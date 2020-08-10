Prime95 30.3 build 1

Verfasst vonpipin

Das weit ver­brei­te­te Tool Prime95, das ger­ne zu Sta­bi­li­täts­tests für über­tak­te­te Sys­te­me her­an­ge­zo­gen wird, ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Das Test­pro­gramm fühlt ins­be­son­de­re der CPU und dem ver­bau­ten Arbeits­spei­cher auf den Zahn. Dabei mel­det das Pro­gramm Feh­ler, die bei den Berech­nun­gen auf­tre­ten, lan­ge bevor sich Insta­bi­li­tä­ten durch einen Absturz des Betriebs­sys­tems bemerk­bar machen oder ande­re Daten­sät­ze beschä­digt wer­den. Prime95 kann daher auch dazu ver­wen­det wer­den, die Gren­zen beim Sys­tem­tu­ning aus­zu­lo­ten.

 

Chan­ge­log:

1) PRP proofs.  This allows GIMPS to double-check a PRP test at less than 1% of the cost of a full PRP test!
   PRP proofs require lots of temporary disk space.  See readme.txt for details.
   PRP proofs require uploading a large proof file.  See readme.txt for details.
   PRP proof verifications require downloading a modest verification file.  See readme.txt for details.
2) Proofs automatically uploaded to server in v30.2.
3) First time LL, World-record LL, 100M-digit LL work preference is deprecated.
4) New resource limits menu choice and dialog box.  Consult readme.txt before making changes to these settings.
   Some options previously in Test/Worker Windows and Options/CPU are moved to the resources dialog box.
5) LL-DC and PRP-DC combined into a single work preference.
6) Warning raised if temporary disk space is less than 1.5GB -- you may not get first time prime tests.

 

Down­loads Prime95 30.3 build 1 vom 10.08.2020:

 

 

