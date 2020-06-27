PuTTY 0.74

PuTTY ist ein Open Source Client-Programm für die Netzwerkprotokolle SSH, Telnet und Rlogin, mit dem verschlüsselte Verbindungen zu Remote-Rechnern hergestellt werden können.
Changelog:
These features are new in 0.74 (released 2020-06-27):
- Security fix: if an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, PuTTY could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent.
- Security feature: new config option to disable PuTTY’s dynamic host key preference policy, if you prefer to avoid giving away to eavesdroppers which hosts you have stored keys for.
- Bug fix: the installer UI was illegible in Windows high-contrast mode.
- Bug fix: console password input failed on Windows 7.
- Bug fixes in the terminal: one instance of the dreaded “line==NULL” error box, and two other assertion failures.
- Bug fix: potential memory-consuming loop in bug-compatible padding of an RSA signature from an agent.
- Bug fix: PSFTP’s buffer handling worked badly with some servers (particularly proftpd’s
mod_sftp).
- Bug fix: cursor could be wrongly positioned when restoring from the alternate terminal screen. (A bug of this type was fixed in 0.59; this is a case that that fix missed.)
- Bug fix: character cell height could be a pixel too small when running GTK PuTTY on Ubuntu 20.04 (or any other system with a similarly up-to-date version of Pango).
- Bug fix: old-style (low resolution) scroll wheel events did not work in GTK 3 PuTTY. This could stop the scroll wheel working at all in VNC.
|Download:
|PuTTY
|Version:
|0.74
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|27.06.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PuTTY