SystemRescueCd 6.1.6

Von am

Mit Hil­fe von Sys­tem­Res­cueCd und einem boot­fä­hi­gen Medi­um — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — kön­nen zahl­rei­che Auf­ga­ben rund um das Bear­bei­ten und Erstel­len von Par­ti­tio­nen vor­ge­nom­men wer­den. Dabei wer­den zahl­rei­che Datei­sys­te­me unter­stützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, rei­serfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, sam­ba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Ver­si­on 6.0.0 basiert Sys­tem­Res­cueCd auf Arch­Li­nux.

Chan­ge­log:

 

  • Updated ker­nel to Long-Term-Sup­por­ted linux‑5.4.50
  • Impro­ved PXE boot when mul­ti­ple net­work inter­faces are avail­ab­le
  • Autor­un will only run after the net­work is ful­ly con­fi­gu­red (#120)
  • Added mini­com and picocom seri­al com­mu­ni­ca­ti­on pro­grams

 

 

Down­load: Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Ver­si­on: 6.1.6
Datei­grö­ße 687 MiB (amd64)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 04.07.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Linux Boot-CD
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Sons­ti­ges Paket­lis­te aktu­el­le Ver­si­on