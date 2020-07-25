WinSCP 5.17.7

Die Open-Source-Software WinSCP von Martin Prikryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, WebDAV- und S3-Client für Windows, der auch das alte SCP-Protokoll unterstützt. Die Freeware bietet einen geschützten Daten- und Dateitransfer zwischen verschiedenen Rechnern und ermöglicht die Nutzung verschlüsselter “Tunnel”.
Changelog:
5.17.7
- WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.2.
- Security fix from PuTTY 0.74: If an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, WinSCP could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent. vuln-agent-keylist-used-after-free
- Displaying progress of synchronization in Keep local directory up to date extension. 1887
- Displaying session name and operation status in console title of Keep local directory up to date extension. 1888
- Translation updated: German.
- Removed workaround for lack of support for
max-keysparameter in Backblaze S3 API, as it is supported now. 1871
- Bug fix: Failure while changing path using path label while another command was executing already. 1877
- Bug fix: Failure when system settings change during synchronization. 1879
- Bug fix: Failure when trying to close WinSCP while reading a remote directory. 1880
- Bug fix: Failure after using files from a disconnected session (for example saving an edited file). 1881
- Bug fix: Directory reading cannot be cancelled for SFTP servers that provide optional
end-of-listfield. 1883
- Bug fix: Going to root folder in the local panel does not update selection in the directory tree.
