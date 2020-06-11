BOINC Client 7.16.7

Von am

Ber­ke­ley Open Infra­st­ruc­tu­re for Net­work Com­pu­ting (kurz BOINC) ist ein Open­so­ur­ce-Frame­work für ver­teil­tes Rech­nen (Dis­tri­bu­t­ed Com­pu­ting) ent­wi­ckelt von der Uni­ver­si­tät Ber­ke­ley bzw. deren Space Sci­ence Lab. Für die momen­tan knapp 50 akti­ven Pro­jek­te — an denen auch Pla­net 3DNow! mit sei­nen Teams teil­nimmt — ist der BOINC-Cli­ent Vor­aus­set­zung zur Teil­nah­me.

Chan­ge­log:

Changes in 7.16

Released 10 March 2020

  • If out­put file is mis­sing on start­up, flag task as error.
  • Let pro­ject spe­ci­fy direc­to­ries in logi­cal file names.
  • Fix secu­ri­ty vul­nera­bi­li­ty invol­ving logi­cal file names.
  • Make “reread con­fig files” work for ncpus.
  • Sup­port fetch of files over GUI RPC; allow pro­jects to sup­ply their own web-based GUI.
  • Free­BSD: check for AVX
  • Sup­port GUI RPCs as HTTP Post requests.
  • Regis­ter user con­sent to terms of use.
  • Enab­le “Other opti­ons” in simp­le view if no cli­ent con­nec­ted.
  • Clear “vm_extensions_disabled” flag on start­up.
  • Fix work fetch bug when max_concurrent used.
  • Unsus­pend jobs befo­re tel­ling them to quit.
  • Sani­ty-check job run­ti­me limits.
  • Fix over­flow in Open­CL GPU FLOPS cal­cu­la­ti­on.
  • Win­dows: show pro­ces­sor group info at start­up
  • Fix stall if –skip_cpu_benchmarks
  • Fix crash in RSS feed fetch
  • Win­dows: fix GUI RPC pass­word genera­ti­on when run­ning in a VM
  • Win­dows: make –dir work

 

Down­load: BOINC Cli­ent
Ver­si­on: 7.16.7
Datei­grö­ße 129,32 MiB (Mit Vir­tu­al­Box)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 28.05.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Mac OS X, Linux, Androit
Lizenz: Open­so­ur­ce
Web­sei­te BOINC