Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 451.85 (Hotfix-Release) für Windows 10

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx. die GeForce 16xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
GeForce Hotfix display driver version 451.85 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 451.67.
This Hotfix driver addresses the following:
• [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched with Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.
• [Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs
• NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs with invalid timings
• Some games may exhibit random freezes that lasts for a few seconds during gameplay.
• Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled
• [Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps
• [G‑Sync Compatible] Adds support for the Samsung 27″ Odyssey G7 gaming monitor
|Download:
|GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 451.85
|Version:
|451.85 (Hotfix-Release)
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|24.07.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10 64-Bit
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite