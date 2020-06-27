PuTTY 0.74

PuT­TY ist ein Open Source Cli­ent-Pro­gramm für die Netz­werk­pro­to­kol­le SSH, Tel­net und Rlo­gin, mit dem ver­schlüs­sel­te Ver­bin­dun­gen zu Remo­te-Rech­nern her­ge­stellt wer­den kön­nen.

Chan­ge­log:

The­se fea­tures are new in 0.74 (released 2020-06-27):