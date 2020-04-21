SystemRescueCd 6.1.3

Mit Hil­fe von Sys­tem­Res­cueCd und einem boot­fä­hi­gen Medi­um — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — kön­nen zahl­rei­che Auf­ga­ben rund um das Bear­bei­ten und Erstel­len von Par­ti­tio­nen vor­ge­nom­men wer­den. Dabei wer­den zahl­rei­che Datei­sys­te­me unter­stützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, rei­serfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, sam­ba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Ver­si­on 6.0.0 basiert Sys­tem­Res­cueCd auf Arch­Li­nux.

Chan­ge­log: