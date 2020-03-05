AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.2 WHQL

Die Ver­si­on 20.2.2 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on Gra­fik­trei­ber liegt nun auch in einer WHQL-Ver­si­on vor, hier ist zusätz­lich noch ein Feh­ler mit AMD APUs der A- und E‑Serie hin­zu gekom­men. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen. Für die­se hat AMD auch eine FAQ ver­öf­fent­licht.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.2 Highlights

Fixed Issues

  • Per­forming a task switch with some Rade­on Soft­ware fea­tures enab­led or some third-par­ty app­li­ca­ti­ons with hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on run­ning in the back­ground may cau­se a sys­tem hang or black screen.
  • Impro­ve­ments have been made that allow for more respon­si­ve fan ramp up or fan ramp down times on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
  • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and Rade­on Watt­Man incor­rec­t­ly report lower than expec­ted clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts during gaming workloads.
  • When Instant Replay is enab­led, a TDR or black screen may occur when laun­ching games or app­li­ca­ti­ons.
  • A black screen may occur when toggling HDR on in the game set­tings of Battle­field™ V.
  • The Wit­cher 3: Wild Hunt™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on hang or black screen during cer­tain parts of the game or inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play.
  • Some video con­tent in Chro­me™ may appe­ar as a black screen or be unre­spon­si­ve on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts when hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on is enab­led.
  • Metro Exo­dus™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on hang or TDR when choo­sing some spe­ci­fic dia­lo­gue prompts in the Sam’s Sto­ry DLC.
  • Grand Theft Auto™ V may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash when invo­king Rade­on Software’s over­lay with third par­ty OSD app­li­ca­ti­ons run­ning.
  • Mons­ter Hun­ter World™: Ice­bor­ne may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent cras­hes while idle or on the cha­rac­ter crea­ti­on screen.
  • Some games colors may appe­ar was­hed out when HDR mode has been enab­led in game and Win­dows® on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts
  • After a Fac­to­ry Reset instal­la­ti­on with the ‘Keep My Set­tings’ opti­on cho­sen, Instant Replay could fail to func­tion if it was enab­led in the pre­vious Rade­on Soft­ware instal­la­ti­on.
  • When invo­king Rade­on Software’s over­lay while a game is open users may obser­ve fli­cke­ring in the game or in the Rade­on Soft­ware inter­face.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware may expe­ri­ence a crash and error mes­sa­ge when locking Win­dows® or per­forming a sleep or hiber­na­te with the Rade­on Soft­ware Strea­ming tab open.
  • A loss of dis­play with working audio may be expe­ri­en­ced on a limi­ted num­ber of dis­plays when per­forming a mode chan­ge on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware may fail to launch if Rade­on Software’s over­lay is dis­ab­led and a game is run­ning in the back­ground.
  • Battle­field™ V may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on hang or TDR after exten­ded peri­ods of play.
  • Some Ori­gin™ games may fail to be detec­ted or may detect the incor­rect game tit­le in Rade­on Soft­ware.
  • Some pro­duc­tivi­ty app­li­ca­ti­ons are being detec­ted and listed in the Rade­on Soft­ware games tab.
  • The Rade­on Chill hot­key could some­ti­mes con­ti­nue to remain enab­led once the user has remo­ved or dis­ab­led the hot­key.
  • Red Dead Redemp­ti­on™ 2 may exhi­bit blo­cky tex­tures on snow cove­r­ed ter­rain.
  • After res­uming from sleep, Chro­me™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash if video con­tent was pre­vious­ly play­ing on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
  • Rade­on Free­Sync sta­tus in Rade­on Soft­ware may some­ti­mes fail to update when enab­ling or dis­ab­ling the fea­ture through the dis­play its­elf.
  • Fort­ni­te™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash on Rade­on RX 500 series Hybrid Gra­phics sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

Known Issues

  • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Enhan­ced Sync has been tem­pora­ri­ly dis­ab­led from the gaming pro­fi­le and any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
  • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and Rade­on Watt­Man incor­rec­t­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
  • DOOM™ may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent sys­tem hang or app­li­ca­ti­on crash during game­play.
  • Desk­top cur­sor may inter­mitt­ent­ly remain visi­ble after toggling Rade­on Software’s over­lay in some games. A work­around is to bring up the game menu or task switch to refresh the cur­sor.
  • A sys­tem crash or hang may occur when run­ning the Final Fan­ta­sy XIV: Shadow­brin­gers™ bench­mark.
  • The Gaming tab in Rade­on Soft­ware may dis­play some fol­der loca­ti­ons appearing as games.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware may open with an incon­sis­tent win­dow size or may not keep its pre­vious­ly set size when ope­ned.
  • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.
  • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.
  • Some games may expe­ri­ence stut­ter while using Instant Replay or third-par­ty app­li­ca­ti­ons that stream or per­form screen cap­tu­re. A poten­ti­al work­around is to dis­able the­se fea­tures or app­li­ca­ti­ons while gaming.
  • Alt­hough Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.2.2 resol­ves many black screen issu­es, AMD is awa­re that some users may still expe­ri­ence black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play. AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te reports of the­se issu­es clo­se­ly.
  • AMD A‑Series/E‑Series APU Pro­ces­sors will reflect older Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2019 Edi­ti­on Set­tings user inter­face. AMD will update the user inter­face to the 2020 Edi­ti­on in a future release.

Important Notes

  • This release of Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on is tar­ge­ted towards resol­ving recent important issu­es iden­ti­fied by our com­mu­ni­ty. We will be clo­se­ly moni­to­ring feed­back on the release, and encou­ra­ge users to sub­mit issu­es they encoun­ter at www.amd.com/report.
  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.2.2 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.2.2 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 19.50.19.19 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 26.20.15019.19000)

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.2.2 WHQL
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 479,62 MiB
Win­dows 7:  657,47 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 05.03.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
