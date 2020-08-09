paint.net 4.2.13

Verfasst vonpipin

paint.net ist eine kos­ten­lo­se Bild­be­ar­bei­tungs­soft­ware für Micro­soft Win­dows, die ursprüng­lich von der Washing­ton Sta­te Uni­ver­si­ty und Micro­soft ent­wi­ckelt wur­de. Seit der Ver­si­on 4.0.20 setzt sie Win­dows 7 SP1 sowie das .NET Frame­work ab Ver­si­on 4.7 vor­aus.

Die Bild- und Foto­be­ar­bei­tungs­soft­ware bie­tet eine intui­ti­ve und inno­va­ti­ve Benut­zer­ober­flä­che mit Unter­stüt­zung für Ebe­nen, unbe­grenz­tes Rück­gän­gig­ma­chen, Spe­zi­al­ef­fek­te und eine Viel­zahl nütz­li­cher und leis­tungs­fä­hi­ger Werk­zeu­ge. Für paint.net sind zahl­rei­che Tuto­ri­als und Plugins ver­füg­bar.

paint.net in der Ver­si­on 4.2

Chan­ge­log:

paint.net 4.2.13 — released on August 4, 2020
This update adds some addi­tio­nal low-bit-depth choices to several file types (PNG, BMP, TIFF), and fixes some bugs.

  • New: Added 2‑bit per pixel sup­port when saving as PNG
  • New: Added 1‑bit per pixel sup­port when saving as PNG, BMP, and TIFF
  • Fixed low-bit-depth saving qua­li­ty (8‑bit, etc.), as it would some­ti­mes pro­du­ce very bad results (e.g. only using 64 colors ins­tead of 256)
  • Fixed: Resi­zing an image at very lar­ge sizes (e.g. 32K pixels to 64K pixels) would fail due to an arith­me­tic over­flow
  • Fixed: Some­ti­mes recent­ly saved images would not have an updated thumb­nail in File Explo­rer unless/until its win­dow was manu­al­ly refres­hed
  • Fixed: Some­ti­mes saving an image to a net­work share would not work
  • Updated bund­led DDS­Fi­le­Ty­pePlus plugin to ver­si­on 1.10.4.0, which fixes an issue when loading and saving images using the sRGB color space. This issue was repor­ted here. Thanks @null54!

 

Down­load: paint.net
Ver­si­on: 4.2.13
Datei­grö­ße 9,78 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 04.08.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te

