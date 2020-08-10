Das weit verbreitete Tool Prime95, das gerne zu Stabilitätstests für übertaktete Systeme herangezogen wird, ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Das Testprogramm fühlt insbesondere der CPU und dem verbauten Arbeitsspeicher auf den Zahn. Dabei meldet das Programm Fehler, die bei den Berechnungen auftreten, lange bevor sich Instabilitäten durch einen Absturz des Betriebssystems bemerkbar machen oder andere Datensätze beschädigt werden. Prime95 kann daher auch dazu verwendet werden, die Grenzen beim Systemtuning auszuloten.
Changelog:
1) PRP proofs. This allows GIMPS to double-check a PRP test at less than 1% of the cost of a full PRP test! PRP proofs require lots of temporary disk space. See readme.txt for details. PRP proofs require uploading a large proof file. See readme.txt for details. PRP proof verifications require downloading a modest verification file. See readme.txt for details. 2) Proofs automatically uploaded to server in v30.2. 3) First time LL, World-record LL, 100M-digit LL work preference is deprecated. 4) New resource limits menu choice and dialog box. Consult readme.txt before making changes to these settings. Some options previously in Test/Worker Windows and Options/CPU are moved to the resources dialog box. 5) LL-DC and PRP-DC combined into a single work preference. 6) Warning raised if temporary disk space is less than 1.5GB -- you may not get first time prime tests.
Downloads Prime95 30.3 build 1 vom 10.08.2020:
- Windows 64-bit: https://mersenne.org/ftp_root/gimps/p95v303b1.win64.zip
- Linux 64-bit: https://mersenne.org/ftp_root/gimps/…linux64.tar.gz
- FreeBSD11 64-bit: https://mersenne.org/ftp_root/gimps/…SD11-64.tar.gz
- Source: https://mersenne.org/ftp_root/gimps/…3b1.source.zip