WinRAR 5.91

Der Packer RAR oder eben WinRAR gilt nach wie vor als einer der leistungsfähigsten seiner Art. Als kostenpflichtige Shareware hat er es jedoch seit geraumer Zeit schwer, auf dem Markt gegen die integrierte Out-of-the-box-Lösung für ZIP-Dateien unter Microsoft-Betriebssystemen oder gar die völlig kostenlosen und noch dazu Open-Source-Lösungen wie etwa 7‑Zip zu bestehen.
Changelog:
Version 5.91 1. Dialogs are centered inside of WinRAR window similarly to WinRAR 5.80 and not inside of entire screen as in WinRAR 5.90. 2. When editing an archived file with external software, extra measures are taken to reduce the probability of interfering with editor and opening its temporary files while editor still may need them. 3. "Version to extract" field in archive properties opened from Windows Explorer context menu provides the additional information about ZIP compression and encryption algorithms, such as LZMA or AES. This information was already available in WinRAR "Info" command, but missed in archive information accessible from Windows Explorer. 4. "MS DOS" and "Unix" host OS types are recognized and included for LZH archives in "Info" command. Previously the host OS field was always "Unknown" for LZH archive format. 5. Files created by external editor and matching "Settings/Viewer/ Ignore modifications for" masks are never added to archive. Previously WinRAR still added them if some file not matching these masks was also created or modified. 6. Bugs fixed: a) empty file names were displayed inside of some Unix LZH archives; b) WinRAR could not process more than 999 7z volumes in a single set; c) if user cancelled the user account control prompt after changing "Integrate WinRAR into shell" option, a new state of this option was displayed in "Settings" dialog, even though the actual state of shell integration was not modified; d) the main window size could be too small on the first run after clean install with no previous WinRAR version present; e) WinRAR could stop responding after editing an archived file with external software in Windows 10 version 2004.
|Download:
|WinRAR
|Version:
|5.91
|Dateigröße
|bis 3,17 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|29.30.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows / Linux / FreeBSD / macOS
|Lizenz:
|Shareware
|Webseite
|RARLAB