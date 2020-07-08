Process Lasso v9.8.2.2

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”

Changelog:

v9.8.2.2 – July 8 2020

GUI: Suppress Dark Mode compatibility warning on older Windows 10/2016 builds
Core: Allow Application Power Profile rules to be combined with 'Induce Performance Mode' on the same process
GUI: Add 'Options / Power / Always start Process Lasso with power profile'
Core: Keep Running and Watchdog launch actions now always launch unelevated (HKLM override available)
Core: Prohibit process launches when Governor-As-Service (HKLM override available)
GUI: Change default button on Application Power Profiles config dialog
Core: Fix an issue with Keep Running failing to launch some console apps due to DETACHED_PROCESS flag
Down­load: Pro­cess Las­so
Ver­si­on: v9.8.2.2
Datei­grö­ße 2,33 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 08.07.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kos­ten­pflich­tig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads älte­re Betriebs­sys­te­me: