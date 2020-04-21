SystemRescueCd 6.1.3

Mit Hilfe von SystemRescueCd und einem bootfähigen Medium — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — können zahlreiche Aufgaben rund um das Bearbeiten und Erstellen von Partitionen vorgenommen werden. Dabei werden zahlreiche Dateisysteme unterstützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, reiserfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, samba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Version 6.0.0 basiert SystemRescueCd auf ArchLinux.
Changelog:
* Updated kernel to Long-Term-Supported linux-5.4.32
* Added offline HTML page to list the most useful available programs
* Added entry in the boot menus to boot and verify the checksum
* Added gpart, hwinfo, udftools, ipmitool, wimlib, cabextract
* Replaced tigervnc with remmina and libvncserver
* Various optimisations and general cleanup
|Download:
|SystemRescueCd
|Version:
|6.1.3
|Dateigröße
|675 MiB (amd64)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|18.04.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Linux Boot-CD
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|SystemRescueCd
|Sonstiges
|Paketliste aktuelle Version