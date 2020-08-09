paint.net ist eine kostenlose Bildbearbeitungssoftware für Microsoft Windows, die ursprünglich von der Washington State University und Microsoft entwickelt wurde. Seit der Version 4.0.20 setzt sie Windows 7 SP1 sowie das .NET Framework ab Version 4.7 voraus.
Die Bild- und Fotobearbeitungssoftware bietet eine intuitive und innovative Benutzeroberfläche mit Unterstützung für Ebenen, unbegrenztes Rückgängigmachen, Spezialeffekte und eine Vielzahl nützlicher und leistungsfähiger Werkzeuge. Für paint.net sind zahlreiche Tutorials und Plugins verfügbar.
Changelog:
paint.net 4.2.13 — released on August 4, 2020
This update adds some additional low-bit-depth choices to several file types (PNG, BMP, TIFF), and fixes some bugs.
- New: Added 2‑bit per pixel support when saving as PNG
- New: Added 1‑bit per pixel support when saving as PNG, BMP, and TIFF
- Fixed low-bit-depth saving quality (8‑bit, etc.), as it would sometimes produce very bad results (e.g. only using 64 colors instead of 256)
- Fixed: Resizing an image at very large sizes (e.g. 32K pixels to 64K pixels) would fail due to an arithmetic overflow
- Fixed: Sometimes recently saved images would not have an updated thumbnail in File Explorer unless/until its window was manually refreshed
- Fixed: Sometimes saving an image to a network share would not work
- Updated bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.10.4.0, which fixes an issue when loading and saving images using the sRGB color space. This issue was reported here. Thanks @null54!
|Download:
|paint.net
|Version:
|4.2.13
|Dateigröße
|9,78 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|04.08.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite