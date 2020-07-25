WinSCP 5.17.7

Die Open-Source-Soft­ware Win­SCP von Mar­tin Pri­kryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, Web­DAV- und S3-Cli­ent für Win­dows, der auch das alte SCP-Pro­to­koll unter­stützt. Die Free­ware bie­tet einen geschütz­ten Daten- und Datei­trans­fer zwi­schen ver­schie­de­nen Rech­nern und ermög­licht die Nut­zung ver­schlüs­sel­ter “Tun­nel”.

  • Web­DAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.2.
  • Secu­ri­ty fix from PuT­TY 0.74: If an SSH ser­ver accep­ted an offer of a public key and then rejec­ted the signa­tu­re, Win­SCP could access freed memo­ry, if the key had come from an SSH agent. vuln-agent-key­list-used-after-free
  • Dis­play­ing pro­gress of syn­chro­niz­a­ti­on in Keep local direc­to­ry up to date exten­si­on. 1887
  • Dis­play­ing ses­si­on name and ope­ra­ti­on sta­tus in con­so­le tit­le of Keep local direc­to­ry up to date exten­si­on. 1888
  • Trans­la­ti­on updated: Ger­man.
  • Remo­ved work­around for lack of sup­port for max-keys para­me­ter in Back­bla­ze S3 API, as it is sup­por­ted now. 1871
  • Bug fix: Fail­u­re while chan­ging path using path label while ano­t­her com­mand was exe­cu­ting alrea­dy. 1877
  • Bug fix: Fail­u­re when sys­tem set­tings chan­ge during syn­chro­niz­a­ti­on. 1879
  • Bug fix: Fail­u­re when try­ing to clo­se Win­SCP while rea­ding a remo­te direc­to­ry. 1880
  • Bug fix: Fail­u­re after using files from a dis­con­nec­ted ses­si­on (for examp­le saving an edi­ted file). 1881
  • Bug fix: Direc­to­ry rea­ding can­not be can­cel­led for SFTP ser­vers that pro­vi­de optio­nal end-of-list field. 1883
  • Bug fix: Going to root fol­der in the local panel does not update selec­tion in the direc­to­ry tree.

 

 

Down­load: Win­SCP & Win­SCP Por­ta­ble
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 24.07.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te:

 