BOINC Client 7.16.7

Berkeley Open Infrastructure for Network Computing (kurz BOINC) ist ein Opensource-Framework für verteiltes Rechnen (Distributed Computing) entwickelt von der Universität Berkeley bzw. deren Space Science Lab. Für die momentan knapp 50 aktiven Projekte — an denen auch Planet 3DNow! mit seinen Teams teilnimmt — ist der BOINC-Client Voraussetzung zur Teilnahme.
Changelog:
Changes in 7.16
Released 10 March 2020
- If output file is missing on startup, flag task as error.
- Let project specify directories in logical file names.
- Fix security vulnerability involving logical file names.
- Make “reread config files” work for ncpus.
- Support fetch of files over GUI RPC; allow projects to supply their own web-based GUI.
- FreeBSD: check for AVX
- Support GUI RPCs as HTTP Post requests.
- Register user consent to terms of use.
- Enable “Other options” in simple view if no client connected.
- Clear “vm_extensions_disabled” flag on startup.
- Fix work fetch bug when max_concurrent used.
- Unsuspend jobs before telling them to quit.
- Sanity-check job runtime limits.
- Fix overflow in OpenCL GPU FLOPS calculation.
- Windows: show processor group info at startup
- Fix stall if –skip_cpu_benchmarks
- Fix crash in RSS feed fetch
- Windows: fix GUI RPC password generation when running in a VM
- Windows: make –dir work
|Download:
|BOINC Client
|Version:
|7.16.7
|Dateigröße
|129,32 MiB (Mit VirtualBox)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|28.05.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Androit
|Lizenz:
|Opensource
|Webseite
|BOINC