Vivaldi 3.1

Vival­di ist ein kos­ten­lo­ser Web­brow­ser des nor­we­gi­schen Unter­neh­mens Vival­di Tech­no­lo­gies, das von ehe­ma­li­gen Ope­ra-Ent­wick­lern gegrün­det wur­de. Er basiert auf der Brow­ser-Engi­ne Blink – einem Fork der Engi­ne Web­Kit –, die im Rah­men des Goog­le-Chro­mi­um-Pro­jek­tes ent­wi­ckelt wird. Er ist für Win­dows 7, 8 und 10 sowie Linux und MacOS X ab Yose­mi­te 10.10 und neu­er­dings auch für Android ver­füg­bar.

In einem Blog­post wer­den die neu­es­ten Fea­tures und Ver­än­de­run­gen erläu­tert.

Changelog from version 3.0 to 3.1

New 

  • [New][Menus][Settings] “Con­fi­gura­ble Menus”
  • [New][Notes] Full page “Notes Mana­ger”

Address Bar 

  • [Address bar] Mic and Came­ra per­mis­si­ons are not trig­ge­red on some sites (VB-65013)
  • [Address bar][Search field] Can’t use arrow keys to select sug­ges­ti­ons when Num Lock is on (VB-52978)
  • [Address bar][Sync][User pro­files] Pro­fi­le but­ton invi­si­ble when signed in (VB-59399)
  • [Address bar][URL field] Blinks when clo­sing the typed histo­ry with Esc (VB-64150)

Blo­cker 

  • [Blo­cker] Add sup­port for Web­RTC blo­cking (VB-68017)
  • [Blo­cker] Impor­ting local­ly stored tracking/adblocking lists fails (VB-66311)
  • [Blo­cker] Rel­oad page when pro­tec­tion level is chan­ged (VB-68179)
  • [Blocker][Themes][Settings] Invi­si­ble values in a drop-down menu with dark the­mes (VB-68316)

Book­mark

  • [Book­marks] Default book­mark fol­der names should use the GUI lan­guage (VB-67384)
  • [Bookmarks][Menus][macOS] Book­mark does not open in a new tab via top menu (VB-67239)

Clock 

  • [Clock] Loca­li­zed dates wron­gly for­mat­ted (VB-65948)
  • [Clock] Mis­sing mon­th and year in PT-BR short date (VB-67686)

Key­board 

  • [Key­board] On the web­site krunker.io, when I press the key ESC not­hing hap­pens (VB-67430)
  • [Keyboard][macOS] ⌘T should open a new tab when no win­dows are open (VB-66162)

Media 

  • [Media] AV1 vide­os fail (VB-64648)
  • [Media] Doesn’t always lea­ve full-screen mode after clo­sing a full-screen video (VB-62177)
  • [Media][Linux] Update pro­prie­ta­ry codecs to 81.0.4044.138
  • [Media][Windows] Add pro­prie­ta­ry media avai­la­bi­li­ty detec­tion and warning to users run­ning Win­dows N‑versions (VB-62670)

Menu 

  • [Menus] Alt-key plus key does not open sub-menus (VB-65700)
  • [Menus] Hori­zon­tal menu does not get check­mark in menu when enab­led (VB-67974)
  • [Menus][Crash] The brow­ser can crash when clo­sing the main menu (VB-67985)
  • [Menus][Extensions] Mis­sing con­text menus (VB-29932)

Notes 

  • [Notes][Panels] Can­not add address (VB-68261)
  • [Notes][Panels] Edit Note Address via right-click con­text menu (VB-68354)

Panels 

  • [Panels] Rel­oad cau­ses the main page to rel­oad ins­tead of the web panel (VB-64273)
  • [Panels] Togg­le is not shown for a panel at the right side (VB-63240)

