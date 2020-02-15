System Information Viewer Version 5.46

System Information Viewer (SIV) ist ein kostenloses Windows-Tool zur Anzeige vieler nützlicher Informationen des eigenen PC-Systems. Mit Windows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vista, XP und NT 4 sowie Windows Me, 98 und 95 werden zahlreiche, auch ältere Windows-Versionen unterstützt.
Changelog:
- Added Windows 10 20H2 Build 19564 support. Enabled operation of [ACPI Eval], etc..
- Updated to use new COMODO RSA Extended Validation Code Signing CA certificate.
- Added Intel Ice Lake‑U support. Adjusted the S3 Trio3D/2X Core Clock speed reporting.
- Added [ISA Bus] which lists PnP ISA Devices and on EISA systems any Slots that are used.
- Added XGI Volari + SiS 325 GPU clock speed reporting and improved DM&P Vortex 86 DX + MX CPU support.
- Added GeForce 6000 series direct clock + fan PWM % and NVCPL temperature reporting for ForceWare drivers.
- Added Aqua Computer Octo + Quadro controller and Corsair H100i + H115i RGB Pro XT cooler reporting support.
- Resolved issue with NVMe support for the IaNVMe and insider build stornvme services.
- Resolved issue with Menu->Help->View Menus on systems what have such as nView Options added to the SIV menus.
- Enhance [Lock Handle] to support there being more than 10,000,000 open handles.
- Improved VIA VT82C691 chipset and ASUS Prime X570-Pro + Micronics EISA 486/33/25 + Supermicro H11SSL motherboard support.
Hinweis: Sollten die Downloadmirrors noch nicht aktualisiert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menüpunkt OK/Latest Releases beziehen.
|Download:
|System Information Viewer (offizieller Mirror)
|Version:
|5.46
|Dateigröße
|13,1 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite