the plugin.

Sup­port for Blen­der 2.82 fea­tures: Sup­port for Blen­der 2.82 smo­ke and fire is added Chan­ges to RGB Cur­ves node in Blen­der 2.82 are sup­por­ted Added sup­port of sca­le input on Map­ping node (as well as nega­ti­ve sca­le)

Impro­ved HSV nodes (which are wide­ly used in shader net­works). Pre­vious­ly the­se could not be hoo­ked up to tex­tures. Addi­tio­nal­ly, they should ren­der fas­ter than pre­vious­ly.

Object ID AOV passes now output the "Pass Index" setting on Blender Objects.

Added support for Lookdev mode studio light "Strength"

Direc­tion Lights use an ang­le for soft­ness now

Fixed Issues

Hair width matches bet­ter to Blen­der if the object with hair atta­ched is sca­led

Issue with mul­ti­ple UV ’s if mesh modi­fiers were atta­ched to an object

Text objects crashing in viewport

Free­ze with view­port and mate­ri­al pre­view run­ning simul­ta­ne­ous­ly

Issue with non-mesh objec­ts using the UV Map node

Fixed material assignment to metaball and curve objects for viewport modes

Adap­ti­ve sub­di­vi­si­on and tile ren­ders using the wrong came­ra to “adapt” sub­di­vi­si­on to.

Force IES files to update in view­port (some­ti­mes they would not update when loa­ding a new file)

Loading environment map setting from Blender 2.79 scenes.

Issue updating the view­port ren­der if a UV Map node is pre­sent

Fixed artifacts when doing viewport renders with Adaptive sampling

Crash with Color Ramp node con­nec­ted to dis­pla­ce­ment

Software

Rade­on Pro­Ren­der for Blen­der v2.3 is com­pa­ti­ble with the fol­lo­wing app­li­ca­ti­ons:

Blen­der 2.80

Blen­der 2.81

Blen­der 2.82

Compatible Operating Systems

Rade­on Pro­Ren­der for Blen­der v2.3 is desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lo­wing ope­ra­ting sys­tem plat­forms: