Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 451.85 (Hotfix-Release) für Windows 10

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx. die GeFor­ce 16xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Chan­ge­log:

GeFor­ce Hot­fix dis­play dri­ver ver­si­on 451.85 is based on our latest Game Rea­dy Dri­ver 451.67.

This Hot­fix dri­ver addres­ses the fol­lowing:

• [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when laun­ched with Hard­ware-acce­le­ra­ted GPU sche­du­ling enab­led.

• [Death Stran­ding]: Tex­tu­re cor­rup­ti­on may be obser­ved during game­play on GeFor­ce GTX 16/RTX 20 seri­es GPUs

• NVIDIA Con­trol Panel does not dis­play the nati­ve reso­lu­ti­on of some HDTVs with inva­lid timings

• Some games may exhi­bit ran­dom free­zes that lasts for a few seconds during game­play.

• Some dis­plays may show a green tint when Win­dows Night Light is enab­led

• [For­za Motor­sport 7]: Game starts to stut­ter after racing a few laps

• [G‑Sync Com­pa­ti­ble] Adds sup­port for the Sam­sung 27″ Odys­sey G7 gaming moni­tor