System Information Viewer Version 5.51

System Information Viewer (SIV) ist ein kostenloses Windows-Tool zur Anzeige vieler nützlicher Informationen des eigenen PC-Systems. Mit Windows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vista, XP und NT 4 sowie Windows Me, 98 und 95 werden zahlreiche, auch ältere Windows-Versionen unterstützt.
Changelog:
- Added Windows 10 21H1 Build 20161 support. Enabled operation of [ACPI Eval], etc..
- Enhanced the SIV64s such that [Prime Numbers], can process up to at least 10^10 on most Windows 64-bit systems and more if you have enough memory. I have validated 10^12, but needed 44GB of available memory and took about 6 elapsed days, 204 days of CPU time! Added the ability to start processing from the end of the currently loaded data. The data can be from either a save file or freshly calculated. Disable Close when calculating prime numbers, improved aborted shutdown, added number of pairs confirmation data for all gaps up to 100 and the First Prime Numbers for gaps up to 1550. Added [Prev], [Check] and [Next] to check if a number is prime. Added Right/Click menus to all the Up/Down controls. Enhanced [Prime Number Pairs] and [Load] to use multiple threads when there are many Prime Numbers to process.
- Added ASRock B550M-ITX + ASUS Maximus XII Extreme + TXP4 + Gigabyte TRX40 Xtreme + HP Z820 (158B) motherboard support.
Hinweis: Sollten die Downloadmirrors noch nicht aktualisiert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menüpunkt OK/Latest Releases beziehen.
|System Information Viewer (offizieller Mirror)
5.51
13,61 MiB
14.08.2020
Windows
Freeware
