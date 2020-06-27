PuTTY 0.74

PuT­TY ist ein Open Source Cli­ent-Pro­gramm für die Netz­werk­pro­to­kol­le SSH, Tel­net und Rlo­gin, mit dem ver­schlüs­sel­te Ver­bin­dun­gen zu Remo­te-Rech­nern her­ge­stellt wer­den kön­nen.

Chan­ge­log:

The­se fea­tures are new in 0.74 (released 2020-06-27):

  • Secu­ri­ty fix: if an SSH ser­ver accep­ted an offer of a public key and then rejec­ted the signa­tu­re, PuT­TY could access freed memo­ry, if the key had come from an SSH agent.
  • Secu­ri­ty fea­ture: new con­fig opti­on to dis­able PuTTY’s dyna­mic host key pre­fe­rence poli­cy, if you pre­fer to avoid giving away to eaves­drop­pers which hosts you have stored keys for.
  • Bug fix: the instal­ler UI was ille­gi­ble in Win­dows high-con­trast mode.
  • Bug fix: con­so­le pass­word input fai­led on Win­dows 7.
  • Bug fixes in the ter­mi­nal: one instance of the drea­ded “line==NULL” error box, and two other asser­ti­on fail­u­res.
  • Bug fix: poten­ti­al memo­ry-con­suming loop in bug-com­pa­ti­ble pad­ding of an RSA signa­tu­re from an agent.
  • Bug fix: PSFTP’s buf­fer hand­ling worked bad­ly with some ser­vers (par­ti­cu­lar­ly proftpd’s mod_sftp).
  • Bug fix: cur­sor could be wron­gly posi­tio­ned when res­to­ring from the alter­na­te ter­mi­nal screen. (A bug of this type was fixed in 0.59; this is a case that that fix mis­sed.)
  • Bug fix: cha­rac­ter cell height could be a pixel too small when run­ning GTK PuT­TY on Ubun­tu 20.04 (or any other sys­tem with a simi­lar­ly up-to-date ver­si­on of Pan­go).
  • Bug fix: old-style (low reso­lu­ti­on) scroll wheel events did not work in GTK 3 PuT­TY. This could stop the scroll wheel working at all in VNC.

 

Down­load: PuT­TY
Ver­si­on: 0.74
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 27.06.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux 
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te PuT­TY

 