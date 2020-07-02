WinRAR 5.91

Der Packer RAR oder eben Win­RAR gilt nach wie vor als einer der leis­tungs­fä­higs­ten sei­ner Art. Als kos­ten­pflich­ti­ge Share­ware hat er es jedoch seit gerau­mer Zeit schwer, auf dem Markt gegen die inte­grier­te Out-of-the-box-Lösung für ZIP-Datei­en unter Micro­soft-Betriebs­sys­te­men oder gar die völ­lig kos­ten­lo­sen und noch dazu Open-Source-Lösun­gen wie etwa  7‑Zip zu bestehen.

Chan­ge­log:

   Version 5.91

   1. Dialogs are centered inside of WinRAR window similarly to WinRAR 5.80
      and not inside of entire screen as in WinRAR 5.90.

   2. When editing an archived file with external software, extra measures
      are taken to reduce the probability of interfering with editor
      and opening its temporary files while editor still may need them.
   
   3. "Version to extract" field in archive properties opened from
      Windows Explorer context menu provides the additional information
      about ZIP compression and encryption algorithms, such as LZMA or AES.
      This information was already available in WinRAR "Info" command,
      but missed in archive information accessible from Windows Explorer.

   4. "MS DOS" and "Unix" host OS types are recognized and included
      for LZH archives in "Info" command. Previously the host OS field
      was always "Unknown" for LZH archive format.

   5. Files created by external editor and matching "Settings/Viewer/
      Ignore modifications for" masks are never added to archive.
      Previously WinRAR still added them if some file not matching
      these masks was also created or modified.
   
   6. Bugs fixed:

      a) empty file names were displayed inside of some Unix LZH archives;

      b) WinRAR could not process more than 999 7z volumes in a single set;
      
      c) if user cancelled the user account control prompt after changing
         "Integrate WinRAR into shell" option, a new state of this option
         was displayed in "Settings" dialog, even though the actual state
         of shell integration was not modified;

      d) the main window size could be too small on the first run after
         clean install with no previous WinRAR version present;

      e) WinRAR could stop responding after editing an archived file
         with external software in Windows 10 version 2004.

 

 

Down­load: Win­RAR
Ver­si­on: 5.91
Datei­grö­ße bis 3,17 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 29.30.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows / Linux / Free­BSD / macOS
Lizenz: Share­ware
Web­sei­te RARLAB

 