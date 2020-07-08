Process Lasso v9.8.2.2

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
“Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”
Changelog:
v9.8.2.2 – July 8 2020
- Add option to switch power profile when Process Lasso starts
- Keep Running and Watchdog launch actions now always launch unelevated (HKLM override available)
- Suppress Dark Mode compatibility warning on older Windows 10/2016 buildsGUI: Suppress Dark Mode compatibility warning on older Windows 10/2016 builds Core: Allow Application Power Profile rules to be combined with 'Induce Performance Mode' on the same process GUI: Add 'Options / Power / Always start Process Lasso with power profile' Core: Keep Running and Watchdog launch actions now always launch unelevated (HKLM override available) Core: Prohibit process launches when Governor-As-Service (HKLM override available) GUI: Change default button on Application Power Profiles config dialog Core: Fix an issue with Keep Running failing to launch some console apps due to DETACHED_PROCESS flag
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.8.2.2
|Dateigröße
|2,33 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|08.07.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
|Downloads ältere Betriebssysteme: