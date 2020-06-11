Vivaldi 3.1

Vivaldi ist ein kostenloser Webbrowser des norwegischen Unternehmens Vivaldi Technologies, das von ehemaligen Opera-Entwicklern gegründet wurde. Er basiert auf der Browser-Engine Blink – einem Fork der Engine WebKit –, die im Rahmen des Google-Chromium-Projektes entwickelt wird. Er ist für Windows 7, 8 und 10 sowie Linux und MacOS X ab Yosemite 10.10 und neuerdings auch für Android verfügbar.
In einem Blogpost werden die neuesten Features und Veränderungen erläutert.
Changelog:
Changelog from version 3.0 to 3.1
New
- [New][Menus][Settings] “Configurable Menus”
- [New][Notes] Full page “Notes Manager”
Address Bar
- [Address bar] Mic and Camera permissions are not triggered on some sites (VB-65013)
- [Address bar][Search field] Can’t use arrow keys to select suggestions when Num Lock is on (VB-52978)
- [Address bar][Sync][User profiles] Profile button invisible when signed in (VB-59399)
- [Address bar][URL field] Blinks when closing the typed history with Esc (VB-64150)
Blocker
- [Blocker] Add support for WebRTC blocking (VB-68017)
- [Blocker] Importing locally stored tracking/adblocking lists fails (VB-66311)
- [Blocker] Reload page when protection level is changed (VB-68179)
- [Blocker][Themes][Settings] Invisible values in a drop-down menu with dark themes (VB-68316)
Bookmark
- [Bookmarks] Default bookmark folder names should use the GUI language (VB-67384)
- [Bookmarks][Menus][macOS] Bookmark does not open in a new tab via top menu (VB-67239)
Clock
- [Clock] Localized dates wrongly formatted (VB-65948)
- [Clock] Missing month and year in PT-BR short date (VB-67686)
Keyboard
- [Keyboard] On the website krunker.io, when I press the key ESC nothing happens (VB-67430)
- [Keyboard][macOS] ⌘T should open a new tab when no windows are open (VB-66162)
Media
- [Media] AV1 videos fail (VB-64648)
- [Media] Doesn’t always leave full-screen mode after closing a full-screen video (VB-62177)
- [Media][Linux] Update proprietary codecs to 81.0.4044.138
- [Media][Windows] Add proprietary media availability detection and warning to users running Windows N‑versions (VB-62670)
Menu
- [Menus] Alt-key plus key does not open sub-menus (VB-65700)
- [Menus] Horizontal menu does not get checkmark in menu when enabled (VB-67974)
- [Menus][Crash] The browser can crash when closing the main menu (VB-67985)
- [Menus][Extensions] Missing context menus (VB-29932)
Notes
- [Notes][Panels] Cannot add address (VB-68261)
- [Notes][Panels] Edit Note Address via right-click context menu (VB-68354)
Panels
- [Panels] Reload causes the main page to reload instead of the web panel (VB-64273)
- [Panels] Toggle is not shown for a panel at the right side (VB-63240)
Settings
- [Settings] Add Mouse Gesture command selection drop-down broken (VB-67265)
- [Settings] Columns in the password manager are misplaced (VB-65376)
- [Settings] Copy list origin doesn’t work (VB-68041)
- [Settings] Modal view cannot be dismissed by outside click in settings popup (VB-67365)
- [Settings] Move Updates into General settings category (VB-67185)
- [Settings] Sort-able list keyboard navigation not working in settings popup (VB-67351)
- [Settings] Window is blank when opened from a private window (VB-65717)
- [Settings] “Suggestions in Address Field” cannot be changed from privacy settings (VB-67353)
- [Settings][Status bar] Play Image Animation option order is mixed up (VB-67906)
- [Settings][Win][Linux] Enable “Remove tab spacing in maximized window” by default (VB-63069)
- [Settings][macOS] Make silent auto-update ON by default: can be disabled in settings (VB-65832)
- [Settings][macOS] Move “Enable JavaScript from Apple Events” to settings (VB-454849)
Spatial Navigation
- [Spatial Navigation] Better handling of images inside links
Sync
- [Sync] Make various UI settings sync-able (VB-66172)
Tabs
- [Tabs] Cannot reach close buttons in vertical tab stack tool-tip (VB-58734)
- [Tabs] Right-click Close Tab Fails in a Tab Stack (VB-67041)
- [Tabs][Crash] While trying to close the tiled tab (VB-56868)
- [Tabs][Windows][Linux] Gradient color show behind tabs (VB-67174)
- [Tabs][macOS] Closing the last tab anytime during/after full-screen also closes a tab in the next active window (VB-67389)
Themes
- [Themes] Accent color not fetched from favicon on some sites (VB-66634)
- [Themes] No visual indicator on selected Light and Blue background colors (VB-64765)
- [Themes][Regression] Not enough space for speed dial background names (VB-65908)
User Interface
- [UI] Only focus-able elements in popup should be focused via Tab key (VB-66786)
- [UI] Partial button in blocked cookies dialog (VB-59241)
Windows
- [Windows] Use the native system for geolocation: enable first in Windows settings (VB-65329)
- [Windows] Visual glitch in tab with the audio icon (VB-63898)
History
- [History] Date being formatted as “maio, 27 2020AM” (VB-67973)
Others
- [Crash] On Google Meet (VB-67513)
- [Developer Tools] “Shift+I” opens a new DevTools instance (VB-63935)
- [Extensions] Audiocapture popup shows when using Loom (VB-68170)
- [Extensions] Icon is not shown if extension has no page or browser action (VB-60321)
- [Extensions] Loom gives the error message: “Allow access to your ..” (VB-67033)
- [Regression] Dead bird shown without crash on closing (VB-63880)
- [Regression] Slow page load performance (VB-67537)
- [Regression] Toolbar button ellipsis does not show (VB-66335)
- [Regression] YouTube fullscreen not fully left after Esc (VB-67651)
- [Security] Certain peripherals can be detected by a page even if it cannot use them (VB-67897)
- [Session Manager] Does not open tabs when opening session (VB-62494)
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 83.0.4103.98
|Download:
|Vivaldi
|Version:
|3.1
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|11.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 7/8/10, MacOS 10.10+, Linux, Android
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Vivaldi