Set­tings 

  • [Set­tings] Add Mou­se Ges­tu­re com­mand selec­tion drop-down bro­ken (VB-67265)
  • [Set­tings] Colum­ns in the pass­word mana­ger are mis­pla­ced (VB-65376)
  • [Set­tings] Copy list ori­gin doesn’t work (VB-68041)
  • [Set­tings] Modal view can­not be dis­mis­sed by out­side click in set­tings popup (VB-67365)
  • [Set­tings] Move Updates into Gene­ral set­tings cate­go­ry (VB-67185)
  • [Set­tings] Sort-able list key­board navi­ga­ti­on not working in set­tings popup (VB-67351)
  • [Set­tings] Win­dow is blank when ope­ned from a pri­va­te win­dow (VB-65717)
  • [Set­tings] “Sug­ges­ti­ons in Address Field” can­not be chan­ged from pri­va­cy set­tings (VB-67353)
  • [Settings][Status bar] Play Image Ani­ma­ti­on opti­on order is mixed up (VB-67906)
  • [Settings][Win][Linux] Enab­le “Remo­ve tab spa­cing in maxi­mi­zed win­dow” by default (VB-63069)
  • [Settings][macOS] Make silent auto-update ON by default: can be dis­ab­led in set­tings (VB-65832)
  • [Settings][macOS] Move “Enab­le Java­Script from Apple Events” to set­tings (VB-454849)

Spa­ti­al Navi­ga­ti­on

  • [Spa­ti­al Navi­ga­ti­on] Bet­ter hand­ling of images insi­de links

Sync

  • [Sync] Make various UI set­tings sync-able (VB-66172)

Tabs 

  • [Tabs] Can­not reach clo­se but­tons in ver­ti­cal tab stack tool-tip (VB-58734)
  • [Tabs] Right-click Clo­se Tab Fails in a Tab Stack (VB-67041)
  • [Tabs][Crash] While try­ing to clo­se the tiled tab (VB-56868)
  • [Tabs][Windows][Linux] Gra­di­ent color show behind tabs (VB-67174)
  • [Tabs][macOS] Clo­sing the last tab any­ti­me during/after full-screen also clo­ses a tab in the next acti­ve win­dow (VB-67389)

The­mes 

  • [The­mes] Accent color not fet­ched from favicon on some sites (VB-66634)
  • [The­mes] No visu­al indi­ca­tor on selec­ted Light and Blue back­ground colors (VB-64765)
  • [Themes][Regression] Not enough space for speed dial back­ground names (VB-65908)

User Inter­face 

  • [UI] Only focus-able ele­ments in popup should be focu­sed via Tab key (VB-66786)
  • [UI] Par­ti­al but­ton in blo­cked coo­kies dia­log (VB-59241)

Win­dows 

  • [Win­dows] Use the nati­ve sys­tem for geo­lo­ca­ti­on: enab­le first in Win­dows set­tings (VB-65329)
  • [Win­dows] Visu­al glitch in tab with the audio icon (VB-63898)

Histo­ry 

  • [Histo­ry] Date being for­mat­ted as “maio, 27 2020AM” (VB-67973)

Others 

  • [Crash] On Goog­le Meet (VB-67513)
  • [Deve­lo­per Tools] “Shift+I” opens a new Dev­Tools instance (VB-63935)
  • [Exten­si­ons] Audio­cap­tu­re popup shows when using Loom (VB-68170)
  • [Exten­si­ons] Icon is not shown if exten­si­on has no page or brow­ser action (VB-60321)
  • [Exten­si­ons] Loom gives the error mes­sa­ge: “Allow access to your ..” (VB-67033)
  • [Regres­si­on] Dead bird shown without crash on clo­sing (VB-63880)
  • [Regres­si­on] Slow page load per­for­mance (VB-67537)
  • [Regres­si­on] Tool­bar but­ton ellip­sis does not show (VB-66335)
  • [Regres­si­on] You­Tube full­screen not ful­ly left after Esc (VB-67651)
  • [Secu­ri­ty] Cer­tain peri­pherals can be detec­ted by a page even if it can­not use them (VB-67897)
  • [Ses­si­on Mana­ger] Does not open tabs when ope­ning ses­si­on (VB-62494)
  • [Chro­mi­um] Upgraded to 83.0.4103.98

 

