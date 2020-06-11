Rufus 3.11 Beta

Mit dem Open-Source Pro­gramm Rufus kann man USB-Spei­cher­me­di­en schnell und ein­fach for­ma­tie­ren und boot­fä­hig machen. Man kann damit zum Bei­spiel USB-Instal­la­ti­ons­me­di­en aus boot­fä­hi­gen ISOs erstel­len (Win­dows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein ande­res Betriebs­sys­tem nut­zen oder einen Boot­stick erstel­len und damit an einem Sys­tem arbei­ten, auf dem kein Betriebs­sys­tem instal­liert ist.

  • Add Rock Ridge deep direc­to­ry sup­port [#1526]
  • Add an opti­on to wri­te small ISOs to an ESP (GPT only)
  • Add a cheat mode (Ctrl-SELECT) to extract con­tent from an addi­tio­nal zip archi­ve on top of the ISO
  • Add a cheat mode (Alt-G) to dis­able Vir­tu­al Hard Disk lis­ting
  • Add a cheat mode (Alt-P) to togg­le a GPT ESP to Basic Data (Win­dows 10 only)
  • Fix impro­per x86 32-bit NTFS dri­ver being used for UEFI:NTFS
  • Impro­ve UEFI:NTFS com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty with older UEFI firm­wares [#1213]
  • Remo­ve Ubuntu’s splash screen for per­sis­tent UEFI dri­ves
  • Enab­le ASLR for the Rufus exe­cu­ta­ble

 

